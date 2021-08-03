Stock market news live updates: Stock futures point to a higher open amid strong earnings

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·4 min read

Stock futures gained Tuesday morning, shaking off declines from a day earlier as a number of closely watched companies topped quarterly earnings estimates. 

Contracts on the S&P 500 ticked up after the blue-chip index ended a choppy session on Monday lower. The Dow also pointed to a higher open, after the index reached a record intraday high on Monday before closing in the red.  

Under Armour's (UAA) stock rose after the athletic-wear maker topped second-quarter sales estimates and boosted its full-year earnings outlook. Simon Property Group (SPG) shares also advanced after the company posted second-quarter results that handily exceeded estimates, raised its guidance and increased its dividend, with the mall real estate operator seeing occupancy rates and foot traffic improving alongside the reopening of the economy. Shares of video game-maker Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), however, fell in early trading after the company's current-quarter forecast missed estimates, overshadowing an otherwise better-than-expected print on profit and sales for its latest quarter.

Overall, the three major stock indexes have drifted in recent session as investors await more catalysts from corporate earnings results, economic data and policymakers. 

"We're going through a couple of transitions right now at the same time," George Mateyo, Key Private Bank chief investment officer, told Yahoo Finance. "The first one, of course, is this deceleration in growth. We've seen this massive lift-off and growth since the pandemic." 

"Secondly, we have to contend with the Fed and with their transition as well, both on the leadership side and also with respect to policy," he added. "And then third ... we've got the Delta variant as well to consider, in terms of transitioning potentially to a new wave of cases in the COVID-19 situation." 

In terms of the growth outlook, Friday's July jobs report from the Labor Department will help provide a better sense of how much more ground the labor market has recovered this summer, and whether the economy is closing in on the threshold of recovery to prompt a pivot to the Federal Reserve's ultra-supportive monetary policy. And on Tuesday, companies including Lyft (LYFT), Match Group (MTCH) and Avis Budget Group (CAR) are slated to report quarterly results.

Despite Monday's drift, stocks are still holding close to record levels, supported by the combination of overall strong second-quarter earnings results, an ongoing economic recovery and still-accommodative Federal Reserve. Some strategists are cautioning investors to remain vigilant, however, given stocks' elevated valuations, and the relatively long stretch of time since equities' last pullback. U.S. stocks have gone more than 180 trading days without a 5% correction, in one of the 15 longest stretches for the equity market without such a pullback, according to recent research from Goldman Sachs.  

"There was almost a level of perfection priced into the market coming into the summer, and a reopening that was really strong as well," Ross Mayfield, Baird investment strategy analyst, told Yahoo Finance." I do think there's a lot of things working against the market near-term both from a technical and fundamental perspective. And I wouldn't be surprised to see some volatility and maybe a bit of a correction here in the near-term before resuming what should still be a really strong structural bull market." 

7:45 a.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures hold onto overnight gains as more earnings top estimates

Here's where markets were trading Tuesday morning:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): +14.25 points (+0.33%) at 4,394.00

  • Dow futures (YM=F): +156 points (+0.45%) to 34,877.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): +9.75 points (+0.07%) to 14,962.5

  • Crude (CL=F): +$0.34 (+0.48%) to $71.60 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): -$9.30 (-0.51%) to $1,812.90 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +1.8 bps to yield 1.19%

6:10 p.m. ET Monday: Stock futures advance

Here's where markets were trading Monday evening: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): +4 points (+0.09%) at 4,383.75

  • Dow futures (YM=F): +40 points (+0.12%) to 34,761.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): +9.75 points (+0.07%) to 14,962.5

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on July 29, 2021. - Wall Street stocks climbed early July 29 following another round of mostly strong earnings and US data that showed strong second-quarter growth that lagged expectations. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on July 29, 2021. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats should ease up on landlords

    Some Democrats want an indefinite eviction moratorium as a de-facto affordable housing plan. That's a terrible idea.

  • Demand is not the economy's problem: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Stock Market Rally, SolarEdge Shines; Tesla, Square Lead New Buys

    The market rally ended mixed as economic fears hit oil prices and Treasury yields but Tesla and Square flashed buy signals. SolarEdge flared late.

  • Crypto sector sees outflows for fourth week in a row, CoinShares data shows

    Cryptocurrency investment products and funds posted outflows for a fourth consecutive week, the bulk of which came from bitcoin products, which also experienced its fourth straight weekly outflow, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday. Crypto outflows hit $19.5 million in the week ended July 30, with bitcoin reaching $19.7 million in outflows. Other crypto and digital investment products such as Ripple and Polka Dot, however, did show minor inflows for the week.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow erases earlier gains to close lower, pulling back from an intraday record high as earnings roll in

    Stocks gained on Monday, looking to kick off August trading on a high note after a winning July.

