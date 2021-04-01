Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open higher ahead of jobs report, market holiday

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·3 min read

undefinedundefined

Stock futures rose Thursday evening after a record-setting day on Wall Street, with traders looking ahead to the Labor Department's March jobs report Friday morning. 

Regular U.S. stock trading will not take place on Friday in observance of the Good Friday holiday, and equity futures trading will close in the morning. 

Contracts on the S&P 500 TK, after the index closed above 4,000 for the first time ever on Thursday. Technology stocks led the advances, and the Nasdaq outperformed with a gain of 1.8% during the session.

"What’s happening is, markets are pricing for perfection right now. And when I say perfection, perfection in the sense that we’re going to have a smooth reopening of the economy and that we’re going to continue to have vaccinations go smoothly and that we’re not going to have any hiccups," Kevin Nicholson, RiverFront Investment Group global fixed income co-chief investment officer, told Yahoo Finance. "But I think that first-quarter earnings are going to be good, and it’s setting up that there’s momentum that’s going into the second quarter.

Despite the recent rotation into cyclical and value stocks, with small caps as well as the energy, financial and industrial sectors outperforming for the year-to-date, Big Tech stocks were in fact the biggest contributed to the blue-chip index's latest milestone. According to an analysis from S&P Dow Jones Indices, Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOGL) contributed 43.8% of the latest 1,000-point gain in the S&P 500. And Thursday's tech-led session could be a "harbinger" of leadership trends to come in the stock market, according to Chris Konstantinos, RiverFront chief investment strategist.

"I think Q2 is going to be driven more by corporate earnings and a little bit less by some sort of positive mean reversion in valuation multiples off deep cyclicals," Konstantinos told Yahoo Finance. "So what we’re recommending is a barbell of secular growth stories and some value and cyclical plays, but not going whole-hog into the [cyclicals] because we believe a big part of that move has already happened." 

On Friday, investors will eye the Labor Department's March jobs report, in what is expected to be the latest positive data point tracking the economic recovery. Consensus economists expect to see the greatest number of payrolls added back since October at 650,000. The jobless rate likely edged lower by 0.2 percentage points to a new pandemic-era low of 6.0%. 

6:00 p.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures tick up as overnight session begins 

Here's where markets were trading Thursday evening.

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 4,013.5, +3.5 points, or +0.9% 

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 33,040.00, +3 points or 0.01% 

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,328.50, +12.5 points or 0.09% 

A person walks past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at Wall Street on November 16, 2020 in New York City. - Wall Street stocks rose early following upbeat news on a coronavirus vaccine and merger announcements in the banking and retail industries. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
A person walks past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at Wall Street on November 16, 2020 in New York City. - Wall Street stocks rose early following upbeat news on a coronavirus vaccine and merger announcements in the banking and retail industries. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Option Traders Are Betting Bullish But Recognize Downside Risk

