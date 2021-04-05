Stock market news live updates: Stock futures jump as traders digest jobs report, look ahead to Fed remarks

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·4 min read

Stock futures jumped Monday morning as traders took in last week's much stronger-than-expected monthly jobs report and looked ahead to a busy week of commentary from Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members. 

Contracts on the Dow gained more than 200 points, or 0.7%, with about two hours until the opening bell. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also pointed sharply higher in pre-market trading. Treasuries were mixed across the curve, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note ticked up slightly to about 1.73%. Shares of GameStop (GME) sank more than 16% after the company announced an up to $1 billion share sale. Meanwhile, shares of Tesla (TSLA) jumped more than 7% after the electric vehicle-maker posted first-quarter deliveries that more than doubled over last year. 

Traders on Monday returned from a long holiday weekend after Friday's stock market closure in observance of Good Friday. As a results, Monday's regular trading session marks the first since the March jobs report was released Friday morning, which showed that the economy gained a stunning 916,000 payrolls last month with an unemployment rate that ticked down to 6.0%. 

This week's calendar will be relatively light in terms of new economic data, and very few corporate earnings results are slated for release. However, a number of Fed policymakers are scheduled to speak, offering their own assessment of how the latest, estimates-topping data informs their perspectives on when to tweak their ultra-accommodative monetary policy going forward. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin and St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard are each slated to deliver public remarks later this week, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak at an an International Monetary Fund panel on the global economy Thursday afternoon. 

The central bank is also poised to release the meeting minutes from its March FOMC meeting on Wednesday. While these will not account for the latest batch of economic data, the notes will offer a glimpse at policymakers' thinking over whether some members were inclined to look past the first signs of a faster-than-expected economic recovery in dictating the direction of monetary policy.

"At last month’s meeting, the FOMC significantly upgraded their economic forecasts yet kept their median interest rate projections unchanged. As such, a close eye will be kept on any discussions that shed light on the disconnect between the hawkish economic forecasts and the dovish dots," Wells Fargo economist Sam Bullard wrote in a note Monday morning. "While the consensus of the FOMC continues to suggest that the committee will wait for their forecasts to be realized before taking policy action, it will be interesting to see if there is any intense discussion about the implications of the stronger outlook, particularly around inflation. Most Fed officials expect any pick-up in inflation to be “transitory,” yet we suspect there are a few officials that are pushing back on that narrative." 

7:25 a.m. ET: GameStop shares slide after company announces up to $1 billion share sale

Shares of GameStop (GME) – a stock that has become synonymous with the recent frenzy of Reddit-fueled trades – sank in early trading after the company said that it planned to sell up to 3.5 million shares of common stock worth up to $1 billion in an at-the-market offering. GameStop had 69.9 million shares outstanding as of March 17. The capital raised will be used "to further accelerate its transformation as well as for general corporate purposes and further strengthening its balance sheet," GameStop said in a statement. 

GameStop also announced preliminary sales results for the first nine weeks of the fiscal year, which showed global sales increased by about 11% in the nine weeks ended April 4 over the same period last year. 

7:09 a.m. ET: S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq futures gain in early trading 

Here's where markets were trading ahead of the opening bell on Monday: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 4,031.00, up 21 points or 0.52%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 33,265.00, up 228 points or 0.69%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,364.75, up 48.75 points or 0.37%

  • Crude (CL=F): -$1.05 (-1.71%) to $60.40 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): -$3.00 (-0.17%) to $1,725.40 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): unchanged to yield 1.723%

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and a statue of George Washington at Wall Street on March 23, 2021 in New York City. - Wall Street stocks were under pressure early ahead of congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell as US Treasury bond yields continued to retreat. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
People walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and a statue of George Washington at Wall Street on March 23, 2021 in New York City. - Wall Street stocks were under pressure early ahead of congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell as US Treasury bond yields continued to retreat. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

Recommended Stories

  • GameStop plans $1 billion stock sale, shares slide

    GameStop Corp shares fell 12% on Monday after the video game retailer said it may sell up to $1 billion worth of stock as it takes advantage of a dizzying rally in its shares this year on the back of a Reddit-driven retail trading frenzy. The company said it would sell up to 3.5 million shares and use the proceeds to speed up the shift in its business model to e-commerce in an overhaul being led by top shareholder and board member Ryan Cohen. At Thursday's closing price of $191.45, the "at-the-market" sale could fetch GameStop up to $670 million.

  • This simple chart nails why stocks are up: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, April 5, 2021.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Strong Jobs Report Fuels Market Rally As Tesla Jumps On Deliveries; 4 Stocks You Can Buy Now

    Dow Jones futures rose on strong jobs growth, while Tesla jumped on record deliveries. Microsoft and Google are actionable now.

