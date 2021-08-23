Stock market news live updates: Stocks, oil prices rebound from recent losses

Stocks gained on Monday, steadying after last week's volatility as investors looked ahead to a key event from the Federal Reserve later this week.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.3%, led by gains in energy stocks as oil prices recovered. U.S. West Texas intermediate crude oil futures (CL=F) topped $64 a barrel, and Brent crude (BZ=F) jumped above $67 per barrel after suffering its longest losing streak since early 2018 as of last week. 

The Dow also opened higher as shares of Chevron (CVX) and Boeing (BA) outperformed. Shares of pharmaceutical company Pfizer (PFE) rose nearly 4% after announcing it will acquire the cancer drugmaker Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) for $2.3 billion, adding to positive sentiment following separate reports that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to fully approve the company's top-selling COVID-19 vaccine this week following months of use under emergency authorization. 

Stocks came under pressure late last week after the Federal Open Market Committee's July meeting minutes signaled that "most" Fed participants believed the economy will have recovered enough to warrant the start of asset-purchase tapering by the end of this year. The S&P 500 posted its first weekly decline in three weeks, albeit while closing out Friday's session to the upside. Central bank officials are set to hold their annual Jackson Hole Symposium this week starting on Thursday, which could serve as a forum for more remarks about the size and scope of the Fed's tapering plans. 

A host of new earnings and economic data have also come in. On the whole, corporate profits have been exceptionally strong, with nearly 90% of S&P 500 companies having topped consensus earnings per share estimates, according to FactSet. That's come even as concerns over the spread of the Delta variant have resurged and issues around supply chain and materials and labor shortages have remained. 

"I think we certainly are not going to get the kind of fiscal stimulus that we've had over the past year-and-a-half, nor the monetary stimulus. So I think overall, the market's handling all this remarkably well," Ed Yardeni, Yardeni Research president and chief investment officer, told Yahoo Finance. "The perception is that the Federal Reserve is now seriously moving in the direction of tapering because the economy is doing fine. But any way you slice it or dice it, it's going to be slower growth, slower earnings growth, slower economic growth, and that's probably keeping the bond yield down and giving some weakness to the oil patch."

10:23 a.m. ET: U.S. service-sector activity cooled to an 8-month low in August amid Delta variant: IHS Markit

Activity in both the U.S. services and manufacturing sectors decelerated in August as the rapid spread of the Delta variant dampened overall growth.

IHS Markit's flash August services business activity index fell to 55.2 from 59.9 in July. This was a steeper decrease than the dip to 59.2 expected, according to Bloomberg data, and brought the index down to the lowest level in eight months. Readings above the neutral level of 50.0 indicate expansion in a sector.

The manufacturing activity index also fell more than expected to 61.2 from 63.4 in July. This marked a four month low, and came in below the 62.0 economists were anticipating.

“The expansion slowed sharply again in August as the spread of the Delta variant led to a weakening of demand growth, especially for consumer-facing services, and further frustrated firms’ efforts to meet existing sales," Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said in a press statement.

“Not only have supply chain delays hit a new survey record high, but the August survey saw increasing frustrations in relation to hiring," he added. "Jobs growth waned to the lowest since July of last year as companies either failed to find suitable staff or existing workers switched jobs."

10:02 a.m. ET: Existing home sales unexpectedly rose in July, marking back-to-back monthly gain

Sales of previously owned homes gained 2.0% in July, according to the National Association of Realtors' monthly report, marking a second consecutive monthly gain. Consensus economists were looking for existing home sales to dip by 0.5% on the month, according to Bloomberg estimates.

In June, existing home sales had increased by 1.6%. July's advance brought existing home sales to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.99 million, or the highest level since March.

Home prices continued to creep higher in July as tight inventories and elevated demand continued to weigh on affordability. The median existing-home price came in at $359,900 for a jump of 17.8% compared to the same month last year. 

9:31 a.m. ET: Stocks gain, recovering from last week's losses

Here's where markets were trading just after the opening bell Monday morning: 

  • S&P 500 (^GSPC): +19.22 (+0.43%) to 4,460.89

  • Dow (^DJI): +172.05 (+0.49%) to 35,292.13

  • Nasdaq (^IXIC): +65.23 (+0.44%) to 14,782.66

  • Crude (CL=F): +$2.52 (+4.06%) to $64.66 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): +$22.50 (+1.26%) to $1,806.50 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): -0.2 bps to yield 1.258%

7:23 a.m. ET Monday: Stock futures point to a higher open:

Here's where markets were trading ahead of the opening bell:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): +14.5 points (+0.33%) at 4,451.50

  • Dow futures (YM=F): +144.00 points (+0.41%) to 35,202.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): +43.75 points (+0.29%) to 15,130.50

  • Crude (CL=F): +$1.75 (+2.82%) to $63.89 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): +$8.80 (+0.49%) to $1,792.80 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +1.2 bps to yield 1.272%

Traders work at the trading floor in the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, Aug. 19, 2021.
Traders work at the trading floor in the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, Aug. 19, 2021. The S&P 500 Index closed at 4,405.80 points, up 5.53 points, or 0.13 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,894.12 points, down 66.57 points, or 0.19 percent.The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 14,541.79 points, up 15.88 points, or 0.11 percent. (Photo by Wang Ying/Xinhua via Getty Images)