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is set to release first-quarter delivery numbers next week, and investors will be watching to see if the global chip shortage has impacted Tesla’s numbers. NIO Limited’s (NYSE: NIO) March 2021 delivery numbers were released Thursday, showing a 373% year-over-year increase. If Tesla is able to show similar growth, the stock could be in for another big move. On Thursday, Tesla option traders took positions that showed while they’re expecting a bullish move in the stock, there is downside risk. The trades came in with both calls and puts, showing traders are hedging their positions. The Strategy: A trader hedges a position by purchasing both call and put options to eliminate the risk of adverse price movements. Once the stock begins to move in one direction, the trader can then sell the options that are losing value. While the trader loses some of the original investment in the position that was hedged, it is made up for by the successful investment position. The Tesla Calls: At 10:41 a.m. Thursday, a trader executed a call block of 100 Tesla options with a $590 strike price expiring on April 1. The trade represented a $914,000 bullish bet for which the trader paid $91.40 per option contract. At 10:42 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 124 Tesla options with a $680 strike price expiring on April 1. The trade represented a $102,900 bullish bet for which the trader paid $118.90 per option contract. At 10:43 a.m., a trader executed a call block of 100 Tesla options with a $570 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $1.19-million bullish bet for which the trader paid $5.50 per option contract. Traders are betting over $2.2 million the share price of Tesla is going higher. The Tesla Puts: At 10:34 a.m. Thursday, a trader executed a put sweep of 112 Tesla options with a $710 strike price expiring on April 1. The trade represented a $325,200 bearish bet for which the trader paid $29.03 per option contract. At 10:43 a.m., a trader executed a put sweep of 355 Tesla options with a $680 strike price expiring on April 1. The trade represented a $170,300 bearish bet for which the trader paid $4.80 per option contract. At 10:51 a.m., a trader executed a put sweep of 202 Tesla options with a $640 strike price expiring on April 9. The trade represented a $103,800 bearish bet for which the trader paid $12.97 per option contract. At 10:52 a.m., a trader executed a put sweep of 80 Tesla options with a $690 strike price expiring on April 1. The trade represented a $106,200 bullish bet for which the trader paid $13.27 per option contract. Traders are betting over $705,500 the share price of Tesla is going lower. Why It’s Important: When a sweep order occurs, it indicates the trader wanted to get into a position quickly and is anticipating an imminent large move in stock price. A sweeper pays market price for the call option instead of placing a bid, which sweeps the order book of multiple exchanges to fill the order immediately. These types of call option orders are usually made by institutions, and retail investors can find watching for sweepers useful because it indicates “smart money” has entered into a position. When a block trade occurs, it indicates a hedge fund or institution has taken an options position. A block trade always involves large sizing and is typically handled by a blockhouse outside of the open market. Because block trades don’t occur on the open market, the large size of the trades doesn’t create volatility in the stock being traded. Like sweepers, blocktrades indicate “smart money” has entered a position. TSLA Price Action: Shares of Tesla were trading near-flat at $668.25 at last check Thursday. Photo courtesy of Tesla. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaXpeng's Autonomous P7 Vehicle Fleet Drives 3,600 Kms, Sets RecordCanada's Gratomic Enters EV Battery Supply Chain With Forge Nano© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Palantir CEO Karp Discloses $10.3 Million Stock Sale. That’s the Tip of the Iceberg.

    Palantir co-founder Stephen Cohen made a similar filing, disclosing the sale of 173,595 shares for total proceeds of about $3.9 million shares.

  • "Gosh, no!" UK's Sunak says not embarrassed by Deliveroo IPO

    British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he was not embarrassed by the plunge in the shares of Deliveroo in their trading debut on Wednesday, after he endorsed the company as a British success story. Shares in food delivery service Deliveroo plunged by as much as 30%, slicing more than 2 billion pounds ($2.76 billion) off the company's valuation in a blow to Britain's ambitions to attract fast-growing tech companies to the London market. The highly-anticipated listing, the biggest on the London market in a decade, had earlier been hailed by Sunak as a "true British tech success story" that could clear the way for more initial public offerings (IPO) by technology companies.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech's Coronavirus Vaccine Remains Effective for at Least 6 Months

    Top-line results from clinical trials also show the jab protects against the so-called South African variant.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends higher, indexes post gains for quarter

    The S&P 500 closed higher on Wednesday, boosted by gains in technology shares, and the three major Wall Street indexes registered their fourth straight quarterly rise. Investors awaited details of President Joe Biden's massive infrastructure plan. The S&P 500 benchmark index came close to hitting 4,000 for the first time as bets on a strong economic rebound helped the market ride out a quarter that invluded a retail trading frenzy, inflation worries, a spike in Treasury yields and a U.S. hedge fund going bust.

  • Layers of mitigation against the virus remains ‘critical’: Doctor

    Dr. Patrice Harris, Former President of the AMA and CEO of eMed, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers and Alexis Christoforous to discuss the latest on the coronavirus.

  • Oil settles over 3% higher as OPEC+ officially announces plan to gradually lift output

    Oil futures gain more than 3% on Thursday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies officially announced an agreement to gradually lift output starting in May.

  • Microsoft (MSFT) Wins $22B AR Headset Contract From U.S. Army

    Microsoft (MSFT) clinches a massive $22-billion deal from the U.S. army to deliver enhanced IVAS headsets based on HoloLens 2 and Azure cloud-computing platform.

  • Options Market Shows Call Bias as Bitcoin Prepares for New Price High

    Bitcoin's call options are drawing higher value than puts.

  • S&P 500 hits 4,000 milestone as US. manufacturing index soars to 38-year high

    The S&P 500 index ends above 4,000 for the first time on Thursday, led by technology stocks, as investors were buoyed by data showing the U.S. manufacturing sector expanding at its fastest pace in 38 years ahead of Friday’s U.S. employment report.