  • 5 Stocks Top Analysts Are Bullish On At The Start Of Q2

    The U.S. President Joe Biden’s unveiling of the .3 trillion infrastructure plan aimed at rebuilding American roads, bridges, mass transit, and water infrastructure, has boosted the U.S. market’s morale heading into the second quarter of the year. . But more immediate concerns continue to stoke fear among Wall Street investors as the number of coronavirus cases across the globe continues to rise. In these circumstances, top wall street analysts are favoring the following five stocks, as compiled by TipRanks for CNBC. Here’s a list of the best-performing Wall Street analysts’ five favorite stocks right now, as compiled by TipRanks. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB): Monness analyst Brian White continues to remain bullish on the social media giant despite a recent House hearing which grilled the CEOs of Facebook, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) on misinformation. The analyst reiterated a “Buy” rating on the stock and maintained a $375 price target, implying a 27% upside potential. According to White, Facebook CEP appeared well-prepared, thoughtful, professional and respectful of the issues at stake and open to improving the social-media platform during the hearing. Though, according to White, the hearing brought to fore certain serious issues that have been brought about by social media and meaningful changes are imperative, the hearing was a “brazen political grandstanding on both sides of the aisle,” and that lawmakers were trying to appeal to local constituents. The subcommittee members also called for the “break up of Big Tech,” and as per White if such events takes place, the valuation of Facebook and other big tech companies could jump even higher. As one of the top 75 analysts tracked by TipRanks, White’s calls see an average annual return of 28.2%, with the success rate landing at 73%. Shares of Facebook closed 1.4% higher at $298.66 on Thursday and have a 52-week high of $304.67 and low of $150.83. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU): RBC Capital analyst Mitch Steves reiterated a “Buy” rating and raised the price target to $120 from $110 on the stock, implying a 36% upside potential. Steves’ price target raise comes after the chipmaker's quarterly earnings beat last week and a better-than-expected outlook. The analyst notes that Micron’s gross margins are “expanding rapidly considering that the firm guided to 41.5% gross margins at the midpoint.” The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Micron and Western Digital are considering a deal that would result in the acquisition of Kioxia for about $30 billion. Steves has a 76% success rate and 35.2% average return per rating and is among the top 30 analysts tracked by TipRanks. Shares of Micron closed 4.76% higher at $92.41 on Thursday and has a 52-week high of $95.75 and low of $39.52. See Also: Tesla Finally Gets An 'Outperform' Rating From Long-Term Bull Wedbush, With A Higher Price Target Benchmark Electronics Inc (NYSE: BHE): Needham’s James Ricchiuti has upgraded the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) stock to “Buy” rating from “Hold,” in addition to a $35 price target, spurred by increased confidence in its growth as well as the margin. The five-star analyst believes noted that there is positive commentary coming in from the semiconductor-capital market, including from Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), the company’s largest customer, and that his previous expectations could be “conservative.” Despite the pandemic, Benchmark reported a strong bookings momentum in 2020 and the analyst expects the company's 5% top-line growth targets through 2022 as reasonable in an improving economy. Also, strength in defense could offset headwinds in the commercial aerospace part of the A&D business. With a 67% success rate and 23.5% average return per rating, Ricchiuti is ranked 83 on TipRanks’ list of best-performing analysts. Shares of Benchmark closed 1.39% higher at $31.35 on Thursday and has a 52-week high of $32.16 and low of $17.87. Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH): SVB Leerink analyst Richard Newitter has reiterated a “Buy” rating and maintained the $25 price target on the stock, implying a potential 17% upside in the store. Newitter expects Lantheus, which develops products that help healthcare providers identify diseases, to benefit from its recent acquisition of the global rights to Noria Therapeutics’ NTI-1309, a PET oncology imaging agent. According to the deal, Lantheus will have the exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize NTI-1309. “NTI-1309 has the potential to broaden Lantheus’ reach beyond prostate cancer...through additional diagnostic biomarker targeting and pharma service capabilities into other cancer types,” according to Newitter. The analyst expects the company to sustain a roughly 20% 2020 –2023E revenue CAGR as it uses its expanding diagnostic image enhancing solutions pipeline to “target sizable, rapidly growing and underpenetrated cardio/oncology market opportunities.” Landing the 178 spot on TipRanks’ ranking, Newitter has achieved a 71% success rate and 26.9% average return per rating. Shares of Lantheus closed 1.73% lower at $21 on Thursday and have a 52-week high of $21.99 and low of $10.21. Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL): Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland has maintained a “Buy” rating on the stock and raised the price target to $62 from $60 to reflect increased visibility. This new target implies 27% upside potential from current levels. Rolland’s price target raise follows an analyst call with Marvell CEO Matt Murphy on the company’s ASIC strategy and the semiconductor company’s long-term growth prospects. “Overall, management believes custom ASICs (5G, Cloud, Auto) could be billions of dollars of opportunities five years from now. The Inphi addition and its strong optics position should be an accelerator and attractant for new ASIC businesses more broadly,” according to Rolland. Financially, the analyst believes that ASICs will only modestly impact gross margins, but other areas like NRE could give operating margins a boost. A top 50-ranked analyst, Rolland boasts a 74% success rate and 21.7% average return per rating. Shares of Marvell closed 1.39% higher at $49.66 on Thursday and have a 52-week high of $55.70 and low of $21.29. See Also: Butterfly, Trimble, 10X Genomics, Pluristem, Agora — What Cathy Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Thursday Latest Ratings for GOOG DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy Feb 2021JP MorganMaintainsOverweight Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for GOOG View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla, Nio, And Riot Blockchain Trump FAANG Stocks For Indian Investors© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow set to rise over 200 points in stock market’s first trading day after Good Friday jobs report

