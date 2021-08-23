Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open higher, extending gains after record-setting session

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·3 min read

Stock futures opened higher Monday evening, building on advances following a record-setting day. 

Contracts on the S&P 500 edged up. The blue-chip index set a record intraday high earlier on Monday, but ended just short of a record close. The Nasdaq outperformed and rallied 1.6% to new highs, led by gains in Big Tech stocks including Amazon (AMZN). "Reopening" stocks including the airlines and cruise lines also added to gains after rising during the regular trading day, with optimism over a broader leisure and travel recovery coming after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech's (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine. 

Investors are also eagerly awaiting the Federal Reserve's virtual Jackson Hole Symposium beginning on Thursday. The event is expected to serve as another forum for central bank officials to discuss their assessment of economic conditions, and offer hints as to when the Fed might announce and eventually begin the process of tapering its crisis-era asset purchase program. 

New economic data out at the start of the week disappointed relative to Wall Street's estimates, with an index tracking activity in the U.S. services sector cooling to an eight-month low as concerns over the Delta variant started to weigh on demand. 

Despite the ongoing risks around the virus, however, three major factors have served to help keep equity markets marching toward fresh all-time highs, according to one strategist. 

"The first one, that's extremely low discount rates. The 10-year Treasury yield is barely off the August lows," Michael Darda, MKM Partners chief economist, told Yahoo Finance. "So all things equal, if interest rates are low, if discount rates are low, valuations will tend to be higher because of a lack of competition."

"In addition to that, we have a very high liquidity environment ... and earnings have been incredibly strong," he added. "Typically when long-term interest rates are falling, earnings or the economy is faltering. In this case, the earnings have been quite robust, really historic. So we're really going to need to see one of those three pillars disturbed in some fashion for a big decline in equity prices." 

Others offered a similarly upbeat take on the trajectory for U.S. equities.

"We think the primary trend is higher," Keith Lerner, Truist Wealth chief market strategist, told Yahoo Finance. "You're only about one year into this economic expansion. Economic expansions last about five years. And the earnings season which we just got out of was phenomenal once again." 

"Even if it's peak growth, we still think it's going to be strong growth," he said. "You have earnings moving forward, and then you look at the relative comparison of stocks relative to bonds and they're still attractive ... Overall we think the right position is to be overweight stocks." 

6:15 p.m. ET Monday: Stock futures extend gains

Here's where markets were trading Monday evening:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): +5 points (+0.11%) at 4,480.50

  • Dow futures (YM=F): +43.00 points (+0.12%) to 35,324.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): +20 points (+0.13%) to 15,324.50

Traders work at the trading floor in the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, Aug. 19, 2021. The S&P 500 Index closed at 4,405.80 points, up 5.53 points, or 0.13 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,894.12 points, down 66.57 points, or 0.19 percent.The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 14,541.79 points, up 15.88 points, or 0.11 percent. (Photo by Wang Ying/Xinhua via Getty Images)
Traders work at the trading floor in the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, Aug. 19, 2021. The S&P 500 Index closed at 4,405.80 points, up 5.53 points, or 0.13 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,894.12 points, down 66.57 points, or 0.19 percent.The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 14,541.79 points, up 15.88 points, or 0.11 percent. (Photo by Wang Ying/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rebound from last week's losses, Nasdaq posts fresh record closing high

    Stocks gained on Monday, steadying after last week's volatility as investors looked ahead to a key event from the Federal Reserve later this week.

  • Exclusive-Ford doubles Lightning production target on strong pre-launch demand -sources

    Ford Motor Co has doubled its production target for the F-150 Lightning because of strong early demand for the full-sized electric pickup truck ahead of its 2022 launch, and the company plans to spend an additional $850 million to meet that target, several people and suppliers familiar with the plans said. The No. 2 U.S. automaker is targeting annual production of more than 80,000 in 2024, up from its prior target of more than 40,000, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified. Shares of Ford rose 1.3% on Monday.

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.

  • Dow Jones Up 273 Points While Nasdaq Leads Upside As Two Chip Stocks Score Breakouts

    The Dow Jones traded higher in today's stock market, while the S&P 500 also held onto gains. The Nasdaq led on the upside.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • Market Recap: Monday Aug. 23

    James Bruderman, 1879 Advisors Vice Chairman, and Michael Antonelli, a market strategist at Baird PWM, help Yahoo Finance break down the day of trading.&nbsp;

  • My friend is worth $10 million. As his bookkeeper, I’m asked to record illegitimate expenses. Could I be prosecuted?