  • Bitcoin Volatility Decline Paves Way for Banks, JPMorgan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent pullback in Bitcoin’s volatility is setting the stage for a trend that could encourage institutions to dive in, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.“These tentative signs of Bitcoin volatility normalization are encouraging,” strategists including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in report emailed Thursday. “In our opinion, a potential normalization of Bitcoin volatility from here would likely help to reinvigorate the institutional interest going forward.”Three-month realized volatility for the cryptocurrency has fallen to 86% after rising above 90% in February, they wrote. The six-month measure appears to be stabilizing at around 73%. As volatility subsides, a greater number of institutions could warm to the crypto space, the strategists said.The coin’s volatility has kept institutions away, something that’s been a key consideration for risk management -- the higher the volatility of an asset, the higher the risk capital consumed by it, according to the strategists. None of the biggest U.S. banks right now provide direct access to Bitcoin and its counterparts.Still, traditional Wall Street firms have been taking a greater interest in the coin, especially after it doubled this year on the heels of a 300% jump in 2020.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said this week it’s close to offering investment vehicles for Bitcoin and other digital assets to private wealth clients. Morgan Stanley plans to give rich clients access to three funds that will enable ownership of crypto and Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is developing a platform for traditional and digital assets.Read more: Rich Crypto Investors Going Alone Gets Goldman Off SidelinesSome of the attention on Bitcoin over the past two quarters has come at the expense of gold, JPMorgan’s strategists said, citing $7 billion of inflows into Bitcoin funds and $20 billion of outflows from exchange-traded funds tracking the precious metal.Meanwhile, an additional boost to future adoption by institutions could arise from recent changes in Bitcoin’s correlation structure relative to other, traditional assets, according to JPMorgan strategists. These correlations have shifted lower in recent months, “making Bitcoin a more attractive option for multi-asset portfolios for diversification point of view and less vulnerable to any further appreciation in the dollar,” they wrote.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bryan Callen gives up effort to sue husband of woman who claims comedian raped her

    Bryan Callen wants a judge to dismiss his lawsuit against Gabriel Tigerman, whose wife, Katherine Fiore Tigerman, claims the comedian sexually assaulted her in 1999.

  • A Bidding War Is Brewing for David Wallace’s Mansion From The Office

    The home is going above its $6 million asking price

  • The owners of the Ever Given are suing its operators after the massive ship spent 6 days lodged in the Suez Canal

    The owners of the giant container ship filed a lawsuit against the Evergreen Marine Corp. in the High Court in London, according to The Lawyer.

  • LA's Bellinger homers, ruled out for passing Turner on bases

    Cody Bellinger hit a homer — and was called out before he could finish his trot. Bellinger lined what appeared to be a two-run homer to left-center in the third inning — a ball that hit off the glove of outfielder Raimel Tapia and bounded over the fence.

  • Jada Pinkett Smith says she was 'infatuated' with 2 women in her early 20s: 'I've swooned a lot'

    On the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" on Facebook Watch, the actress spoke about rare instances of being "infatuated with a woman."

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggests Mexico ban Ted Cruz from vacationing there after he accuses her of pushing 'full open borders'

    "You funded cages, expanded cages, and yet you're complaining about cages. You have no policy, just puff," Ocasio-Cortez told Cruz in a tweet.

  • Analysis: Quiet Singapore turns up volume on Myanmar as regional fears grow

    Rarely does Singapore use strident language or take on a visibly active role in foreign policy as it has over the increasing bloodshed in Myanmar. Worries over regional instability and the credibility of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc in the face of China's increasing power are at the forefront of the unusually strong stance taken by the country, several analysts say. Another factor is that Singapore is the largest foreign investor in Myanmar, partly through investments by multinationals based in the island republic.

  • Suez Canal blockage: Captain of Ever Given not aiding probe; calamity's cost tops $1B

    The cost of blocking shipping for almost a week through the Suez Canal, one of the world's busiest waterways, comes in at right around $1 billion.

  • Löw limps closer to exit after Germany's latest painful loss

    DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Joachim Löw's explanations of what went wrong in the German national team’s latest humiliating loss have become a familiar ritual. When South Korea eliminated Germany from the 2018 World Cup, he said the team went to Russia “perhaps with a certain arrogance.” Löw did it again Wednesday after North Macedonia beat Germany 2-1 in the last qualifying game of his 15-year-tenure.