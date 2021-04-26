Stock market news live updates: Stocks drift near record levels ahead of packed earnings week

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·4 min read

Stocks were in a holding pattern Monday morning, with traders bracing for a busy week of corporate earnings results, a Federal Reserve monetary policy decision and deluge of economic data. 

The S&P 500 ticked up, after the blue-chip index hit a record high late last week. The Dow was little changed, while the Nasdaq edged lower ahead of a bevy of Big Tech earnings. 

Expectations are high heading into one of the busiest weeks of corporate earnings reports this earnings season. The vast majority of companies that have reported first-quarter results so far have handily exceeded estimates, with the vaccine-enabled recovery helping stoke demand across a wide variety of industries. Tesla (TSLA) is poised to post its quarterly earnings after market close on Monday. And altogether, companies comprising nearly half of the S&P 500's total market capitalization will report results this week, including mega-cap tech names like Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT).  

Eighty-four percent of the S&P 500 companies that have reported first-quarter results to date posted a positive earnings per share surprise, according to data from FactSet. This would mark the highest percentage of companies reporting upside surprises since FactSet began tracking this metric in 2008, assuming this beat rate holds through the end of earnings season. 

Investors are also continuing to digest reports last week that the Biden administration was eyeing an increase on the capital gains tax rate for individuals earning more than $1 million. The initial reports of this proposal sent stocks plunging on Thursday last week, with traders contemplating the possible net effects of such a move in light of a strengthening economic backdrop that has already helped boost corporate profits. 

"There is also a potential risk from higher capital gains tax if we get indication that it will materialize and go into effect starting next year (vs. retroactive to 2021) causing certain investors to take profits early. However, this proposal would be contentious and likely to face significant opposition," JPMorgan Chase equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas wrote in a note Friday. 

"With respect to corporate taxes, S&P 500 companies are now better positioned to absorb a potential tax increase given: (1) robust economic and earnings recovery; (2) elevated corporate cash balance of $2.1T ex-financials (up 28% vs. 4Q19); (3) partial offset from large NOL [net operating loss] balance of ~$290B; and (4) the spending component of the plan should boost aggregate demand," he added. 

9:30 a.m. ET: Stocks tick up as investor await earnings

Here's where markets were trading Monday morning just after the opening bell:

  • S&P 500 (^GSPC): +7.92 points (+0.19%) to 4,188.09

  • Dow (^DJI): +61.47 points (+0.18%) to 34,104.96

  • Nasdaq (^IXIC): +39.65 points (+0.28%) to 14,055.34

  • Crude (CL=F): -$0.79 (-1.27%) to $61.35 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): +$1.60 (+0.09%) to $1,779.40 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +0.1 bps to yield 1.568%

8:30 a.m. ET: Durable goods orders rise less than expected in March

U.S. orders for goods intended to last three years or longer rose far less than expected in March, rebounding by a smaller than expected margin after inclement weather weighed on the manufacturing sector in February. 

Durable goods orders rose by 0.5% in March over February, according to the Commerce Department's preliminary monthly report. This was below the 2.3% rise expected, and followed an upwardly revised 0.9% drop in February.

However, excluding transportation orders, durable goods orders rose 1.6% as expected. Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, which serve as a proxy for business spending plans, rose 0.9%, coming in well below the 1.7% increase expected.

7:01 a.m. ET Monday: Stock futures edge lower 

Here's where markets were trading ahead of the opening bell:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 4,166.5, down 5 points or 0.12%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 33,947.00, up 6 points or 0.02%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,885.50, down 41.5 points or 0.3%

  • Crude (CL=F): -$1.03 (-1.66%) to $61.11 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): +$1.60 (+0.09%) to $1,779.40 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +2.1 bps to yield 1.588%

A trader makes a phone call outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 20, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City. - Wall Street stocks were mixed early July, 20, 2020 as markets awaited congressional debate on another round of stimulus spending and major earnings releases later in the week. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)
A trader makes a phone call outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 20, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City. - Wall Street stocks were mixed early July, 20, 2020 as markets awaited congressional debate on another round of stimulus spending and major earnings releases later in the week. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

Recommended Stories

  • What stock market history tells us about corporate tax hikes: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, April 26, 2021.

