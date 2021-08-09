Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow dip amid oil price declines as virus concerns rise

Stocks fell Monday, losing some steam after rising to all-time highs late last week. Commodity prices tumbled as concerns over the coronavirus's spread resurged, with crude oil prices moving sharply to the downside.

The S&P 500 fell as shares of oil companies including Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Apache Corporation (APA) and Diamondback Energy (FANG) dropped. The Dow also dipped, weighed down by a decline in shares of Chevron (CVX).

U.S. West Texas intermediate crude oil futures (CL=F) dropped more than 4% at session lows Monday morning to hover around $65 per barrel, extending a more than 7.5% weekly decline last week. Brent crude (BZ=F), the international standard, also dropped. Other commodities also dipped Monday morning, including with copper, silver and gold futures each moving lower by at least 1%. Treasury yields fell across the curve, and the benchmark 10-year yield retreated to below 1.28%.

The moves came amid mounting concerns over coronavirus infection rates and new restrictions in China, a major demand center for global commodities.

The world's second-largest economy has implemented new measures including flight cancellations and other curbs on travel in some of the country's hardest-hit areas to try and limit the spread of the virus. China's National Health Commission last confirmed 125 new infections as of Sunday, up from 96 from a day prior.

"Virus numbers are still very low compared to other countries. But the spread of the Delta variant calls into question China’s ‘zero-COVID’ approach. Whereas most governments are now starting to acknowledge that we are likely to have to live with the coronavirus for the long term, China’s ambition remains to keep it out of the country altogether," Neil Shearing, group chief economist for Capital Economics, wrote in a note Monday morning.

"Without a shift in approach, this suggests that China will have to continue with occasional local lockdowns and restrictions on movement," he added. "This in turn will prevent a full return to pre-pandemic norms of consumer and business behavior, and is likely to mean that restrictions on foreign travel remain in place for some time to come."

Concern over the Delta variant has also been evident in the quarterly earnings calls for a host of major corporations, raising the specter of another deceleration in consumer spending on services. Booking Holdings (BKNG) CEO Glenn Fogel said last week that rising COVID case counts and newly imposed travel restrictions "have led to a modest pullback" in travel booking trends in July compared to June. Likewise, Lumber Liquidator Holdings (LL) suggested investors "plan for slowing comparable sales" as the home renovation retailer works through potential consumer demand shifts and the potential impact of the COVID-19 delta variant," Chief Financial Officer Nancy Walsh said during the company's earnings call last week.

Still, however, a number of economists have underscored the ongoing strength in the U.S. economic recovery, even as new risks around the virus emerge. The U.S. economy added back more than 900,000 jobs in both July and June, last Friday's jobs report showed, and separate surveys on manufacturing and services sector activity have pointed to continued expansion.

U.S. corporate earnings results, on the whole, have also been strong. As of Friday, 89% of companies in the S&P 500 had reported second-quarter earnings results, with 87% of these having topped Wall Street's estimates for earnings per share, according to FactSet data. If this proportion holds, it would be the highest percentage of S&P 500 companies topping earnings estimates since at least 2008.

Quarterly earnings season continues this week with companies from Coinbase (COIN) to Disney (DIS) reporting results.

10:00 a.m. ET: Job openings surged to a record high in June, topping 10 million

Job openings in the U.S. raced to an all-time high in June, further underscoring the extent of the labor shortages and demand still weighing on the overall pace of the economic recovery.

The Labor Department's monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover report showed that openings increased to 10.1 million in June. Consensus economists were looking for just under 9.3 million, according to Bloomberg data. May's job openings were also upwardly revised to nearly 9.5 million, up from the 9.2 million reported previously.

The largest increases in job openings came in professional and business services at 227,000. Other areas of the service economy also posted elevated levels of job openings, with retail trade and food services job openings each at more than 120,000 as of the end of June.

The layoffs rate was unchanged in June versus May at 0.9%, which marked the lowest level on record.

9:32 a.m. ET: Stocks lower as commodity prices slide

Here's where markets were trading shortly after the opening bell:

S&P 500 ( ^GSPC ) : -3.24 (-0.07%) to 4,433.28

Dow ( ^DJI ) : -80.15 (-0.23%) to 35,128.36

Nasdaq ( ^IXIC ) : +8.37 (+0.02%) to 14,837.80

Crude ( CL=F ) : -$1.79 (-2.62%) to $66.49 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : -$18.90 (-1.07%) to $1,744.20 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): -1.6 bps to yield 1.272%

7:11 a.m. ET Monday: Stock futures trade mixed

Here's where markets were trading Monday morning:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : -6.25 points (-0.14%) at 4,423.25

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : -104.00 points (-0.3%) to 34,987.00

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): +25.25 points (+0.17%) to 15,120.75

Crude ( CL=F ) : -$2.75 (-4.03%) to $65.53 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : -$12.90 (-0.73%) to $1,750.20 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): -0.6 bps to yield 1.282%