  • Sanofi bets on mRNA vaccines beyond COVID in $3.2 billion Translate Bio deal

    Sanofi has agreed to buy U.S. biotech company Translate Bio in a $3.2 billion deal, as it bets on next-generation mRNA vaccine technology beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, confirming a Reuters exclusive report. The boards of both companies have approved the deal, and the chief executive of Translate Bio and the U.S. company's largest shareholder have backed it, Sanofi and Translate Bio said in a joint statement. Sanofi shares were little changed at 86.73 euros as of 1125 GMT.

  • The Stock Market Is Entering the Most Dangerous Stretch of the Year

    The August-October period is the only three-month period that averages a monthly loss. Maybe Robinhood’s IPO timing wasn’t so bad, after all.

  • Google To Ditch Qualcomm And Develop Its Own Smartphone Processors This Year

    Google said it would no longer be using Qualcomm’s chips on its smartphones as it will start developing its own chips this year.

  • Editas (EDIT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    On Editas' (EDIT) second-quarter earnings call, investor focus will likely be on the company's progress with the development of EDIT-101, its lead pipeline candidate.

  • PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juice brands for $3.3 billion

    The company, which bought the orange juice maker in 1998 for roughly $3.3 billion and U.S.-based Naked Juice nearly a decade later for $150 million, will keep a 39% stake in the new joint venture and have exclusive U.S. distribution rights for the brands. The sale will give PepsiCo the funds to develop and grow its portfolio of health-focused snacks and zero-calorie beverages, Chief Executive Officer Ramon Laguarta said, as the company focuses on more profitable brands.

  • When the chips are down: global shortage to keep crimping carmakers

    BMW and Stellantis became the latest major carmakers to warn on Tuesday that the global semiconductor chip shortage that has bedeviled the industry this year will drag on throughout 2021 and beyond, hitting production and sales. Carmakers, forced by the COVID-19 pandemic to shut down plants last year, face stiff competition from the sprawling consumer electronics industry for chip deliveries, hit by a series of supply chain disruptions during the pandemic. Starving for chips, carmakers have focused production on higher-margin models, and have benefited from higher vehicle prices amid low inventories for consumers.

  • Bitcoin retreats as new SEC chief calls for tighter regulation

    Gary Gensler, who took charge of the US Securities and Exchange Commission in April, said tighter regulation of cryptocurrency exchanges was a priority.

  • Square To Acquire Buy-Now, Pay-Later Firm Afterpay In $29B Stock Transaction

    Payments services provider Square (NYSE: SQ) announced on Sunday night that it was acquiring Afterpay for approximately $29 billion in stock. The deal is an all-stock transaction, with Square acquiring all the issued shares of Afterpay, pending a court-approved "Scheme of Arrangement." A Scheme of Arrangement is a U.K. court mechanism under which U.S. companies can enter arrangements with shareholders and/or creditors. It is frequently used when a takeover happens. Square stock was up more than

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Every investor wants an ‘in,’ some hint that will tell exactly what a stock is going to do, and when. The kind of signal that will cut through the market’s noise, and makes sense of the deluge of raw data that every company generates. Multiply that data by 10,000 publicly traded stocks, and you’ll have some idea of just how daunting the markets can be. It’s tempting to follow an expert: a Wall Street analyst, or a trading guru. They all have important contributions to make. But here, we’ll take

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are supposed to...grow. It's right there in the name. The problem is that growth can come in fits and starts. And sometimes, it comes with downturns in share prices. Those downturns can provide opportunities for investors who have a long-term perspective.

  • Don't Work During Retirement -- Collect Money From These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Instead

    If you are able to save some money over your working years and invest that into safe, blue-chip stocks that generate cash, that can make for a much more enjoyable retirement. Three dividend stocks that can be pillars for your portfolio for the long term and generate significant cash are Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), Fortis (NYSE: FTS), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Healthcare giant Walgreens raised its dividend in July, marking the 46th year in a row that it has bumped up its payouts to shareholders.

  • These 2 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    For that, you're smart to lean on an unconventional type of friend -- a high-quality dividend ETF. First up is an ETF that holds Dividend Aristocrats: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEMKT: NOBL). A Dividend Aristocrat is a company that has increased its dividend annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Dividend stocks can play an important role in almost any investment portfolio, but not all dividend stocks are equal. In today's market, some stocks pay much higher dividend yields than others. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is one of the world's largest energy stocks, with diversified operations ranging from exploration and production to the refining and sale of petroleum.

  • Passive investors have saved a fortune over the last 25 years

    Investors who’ve opted to passively track the stock market haven’t just outperformed most active fund managers. They’ve also saved a ton of money in fees while doing it.Why it matters: There are loads of active fund managers aiming to beat the returns of funds that track indexes like the S&P 500. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBecause these fund managers are much more hands-on, closely monitoring activity and trading often, the

  • Advanced Micro (AMD) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

    Advanced Micro (AMD) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company's fundamentals for clues.