  • Blackstone Seeks Control of MPhasis for Up to $2.8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group Inc. offered to take a controlling stake in Indian IT outsourcing services provider Mphasis Ltd. in a deal worth as much as $2.8 billion, as demand for cloud computing surges amid the pandemic.Funds managed by Blackstone Capital Partners VIII and Blackstone Capital Partners Asia have teamed up with long-term investors including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and UC Investments to take a majority stake in Mphasis, the private equity firm said in a statement on Monday. They’re buying a 55.31% stake from Blackstone Capital Partners VI fund.That agreement triggered an open offer for an additional 26% stake in the Indian firm at 1,677.16 rupees apiece, which amounts to as much as 82.6 billion rupees ($1.1 billion). The offer price is a 1.1% discount to the closing share price on Friday. The stock gained as much as 6.5% in Mumbai after the offer.Blackstone’s move to increase its stake in Mphasis is in sync with the U.S. asset manager’s plans to boost investment in the South Asian nation. India is the strongest performer in the world for Blackstone and the firm intends to continue deploying large investments in the nation, Blackstone Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Stephen Schwarzman said during his visit to Mumbai in 2020.“This investment enables us to continue creating value for the long term and provide additional resources to further accelerate the company’s growth momentum,” Amit Dixit, head of India for Blackstone private equity, said in the statement. Mphasis specializes in providing cloud and digital solutions and serves 35 of the top 50 U.S. banking, financial services and insurance firms, according to the statement.Following the completion of the transactions, Blackstone is aiming to build MPhasis into a company worth $10 billion over the next four years, more than double its current valuation of about $4.4 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing internal targets. A representative for Blackstone declined to comment.Blackstone had purchased a majority stake in Mphasis in 2016 from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., paying 430 rupees per share at the time.(Updates with details about Blackstone’s plans for Mphasis in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apple to establish North Carolina campus, increase U.S. spending targets

    Apple Inc on Monday said it will establish a new campus in North Carolina that will house up to 3,000 employees, expand its operations in several other U.S. states and increase its spending targets with U.S. suppliers. Apple said it plans to spend $1 billion as it builds a new campus and engineering hub in the Research Triangle area of North Carolina, with most of the jobs expected to focus on machine learning, artificial intelligence, software engineering and other technology fields. The iPhone maker said it would also establish a $100 million fund to support schools in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina and throughout the state, as well as contribute $110 million to help build infrastructure such as broadband internet, roads, bridges and public schools in 80 North Carolina counties.

  • Oscar awards cap strange season as diversity, women and streaming take center stage

    The show must go on and the Oscars did just that despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

  • FOMC meeting, Big Tech earnings: What to know this week

    Investors will have a variety of potentially market-moving events to contemplate this week, with corporate earnings season ramping up and a Federal Reserve decision on deck.

  • A ‘monster beat’ for Tesla and 6 other predictions for a bumper earnings week

    Stocks are struggling for direction at the start of the busiest week of earnings season. Roughly a third of the S&P 500 (SPX) index will report first quarter earnings this week, with Tesla (TSLA) and Big Tech companies likely to attract the most interest from investors. Tesla will kick things off on Monday after the close, followed by Microsoft (MSFT) and Google-owner Alphabet (GOOG) on Tuesday, Facebook (FB) and Apple (AAPL) on Wednesday and Amazon.com on Thursday.

  • Want to Retire Early? Think Again

    Unless you’re lucky enough to have a full pension and benefits that kick in that early—such as full military retirement or from work as a police officer or firefighter—you’ll probably need to work until at least age 67 to accrue enough money for a comfortable retirement. Around one-third of Americans start claiming Social Security benefits in their first month of eligibility when they turn 62.

  • U.S. durable-goods orders rebound in March, but supply shortages still gumming up the works

    U.S. orders for long-lasting durable goods rebounded in March after a poor showing in the prior month, but shortages of key supplies are still hampering manufacturers as they race to keep up with rising demand from customers.

  • Apple, Microsoft, and Exxon Report Earnings This Week. Why It’s Make-or-Break for the Stock Market.

    About a third of S&P 500 companies are set to report earnings this week, more than half of Americans approve of Biden after first 100 days, J&J vaccinations resume, and other news to start your day.

  • Dow Jones Today, Nasdaq Jump As Boeing, AmEx Rise; Mining Stocks Rally As Copper Nears 10-Year High

    Freeport-McMoRan led rallying miners, and AmEx and Boeing headed the Dow Jones today, as stocks rose ahead of a busy week.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

