1

Stock market news live updates: Stock futures sag as rate decision from Fed looms

Alexandra Semenova
·Reporter
·4 min read

U.S. stock futures hovered around the flatline ahead of the open Wednesday as investors face the Federal Reserve’s seventh and final interest rate increase of 2022.

The central bank is expected to deliver a half percentage point hike at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET. The increase is set to bring its key federal funds rate to a new range of 4.25% to 4.5%, the highest level since December 2007.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were just below breakeven. Contracts on the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) declined 0.1%. In other markets, U.S. Treasuries dipped after climbing on Wednesday, and the U.S. dollar index retreated. West Texas Crude Oil (WTI) futures rose 1% to trade above $76 per barrel.

Investors will assess remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powel at 2:30 p.m. ET in the aftermath of the rate announcement. Economic projections from policymakers and the latest dot plot showing each member’s forecast for the U.S. short-term interest rate will also serve as guidance to investors on the Federal Reserve’s path forward.

The decision will follow Wednesday’s closely-watched November Consumer Price Index (CPI), which rose at an annual 7.1% clip last month, the second consecutive downside surprise in inflation data. Stocks closed higher following the report, but Wall Street’s reaction was underwhelming, with uncertainty still ahead around how much higher rates need to go to quell prices that remain persistently high.

While a downshift in inflation was welcome, equity markets pared sizable gains as traders thought, “what now?,” BMO Wealth Management’s Chief Investment Strategist Yung-Yu Ma said in an emailed note.

“The Fed is still going to focus on the labor market imbalance, a dovish pivot is still a long way off, and in the meantime, companies and consumers have to recalibrate to the impact of higher interest rates and a slowing economy,” Ma added. “It’s all a balancing act, which we believe points to near-term choppy markets even though the improving inflation backdrop adds a positive bias.”

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 30: Chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve Jerome Powell speaks at the Brookings Institution, November 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. Powell discussed the economic outlook, inflation and the labor market. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 30: Chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve Jerome Powell speaks at the Brookings Institution, November 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. Powell discussed the economic outlook, inflation and the labor market. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

That view was echoed by other Wall Street strategists, including Bank of America Chief U.S. Economist Michael Gapen, who indicated that although November’s consumer price report reflected a faster retracement in core goods inflation than expected, services inflation remains sticky. For investors, crosscurrents in the data

“This is unlikely to affect the Fed's December decision – we continue to expect them to hike by 50 basis points – however, it may bring up discussions of another downshift in February,” Gapen said in a note penned along with his team at BofA. “We still think they go by 50 basis points given the tightness in the labor market and elevated wage growth, but the debate should be livelier especially if we get another soft December inflation report.”

This week marks what is perhaps the last week of major U.S. economic events of the year for investors, with the government’s retail sales report also on the docket for Thursday. Even as a jam-packed economic calendar keeps traders busy domestically, traders will watch moves by central banks overseas, with policymakers from the U.K. Bank of England, Mexico, Norway, the Philippines, Switzerland, and Taiwan, all set to carry out their own rate decisions on Thursday.

The U.K. received its own inflation reading Tuesday: a rapid rise in consumer prices decelerated slightly to 10.7% from a year earlier in November, down from a 41-year high of 11.1% during the prior month. U.K. equities retreated as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's messaging later today and the Bank of England's rate decision Thursday. The pound traded near its highest level since June.

Back on this side of the Atlantic, all eyes were on the latest developments in cryptoworld, with former CEO of fallen cryptocurrency exchange FTX Sam Bankman-Fried facing a wave of criminal charges for his handling of customer and investor assets.

On the corporate front, earnings from companies including Lennar (LEN), Trip.com (TCOM), and Weber (WEBR) are scheduled for release on Wednesday.

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Why United Airlines stock fell 7% despite massive Boeing deal

    Don't blame the big deal with Boeing.

  • SBF's 'house of cards' is the crypto industry's problem now: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

  • Fed Rate Hike Looms After Market Rally Fizzles; Tesla Stock Hits New Lows As Elon Musk Admits This

    A Fed rate hike looms after Tuesday's rally on tame inflation data fizzled. Tesla stock hit new lows as Elon Musk sees "macroeconomic tides."

  • Inflation: Best part of core CPI data ‘was everything but shelter,’ strategist says

    Clearnomics Founder and CEO James Liu joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on the latest Consumer Price Index data and the fraud allegations surrounding FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

  • Meta stock pops following lawmakers’ pursuits to ban TikTok

    Yahoo Finance Live examines Meta shares while lawmakers propose bill to ban TikTok and how that could impact or favor the Facebook parent company.