    Futures for stock benchmarks Monday morning head higher, suggesting a solid open for equities in the first full week of April as U.S. investors get the first chance to provide their most complete reaction to a report on Good Friday that showed that 916,000 jobs were added in March, handily exceeding Wall Street's average consensus estimates.

  • World’s Largest Lithium Producer: Get Ready For A Mega-Rally

    With the EV boom squarely in the front view mirror, and with battery gigafactories promising to be heavy-hitting purchasers, lithium prices have started to rise at a fast pace

  • 9 Beaten-Down Stocks That Look Promising

    Barron's searched for opportunities to snap up shares of fundamentally solid companies at discount prices.

  • FOMC meeting minutes, Powell speaks: What to know this week

    Traders returning from the long holiday weekend will turn their attention to more commentary out of the Federal Reserve, with the Federal Open Market Committee's latest meeting minutes and a speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on deck.

  • Stocks To Hold for the Next 10 Years

    One of the main reasons that it’s hard to be a successful investor is that there are so many temptations along the way that can distract you from your long-term investment plan. Lately, the...

  • Here’s the $4.5 trillion ‘firepower’ that will drive stocks higher in April, says top strategist

    The direction is up for stocks as markets return from a holiday break. Our call of the day from Fundstrat's Thomas Lee says watch the money on the sidelines.

  • Nikkei gains, while many other Asia-Pacific markets close for holiday

    Asian stock markets were mixed Monday after Wall Street hit a record high on optimism the spread of coronavirus vaccines might allow global business to return to normal.

  • In shinty or in golf, Robert MacIntyre shows plenty of fight

    Robert MacIntyre was 12 tournaments into his rookie season on the European Tour when he wanted to go home to Scotland, a surprise only because of his blue-collar nature to never shy away from a fight. MacIntyre was losing the joy of sport. Back home in Oban, a tiny coastal town on the western edge of the Scottish Highlands, he sat down his parents and and told them he needed a change.

  • T-Mobile, AMD, Levi Strauss, Constellation Brands, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    T-Mobile and Lumen host investor events this week. AMD and Xilinx shareholders vote on their merger. Plus, the IMF’s and World Bank’s spring meetings, PMIs, and inflation data.