    COVID is receding, and markets are rising; those are the two trends that investors have most on their minds right now. It’s entirely sensible that they’ll go together. As the economy reopens, money will begin to circulate faster – and find its way in the equity market. With economic conditions improving, investors are on the lookout for the best returns in an expansionary environment. One natural place for them to look: the small-caps market. While big names get the headlines, the small-cap stocks offer the highest returns. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to seek out three stocks that meet a profile for growth under current conditions. We’ve found three Strong Buy small-cap stocks – valued under $700 million – that are trading below $10. Not to mention substantial upside potential is on the table. Shift Technologies (SFT) Not least among the changes we saw during the pandemic year was the strong shift toward online business and e-commerce. Shift Technologies brought e-commerce to the used car market, with an end-to-end, hassle-free sales model designed to streamline the customer’s experience. Shift provides digital solutions connecting car owners and buyers, making it easy to find a car, test drive it, and purchase it. Currently, Shift is operating in California, Oregon, Washington state, and Texas, primarily in urban centers. Like many smaller tech-oriented companies, Shift went public last year through a SPAC merger. In this case, the special acquisition company (SPAC) was Insurance Acquisition Corporation. The merger was completed in October, in a transaction valued between $340 million and $380 million. The SFT ticker started trading on the NASDAQ on October 15. Since then, the stock has slipped 35%, leaving the company with a market cap of $602 million. Despite the slip in share value after completion of the merger, Shift still had some $300 million in newly available capital to conduct operations. The company has plenty of room to maneuver, as the used car market is worth more than $840 billion annually. In the company’s Q4 report, Shift’s first as a publicly traded entity, it reported strong year-over-year growth in revenues and units sold. For the quarter, revenues reached $73.4 million, company record and 168% higher than the previous year. Shift sold 4,666 units during the quarter, a 147% yoy increase. For the full year, the revenue of $195.7 million represented an 18% yoy gain, while the total units sold reached 13,135, also up 18%. The sale numbers skewed heavily toward e-commerce, which made up 9,497 units of the year’s total sales. Shift has attracted attention from Benchmark’s 5-star analyst Michael Ward, who sees a higher level of conviction for growth in 2021 and 2022. “[In] our view, positive trends with revenue per unit and cost performance in early-2021 have set the company on a positive path... and given the recent pullback in the stock, view it as a favorable time to Buy. The used vehicle market in the US is a $1 trillion revenue opportunity, pricing has increased on double-digit rates since mid-2020 and given the pricing/inventory trends in the new vehicle market, we expect the positive pricing environment to continue into the second half of 2021,” Ward opined. In line with his upbeat outlook, Ward rates Shift shares a Buy, and his $13 price target suggests a one-year upside of ~74%. (To view Ward’s track record, click here) Wall Street tends to agree with Ward's confidence on the automotive e-commerce firm, considering TipRanks analytics reveal SFT as a Strong Buy. Shares in SFT are selling for $7.45 each, and the average target of $13.50 indicates a possible upside of ~81% by year's end. (See SFT stock analysis on TipRanks) Casper Sleep (CSPR) The next stock we're looking at, Casper Sleep, is a $290 million company in the bedding business. Specifically, the company sells mattresses, pillows, bedframes, and bedding – household items that everyone needs. Casper operates mainly online, but has showrooms as well. The NYC-based company has seen earnings rise in 2H20, with Q4’s top line reaching the highest level the company has seen since it went public in February of 2020. That top line was $150.3 million, up more than 18% year-over-year. Full year revenue reached $497 million, for a 13% yoy gain. It’s important to note that these gains came after the company’s announcement, in the third quarter, of agreements with four large retailers to carry Casper products. Ashley HomeStore, Denver Mattress, Mathis Brothers, and Sam’s Club all began to carry Casper Sleep bedding, giving the company a high profile among the country’s largest mattress retailers. Covering Casper for Piper Sandler, analyst Robert Friedner set an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating and a $12 price target that indicates room for 70% share appreciation from the current $7.04 share price. (To view Friedner’s track record, click here) “CSPR has bounced back from the challenged Q3 that saw supply chain delays negatively impact sales. The company appears to be operating at a higher level going into 2021, as it has diversified its supplier base and is showing steady progress on posting positive EBITDA in 2H 2021. With sales growth rebounding, new products rolling out in 2021, and easy compares ahead, we believe the sales multiple for CSPR… will continue to expand," Friedner noted. In general, the rest of the Street has an optimistic view of CSPR. The stock’s Strong Buy status comes from the 3 Buys and 1 Hold issued over the previous three months. The upside potential lands at 63%, slightly below Friedner's forecast. (See CSPR stock analysis on TipRanks) Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN) The proliferation of online commerce – and the general increase in virtual interactions via the web – has boosted demand for tech security. Intellicheck operates in that sphere, offering a suite of SaaS products based on a propriety ID validation platform. Intellicheck boasts a high-profile customer base, including 5 top financial institutions and over 50 law enforcement agencies. Intellicheck also has a strong presence in the retail