  • Inflation at 7.1%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    The official CPI report, released this morning, came in at 7.1% for the month of November, compared to the 7.3% expectations. The beat will give confidence to investors, and the major indexes are showing solid gains in reaction. Meanwhile, the Central Bank’s decision makers are convened for the final FOMC meeting of the year, and are widely expected to institute another interest rate hike – Chairman Jerome Powell has already indicated that we need to see more pain from high rates before inflatio

  • When is the next Fed meeting? Here's what to know and when to expect (another) fed rate hike.

    The next Federal Reserve meeting will be held December 13-14, where it is expected that the Fed will again raise the interest rate.

  • U.S. lawmakers unveil bipartisan bid to ban China's TikTok

    Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Tuesday announced bipartisan legislation to ban China's popular social media app TikTok, ratcheting up pressure on owner ByteDance Ltd amid U.S. fears the app could be used to spy on Americans and censor content. The legislation would block all transactions from any social media company in or under the influence of China and Russia, Rubio's office said in a news release, adding that a companion bill in the U.S. House of Representatives was sponsored by Republican congressman Mike Gallagher and Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi.

  • Fed set to slow pace of rate hikes as inflation Grinch loses steam

    The Federal Reserve will conclude its last policy meeting of the year on Wednesday on the back of a surprise drop in inflation, consensus around a slowed pace of interest rate increases, and markets primed for a coming halt in the monetary tightening. Fed officials signaled in recent weeks that they would raise the U.S. central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point at their two-day meeting this week, scaling back from four straight three-quarters-of-a-percentage-point increases, in an acknowledgement that rates were approaching the level needed to slow the economy and lower inflation. Graphic: Rates and inflation Rates and inflation, https://www.reuters.com/graphics/USA-FED/INFLATION/gkvlgnaywpb/chart.png Along with the latest policy statement, which is scheduled to be released at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT), officials will issue new projections showing just how close that endpoint may be, with the release on Tuesday of market-friendly inflation data for November triggering bets across stock and bond markets that it may be closer than expected.

  • 'A sigh of relief for investors': Wall Street reacts to November inflation data

    Inflation eased in November, but the Federal Reserve's job is far from over. Here's what strategists are saying about last month's CPI report.

  • 6 Smart Ways to Turn $20,000 Into Steady Passive Income

    If you're looking to receive passive income with your investments, there are many ways to do it. While your best choice will depend on certain factors, such as your age and risk tolerance, there are many ways to invest $20,000. … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $20,000 for Passive Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple plans to allow third-party app stores on its devices

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley details how Apple is considering to allow third-party app stores on its devices, while the tech company plans changes to comply with the new E.U. tech bill.

  • Letitia Wright: ‘Black Panther 2’ Credits Scene ‘Messed Me Up’ and Connects to the Original Chadwick Boseman Script

    SPOILER ALERT: This story contains major spoilers for the ending and mid-credits scene in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” currently playing in theaters. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” saves its biggest surprise for the credits scene. Shuri (Letitia Wright) visits Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) at her home in Haiti, where it’s revealed that Nakia and the late T’Challah (Chadwick […]

  • Best stock picks for 2023: Here are Wall Street analysts’ most heavily favored choices

    DEEP DIVE Following a sharp and sustained rise in interest rates, U.S. stocks have taken a broad beating this year. But 2023 may bring very different circumstances. Below are lists of analysts’ favorite stocks among the benchmark S&P 500 (SPX) the S&P 400 Mid Cap Index (MID) and the S&P Small Cap 600 Index (SML) that are expected to rise the most over the next year.

  • Apple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU Laws

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is preparing to allow alternative app stores on its iPhones and iPads, part of a sweeping overhaul aimed at complying with strict European Union requirements coming in 2024.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherUS Core Inflation Slows, Giv

  • Why Investors Cranked Spotify Stock Higher Today

    A report indicated that the companies behind popular mobile apps helped push Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) stock higher on Tuesday. The share price of the music service operator, whose app is enduringly popular on mobile platforms, rose by 1.5% on the day, more than double the percentage rate gain of the S&P 500 index. In an article published this mid-afternoon and updated shortly before market close, Bloomberg wrote that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is gearing up to allow third-party app stores on its devices.

  • Texans projected for top 2023 NFL Draft pick through Week 14

    With Week 14 in the books, we look at the latest 2023 NFL Draft order and which teams could land next year's No. 1 pick.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Marsh & McLennan, Aon, Arthur J. Gallagher, Willis Tower Watson and Brown & Brown

    Marsh & McLennan, Aon, Arthur J. Gallagher, Willis Tower Watson and Brown & Brown have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • The market outlook for 2023 is uncertain. Here’s why Goldman Sachs thinks you should stay invested

    Goldman Sachs think the U.S. will avoid a deep recession in 2023. Here are the just-in-case strategies they recommend to protect your investments.

  • What's Going on With Microsoft Stock?

    Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) business faces headwinds from changing consumer behaviors, but the tech giant has a long history of overcoming troubles. This video will highlight the key trends impacting Microsoft's stock in the near and long term.