  • How the Fed took control of the economy

    To brace the U.S. economy and stave off another Great Depression, the Federal Reserve has taken control of it through unprecedented intervention — manipulating market prices, controlling rates and propping up companies on a previously unimaginable scale.Why it matters: The U.S. is a market-run, capitalist economy. But the market is ostensibly now governed by an unelected and largely independent group of technocrats that directs it by creating ridiculous sums of money to buy assets.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Even with this control, the Fed has by its own admission failed to fully reach its goals — stable prices and maximum employment.How it works: The Fed steadied the economy by setting interest rates near 0%, and buying so many bonds in the open market that it now boasts a $7.7 trillion balance sheet. The hope is that companies will hire more workers, but that's no longer how the economy works, notes Columbia University professor and Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz.Rather than hiring, companies buy back their stock and invest in technology designed to replace workers."We’ve been through a period where low-interest rates have not stimulated the economy very much and where disproportionately [companies' increased profits] go into automation, killing jobs, not creating jobs," Stiglitz tells Axios. "At a zero interest rate the cost you focus on is the cost of labor, because that’s your only cost. Whereas if the cost of capital goes up relative to the cost of labor you get a more balanced kind of innovation and investment."Yes, but: Many argue the Fed was forced into this position and the extraordinary economic intervention is its attempt to make up for a new world of slowing growth, growing debt, an aging population and a dysfunctional Congress. What happened: To battle the coronavirus pandemic, the Fed announced on March 23, 2020, that it would buy an unlimited amount of U.S. government bonds and mortgage-backed securities; purchase corporate bonds, including debt with a "junk" credit rating; and even provide financing directly to individual companies.Take it to the street: "Why does the Fed have outsized influence on financial prices? Because it’s shown itself willing to act," Vincent Reinhart, who spent 20 years as an economist at the Fed, tells Axios. "If something really bad happens, [Fed chair Jerome] Powell is stepping in.""The lunchtime bully doesn’t enforce order on the school playground by beating everybody up, they just have to beat one or two kids up," Reinhart, now chief economist at Mellon, adds.The intrigue: Knowing that asset prices can fall only so far before the Fed will act encourages market participants to buy at any level. It also has essentially destroyed the ability of the market to determine companies' value, Scott Minerd, CIO of Guggenheim Partners and an adviser to the New York Fed, told me in the midst of the crisis."The definition of market prices is whatever the Fed says it will be." The resultsThe combination of low-interest rates and inflated asset prices discourages saving and encourages risk-taking, empowering a wave of speculative investments.The effects can be seen in the rise of Bitcoin (hailed as a savings asset that the Fed can't manipulate), the frenzy in "meme stocks" like GameStop, and the rise of the stock market to record highs even as the economy had its largest contraction since 1946.The Fed's policies also allowed big companies to issue record amounts of debt at record low levels, keeping many of them in business and able to run essential functions.But that privilege also has extended to unprofitable "zombie" companies — those without enough revenue to pay off their current monthly debt obligations — and kept new and vibrant firms from disrupting inefficient ones.Where it stands: The benefits of this extreme action are supposed to reach everyday Americans but are largely resulting in a bonanza for the wealthy (just under 90% of stocks are held by the top 10% of U.S. households and homeownership rates skew significantly toward older, wealthier white Americans) and large corporations.More than a year after the Fed launched its market onslaught there are still 8.4 million fewer Americans employed than before the pandemic, food insecurity has increased and poverty rates remain elevated.America's billionaires, on the other hand, have seen their fortunes grow by nearly $1.5 trillion.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden's Tax Plan: Latest Likely Changes, How To Cope

    Joe Biden's tax plan is really several tax plans. Bottom line: tax rules for individuals are in flux. Some are heading up, others down.

  • 5 Ways Advisors Can Increase Sales on Life Insurance

    Finding creative ways to increase life insurance sales involves employing some new prospecting methods, as well as others that have been around for a while.

  • GameStop to Offer Up to $1 Billion in Shares; Stock Declines

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. fell early on Monday after the company said it may sell up to $1 billion worth of additional shares in an at-the-market equity offering program.Shares of the video game retailer declined more than 15% to $160.96 as of 7:19 a.m. in New York. Jefferies will manage the offering of up to 3.5 million shares, according to a statement, and proceeds will be used to further accelerate its corporate transformation.The company signed a deal in December with Jefferies to sell as much as $100 million in stock, according to a filing.As part of a corporate overhaul spearheaded by activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen, GameStop, the company has brought in a number of new executives including a chief growth officer and chief technology officer, adding technology-focused senior executives to its team to move the company away from its brick-and-mortar business.Read more: GameStop Adds Another Amazon Executive to TeamIn a separate statement on Monday, GameStop released preliminary sales results for the first nine weeks of fiscal 2021, where total global sales increased about 11% from the same period a year ago. Total global sales jumped 18% in March after a 5.3% rise in February.GameStop, based in the Dallas suburbs, has suffered with the video-game industry’s shift to online distribution. With gamers downloading more and more -- or at least ordering software and gear via e-commerce -- there’s less reason to make a trip to a physical store. The company reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings last month.Read more: As Meme Stock Mania Fizzles, Wall Street Sees ‘Big Reckoning’(Updates share price move in the second paragraph and adds more details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Barrick Gold CEO Says Its Dividend Is ‘Sustainable’

    (ABX) CEO Mark Bristow says the company will be smart about any acquisitions and that its quarterly dividend of 9 cents a share is “sustainable” even if gold prices, now at $1,729 an ounce, decline to $1,200. In an interview with Barron’s, Bristow said that Toronto-based Barrick (ticker: GOLD), which shares leadership of the gold industry with Denver-based (NEM) (NEM), has “the industry’s best assets, strongest balance sheet with no net debt, and the best people.” Barrick shares are down 10% this year to around $20 as gold prices have fallen 9% and now carry a 1.8% yield.

  • Pulisic injury update; Tuchel ‘it’s a big wake up call’

    Christian Pulisic injury news is something both Chelsea and USMNT fans are, sadly, way too familiar with.

  • An Asian woman was stabbed to death in California but police aren't treating the attack as a hate crime

    Ke Chieh Meng, 64, was attacked while walking her dogs in Riverside, California on Saturday. She died in hospital from her injuries.