industry, where its ID validation is used to authenticate customer photo identification documents. The pandemic – which slammed brick-and-mortar retail – was hard on the company, but the economic reopening has seen business expand. The company saw its record revenue - $3.12 million – in the first quarter of 2020, right before taking a heavy hit at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis. Sales and revenues bounced back, however, and Intellicheck’s Q4 top line of $3.08 million, was only 1.2% off that peak – and up 6% from 4Q19. The company’s SaaS revenue grew 18% yoy, and 23% sequentially. More importantly, the company recorded positive EPS in Q4, with earnings coming in at 7 cents per share. This compared favorably to the break-even result in Q3, and the 5-cent per share loss in Q2. These facts lie behind 5-star analyst Scott Buck’s optimistic view of the company. In his coverage for H.C. Wainwright, Buck sees Intellicheck holding a strong position for long-term growth. “[As] several large states have begun to ease COVID-19 related restrictions and younger people have been, or can be, vaccinated at this time, we expect same-store scans to show improvement through the remainder of 2021…. New implementations are expected to include additional retailers as well as more traditional financial service providers and potential new markets such as healthcare, real estate, and standardized testing. While new customers are unlikely to have a meaningful impact on the quarter’s results, they will provide incremental revenue over the next 12 months," Buck wrote. The analyst summed up, "With additional sales hires, we believe the company will again be positioned to complete between 30 and 40 software implementations during 2021 driving meaningful revenue growth into 2022.” To this end, Buck puts a Buy rating on IDN, and his $18 price target implies an upside potential of 113% for the year ahead. (To watch Buck’s track record, click here) All in all, Intellicheck’s Strong Buy consensus rating is unanimous, based on 3 recent positive reviews. The stock has an average price target of $14.83, suggesting a 75% one-year upside for the current price of $8.45. (See IDN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for small-cap stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Stocks Climb, Treasury Yields Rise on Growth Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks advanced and Treasury yields rose amid confidence the Federal Reserve will remain accommodative even as robust growth takes the world’s largest economy back to pre-pandemic levels.The U.S. 10-year rate bounced back from its 50-day moving average, underscoring the reflation trade is still alive, but remained below the 1.60% level, sustaining a risk-on bid for global assets including emerging markets. The S&P 500 rose after its first weekly decline since mid-March. The dollar erased a loss. Copper, seen as a barometer of growth, surged to the highest in a decade.Investors will focus on corporate earnings and U.S. economic data this week even as the Fed primes them to expect no change to policy at their two-day meeting ending Wednesday. While emerging economies from India to Brazil are grappling with a Covid-19 surge or renewed curbs, the developed world is on a firmer recovery path with a faster pace of vaccination.“We had argued for a likely breakout in bond yields, and continue to believe that equities will be able to tolerate this repricing, as growth-policy trade-off remains supportive,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists Mislav Matejka, Prabhav Bhadani and Nitya Saldanha wrote in a note. “The phase of activity pick-up is ahead of us. At the same time, excess liquidity is likely to stay ample, as policymakers err on the side of caution.”Data Thursday may show U.S. gross domestic product increased at a 6.9% annualized pace from January through March after a more moderate 4.3% rate in the previous quarter. Other reports this week may show a pickup in consumer confidence and robust personal spending. Recent indicators cemented economic optimism, with durable-goods orders rebounding in March and output at manufacturers and service providers reaching a record high in April.A slew of earnings from megacaps including Tesla Inc., Facebook Inc. and Apple Inc. will also be parsed this week as investors look for clues on how companies are faring in the recovery.Fed to Taper Bond Buying in Fourth Quarter, Economists SayEuropean stocks advanced Monday, as gains for banks and travel companies offset losses for food companies and utilities. The dollar was little changed after initially falling to a two-month low. It was still on course for the biggest monthly drop this year.Oil retreated amid concern demand from India may fall after the nation reported a million new coronavirus cases in three days.World’s Biggest Covid Crisis Threatens Modi’s Grip on IndiaHere are some key events to watch this week:Bloomberg Live hosts the Bloomberg Green Summit Monday through April 27Bank of Japan rate decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing TuesdayFed Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference Wednesday following the FOMC meetingJoe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress WednesdayU.S. GDP is forecast to show robust 6% growth in the first quarter, bolstered by government stimulus ThursdayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 9:35 a.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 was little changedThe Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.5%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro fell 0.3% to $1.2066The British pound was little changed at $1.3885The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 108.04 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.57%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.26%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.75%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.3% to $61 a barrelGold futures rose 0.1% to $1,780 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden signed $10 billion in mortgage help for homeowners. Do you qualify?

