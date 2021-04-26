Stock market news live updates: Stocks drift near record levels ahead of packed earnings week
Stocks were in a holding pattern Monday morning, with traders bracing for a busy week of corporate earnings results, a Federal Reserve monetary policy decision and deluge of economic data.
The S&P 500 ticked up, after the blue-chip index hit a record high late last week. The Dow was little changed, while the Nasdaq edged lower ahead of a bevy of Big Tech earnings.
Expectations are high heading into one of the busiest weeks of corporate earnings reports this earnings season. The vast majority of companies that have reported first-quarter results so far have handily exceeded estimates, with the vaccine-enabled recovery helping stoke demand across a wide variety of industries. Tesla (TSLA) is poised to post its quarterly earnings after market close on Monday. And altogether, companies comprising nearly half of the S&P 500's total market capitalization will report results this week, including mega-cap tech names like Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT).
Eighty-four percent of the S&P 500 companies that have reported first-quarter results to date posted a positive earnings per share surprise, according to data from FactSet. This would mark the highest percentage of companies reporting upside surprises since FactSet began tracking this metric in 2008, assuming this beat rate holds through the end of earnings season.
Investors are also continuing to digest reports last week that the Biden administration was eyeing an increase on the capital gains tax rate for individuals earning more than $1 million. The initial reports of this proposal sent stocks plunging on Thursday last week, with traders contemplating the possible net effects of such a move in light of a strengthening economic backdrop that has already helped boost corporate profits.
"There is also a potential risk from higher capital gains tax if we get indication that it will materialize and go into effect starting next year (vs. retroactive to 2021) causing certain investors to take profits early. However, this proposal would be contentious and likely to face significant opposition," JPMorgan Chase equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas wrote in a note Friday.
"With respect to corporate taxes, S&P 500 companies are now better positioned to absorb a potential tax increase given: (1) robust economic and earnings recovery; (2) elevated corporate cash balance of $2.1T ex-financials (up 28% vs. 4Q19); (3) partial offset from large NOL [net operating loss] balance of ~$290B; and (4) the spending component of the plan should boost aggregate demand," he added.
9:30 a.m. ET: Stocks tick up as investor await earnings
Here's where markets were trading Monday morning just after the opening bell:
S&P 500 (^GSPC): +7.92 points (+0.19%) to 4,188.09
Dow (^DJI): +61.47 points (+0.18%) to 34,104.96
Nasdaq (^IXIC): +39.65 points (+0.28%) to 14,055.34
Crude (CL=F): -$0.79 (-1.27%) to $61.35 a barrel
Gold (GC=F): +$1.60 (+0.09%) to $1,779.40 per ounce
10-year Treasury (^TNX): +0.1 bps to yield 1.568%
8:30 a.m. ET: Durable goods orders rise less than expected in March
U.S. orders for goods intended to last three years or longer rose far less than expected in March, rebounding by a smaller than expected margin after inclement weather weighed on the manufacturing sector in February.
Durable goods orders rose by 0.5% in March over February, according to the Commerce Department's preliminary monthly report. This was below the 2.3% rise expected, and followed an upwardly revised 0.9% drop in February.
However, excluding transportation orders, durable goods orders rose 1.6% as expected. Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, which serve as a proxy for business spending plans, rose 0.9%, coming in well below the 1.7% increase expected.
7:01 a.m. ET Monday: Stock futures edge lower
Here's where markets were trading ahead of the opening bell:
S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 4,166.5, down 5 points or 0.12%
Dow futures (YM=F): 33,947.00, up 6 points or 0.02%
Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,885.50, down 41.5 points or 0.3%
Crude (CL=F): -$1.03 (-1.66%) to $61.11 a barrel
Gold (GC=F): +$1.60 (+0.09%) to $1,779.40 per ounce
10-year Treasury (^TNX): +2.1 bps to yield 1.588%
Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.