    My friend has a high net worth — well over $10 million — and could easily afford these personal expenses. “I did what I was told” does not hold much sway for professionals who know the difference between illegitimate and legitimate expenses. You have blurred the boundaries between employer and friend, bookkeeping and tax dodging, and personal responsibility and professional obligation.

  • COVID Delta fears unleash short sellers on these stock market sectors

    Short-sellers are beginning to lift their bets on these stocks falling amid concerns around the COVID Delta variant.

  • These 2 Stocks Just Soared After Hours Monday

    Enthusiasm about the potential success of COVID-19 vaccination efforts and economic strength helped market participants lift major market indexes substantially. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all were higher, with the Nasdaq finishing at a record and the S&P falling short by just a fraction of a point. Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) were both up by double-digit percentages late Monday, and below, we'll go into the details.

  • Innovation has hit ETFs in a big way: ETF Trends CEO

    Tom Lydon, ETF Trends CEO, joins Yahoo Finance the discuss the rise in crypto ETF filings, ETF investors can look to amid Fed taper concerns, and outlook on ETF flows.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As China's Tesla Plans 3 New EVs In 2022?

    China EV startup Nio more than doubled Q2 sales, and July sales as well. But Nio stock is selling off.

  • Biden under pressure over Afghanistan and Covid as approval ratings slide

    President urged to extend deadline for full US troop withdrawalVirus cases rise but FDA issues full approval for Pfizer vaccine Joe Biden at the White House on Monday. The Taliban warned on Monday there would be ‘consequences’ if the US and its allies linger beyond that date. Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images Joe Biden faced mounting pressure at home and abroad on Monday as he raced against time to deal with evacuations from Afghanistan, a surging coronavirus pandemic and a vital congression

  • Bitcoin Roars Above $50,000. Strap In for the Ride.

    U.S. enrolls private airlines to help in Kabul evacuation, House Democrats remain divided over infrastructure vote, what to expect from the Fed’s Jackson Hole meeting, and other news to start your day.

  • Homeownership in reach for more as Fannie Mae to include rent payments in mortgage approval process

    More Americans are expected to qualify for home loans after Fannie Mae said it will include rent payment history in its mortgage approval process

  • Why Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line -- and Spirit Airlines, Too -- Popped Today

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration officially fully approved the Biologics License Application for Cominarty, the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), this morning, and shares of stocks tied to the tourism industry are flying off the shelves in response. As of 12:20 p.m. EDT, Carnival (NYSE: CUK) (NYSE: CCL) stock is up 3% and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) stock is up 3.2%.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Gets Full FDA Approval; Tesla Races Higher

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 200 points Monday, as Bitcoin topped $50,000 for the first time in three months.

  • Maine, New Hampshire officials urge caution, preparation in advance of Tropical Storm Henri

    New Hampshire and Maine officials are urging residents to remain vigilant as Tropical Storm Henri could become the first hurricane-strength storm to directly hit New Hampshire since Hurricane Bob 30 years ago.

  • New IRS Update To Child Tax Credit Portal

    The Internal Revenue Service has launched a new feature on their online portal for families receiving child tax credit payments. We're Asking: Are You Actually Spending Your Child Tax Credit Payment?...

  • Investors Are Reacting Positively To JD.com's Q2 Earnings: Key Takeaways

    JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 26.2% year-on-year to $39.3 billion beating the analyst consensus of $38.3 billion. In contrast, peers Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) missed the analyst consensus on revenue. Amazon's Q2 revenue of $113.0 billion, up 27% Y/Y, missed the consensus of $115.2 billion, pointing towards slower e-commerce growth with ease in lockdown. Amazon's Q3 guidance was well below the consensus, w

  • Western U.S. Bakes and East Is Deluged in a Summer of Extremes

    (Bloomberg) -- As the western U.S. bakes and burns under an unprecedented heat dome, Henri leaves a deluged East Coast staggering after a summer of deadly floods and record-setting tropical storms. Climate scientists say one is due to the other and both come against the backdrop of a warming planet. The high pressure that got stuck across the West causing drought and fire actually created the conditions for low-pressure-driven storms in the East. So while July was the hottest month ever recorded