    Getting some of that money may require a little patience.

  • U.S. Supreme Court to hear major case on carrying handguns in public

    The U.S. Supreme Court stepped back into the heated debate over gun rights on Monday, agreeing to hear a challenge backed by the National Rifle Association to New York state's restrictions on people carrying concealed handguns in public. The justices will take up an appeal by two gun owners and the New York affiliate of the NRA, an influential gun rights group closely aligned with Republicans, of a lower court ruling throwing out their challenge to the restrictions on concealed handguns outside the home.

  • Indonesian navy finds sunken submarine broken into pieces and declares all 53 crew dead

    Indonesian navy officials said Sunday the submarine that went missing last week had been found "cracked apart" on the seabed near the island of Bali, as they declared all 53 crew members dead, per Al Jazeera.What they're saying: "There were parts of KRI Nanggala-402 — it was broken into three pieces," Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono told reporters. "The hull of the ship, the stern of the ship, and the main parts are all separated, with the main part found cracked."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Indonesia's police was sending teams to Bali and the Java town of Banyuwangi, the location of the naval base for search and recovery efforts, "to help identify the victims once the bodies are retrieved," Reuters notes.Of note: Rescuers first found some items from the 44-year-old KRI Nanggala-402 submarine on Saturday, including Muslim prayer rugs and grease bottles to lubricate periscopes, according to the New York Times.Experts say that the vessel's descent must have been quick since it did not give any indication of its whereabouts, per The Times.What they're saying: Margono noted Saturday that the condition of the items suggested the submarine had not exploded, but rather cracked likely due to pressure from being in deep waters, the Times reports.Editor's note: This article has been updated with details of the vessel being found and the crew declared dead.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Minnesota AG tells "60 Minutes": We didn't have evidence George Floyd's killing was a hate crime

    Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison told "60 Minutes" that prosecutors didn't charge Derek Chauvin with committing a hate crime as "we only charge those crimes that we had evidence that we could put in front of a jury to prove."Driving the news: The former Minneapolis police officer was convicted of murder and manslaughter charges over George Floyd's last Tuesday — one of the few to even face charges of killing a Black person.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: CBS' Scott Pelley noted to Ellison in the interview, broadcast Sunday, that prosecutors could have charged him with a hate crime under Minnesota law and that "the whole world sees this as a white officer killing a Black man because he is Black." But Ellison said without evidence of an explicit bias, prosecutors could not bring such a charge. "In our society, there is a social norm that killing certain kinds of people is more tolerable than other kinds of people," Ellison said."In order for us to stop and pay serious attention to this case and be outraged by it, it's not necessary that Derek Chauvin had a specific racial intent to harm George Floyd. "The fact is we know that, through housing patterns, through employment, through wealth, through a whole range of other things — so often, people of color, Black people, end up with harsh treatment from law enforcement. And other folks doing the exact same thing just don't." Of note: Pelley asked Ellison what kind of message it would send were Chauvin to receive the maximum 40-year sentence when he is due to be sentenced on June 16."It is important for the Court to not go light or heavy," Ellison replied. "The sentence should be tailored to the offense, tailored to the circumstances of the case. ... the state never wanted revenge against Derek Chauvin. We just wanted accountability." EllisonScott Pelley: Do you think we ever would've known the truth [about George Floyd’s murder] without the video?Keith Ellison: I have real doubts of that we ever would. https://t.co/ywxl97trtW pic.twitter.com/oxplHN0VCj— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 25, 2021 Go deeper: Minnesota AG says he wasn't "convinced we were going to win" Chauvin caseEditor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Woman shot, killed after street racers shut down Dallas intersection, police say

    The shooting occurred Sunday night.

  • Wells dry up, crops imperiled, workers in limbo as California drought grips San Joaquin Valley

    As the San Joaquin Valley braces for yet another season of drought, some growers are openly questioning the future of farming here.

  • Staying 6 feet apart indoors does almost nothing to stop the spread of COVID-19, MIT study finds

    Scientists from MIT recalculated the risk of exposure and found that the main indoor precaution - social distancing - probably isn't doing much.

  • Indonesian brigadier general killed in 2-week Papua clash

    An Indonesian brigadier general was killed in an ongoing clash between security forces and a rebel group in restive Papua province, authorities said Monday. The clashes started April 8 in Indonesia’s easternmost Papua province after rebels set fire to three schools and shot to death a teacher in Beoga village in Puncak district. Another teacher was also killed a day later as rebels fired at teachers' housing complex and burned down a house of a tribal chief in Beoga.