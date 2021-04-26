Stock market news live updates: Stock futures trade flat after indexes set record highs

Stock futures opened little changed Monday evening after a record-setting session earlier in the day, with investors awaiting more corporate earnings results from major companies.

Contracts on the S&P 500 edged just above the flat line after the blue-chip index rose to an all-time high during the regular trading day. Dow and Nasdaq futures were little changed. Shares of Tesla (TSLA) fell in late trading after the company's first-quarter sales results missed estimates, though earnings and automobile gross margins exceeded expectations.

Earnings results will pick up on Tuesday with companies including Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL) and Starbucks (SBUX) poised to report results. The Big Tech names reporting Tuesday and later this week especially are set to be closely watched, with these stocks having largely underperformed against the broader market for the year-to-date as 2020's tech and growth-led rally cooled and investors turned instead to cyclical and value shares.

"Except for Google, you get the FAANG stocks, and they've been dead money for 7, 8, 9 months now," Matt Maley, managing director and chief market strategist at Miller Tabak, told Yahoo Finance on Monday. "We're seeing Facebook trying to break out, Amazon finally trying to get to the top end of its range, Netflix last week couldn't break out, so that was a disappointment. So if those things could finally pick up, that would be positive [for stocks]."

Tuesday will also mark the first of the Federal Reserve's two-day rate-setting meeting, with the event ultimately unlikely to yield any major shifts in monetary policy. Officials have telegraphed their commitment to keeping policy highly accommodative during the recovery out of the pandemic, which to date has included keeping interest rates close to zero and maintaining an aggressive asset purchase program at a monthly rate of $120 billion.

"The Fed has been very clear that this time around they're going to wait to see inflation before they reaction." Kelsey Berro, JPMorgan Asset Management Fixed Income Portfolio Manager, told Yahoo Finance. "In the past, they've relied on their forecasts, and their forecasts really haven't done a good job. Inflation has consistently missed the mark over the past couple decades. And this time around, they're doing a different approach. They're going to wait and see the data before they react."

Story continues

—

7:01 a.m. ET Monday: Stock futures edge higher

Here's where markets were trading late Monday:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : 4,179.75, up 0.25 points or 0.01%

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : 33,873.00, down 5 points or 0.01%

Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 14,016.00, up 4.5 points or 0.03%

A trader makes a phone call outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 20, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City. - Wall Street stocks were mixed early July, 20, 2020 as markets awaited congressional debate on another round of stimulus spending and major earnings releases later in the week. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

—

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily: