Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge higher ahead of PCE inflation data

Alexandra Semenova
·Reporter
·3 min read

U.S. stock futures trudged forward Friday morning after a vicious session of selling as investors awaited a bout of economic reports and looked ahead to the long holiday weekend.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) edged up 0.1%, while futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) added 65 points, or roughy 0.2%. Contracts on the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) were also a modest 0.1% higher.

The U.S. stock and bond markets will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas Day. Bond markets will close one hour earlier than usual on Friday, at 2 p.m. ET.

The PCE price index — the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation — is set for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Investors will also get readings on personal spending, the latest University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey, and data on new home sales.

On a monthly basis, PCE is expected to show a 0.1% rise in November, down slightly from 0.3% the prior month, Bloomberg consensus estimates show. PCE inflation likely eased to a rate of 5.5% from 6% previously over the year.

Core PCE, stripping the volatile food and energy components out, is set to show a 0.2% climb over the prior month — unchanged from October — and a slightly slower rise of 4.7% over the year, down from 5% the prior month.

After the Fed’s final policy decision of 2022 last week, strategists pointed out that the most surprising datapoint among economic projections from officials was an upward revision to their core PCE expectations to 3.5% from 3.1% previously at the end of 2023. This suggested to many that the Federal Reserve will need to keep rates at a high terminal rate through 2023.

"We’re expecting the Fed to revise down its forecasts as soon as March, though progress initially will be slow; policymakers appear to have been scarred by the experience of the past year-and-a-half, and will want to be sure they aren’t moving their numbers down prematurely," Pantheon Macroeconomics Chief Economist Ian Shepherdson said in a note. "Markets won’t wait."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 21: People walk past the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on December 21, 2022 in New York City. Stocks closed strong today for a second day in a row with the Dow Jones closing with over 500 points amid a a better-than-expected report on consumer confidence from the Conference Board. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 21: People walk past the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Friday's moves come after a brutal previous trading day that saw the S&P, Dow, and Nasdaq register losses of 1.4%, 1%, and 2.2%, respectively. Investors were spooked by a warning from chipmaker Micron Technology about the semiconductor industry and robust labor market and consumer spending data that confirmed the outlook for "higher for longer" interest rates.

Oil prices ascended Friday and paced toward a big weekly gain as investors expected a drop in supply of Russian crude. That helped quell concerns over a drop in demand for transportation fuel in the U.S. ahead of a winter storm moving toward North America. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures – the U.S. benchmark – rose 2% to $79 per barrel.

U.S. Treasury yields inched higher, while the U.S. dollar index retreated against a basket of other currencies.

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Former Tesla stock bull slams Elon Musk for being 'asleep at the wheel'

    The volatility persists in shares of Tesla.

  • Dow Jones Futures Await Fed's Favorite Inflation Report; Tesla Rises On Elon Musk Pledge

    Tesla and chips led sharp market losses Thursday, despite a late bounce. TSLA rose late as but Elon Musk said no more share sales for now. The Fed's favorite inflation report looms.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Trading Hours for Christmas.

    This holiday season hasn’t exactly been filled with cheer for investors: Companies have been battling inflation and market volatility—and a recession seems to be looming ahead. Here’s what you need to know about trading hours ahead of Christmas. Investors who wish to make trades before Christmas Eve are in luck: The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market will be open on Friday.

  • Tesla's largest-ever decline has short sellers sitting on $15 billion in profits: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Friday, December 23, 2022.

  • Brace for Recession Next Year. But the Outlook Isn’t All Doom and Gloom.

    The Fed will keep fighting inflation, and the unemployment rate will rise. But there are positive trends on the horizon.

  • Oil rises 2% on Russian supply worries; U.S. storm impact in focus

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose 2% on Friday on expectations of a drop in Russian crude supply, which helped offset worries of a hit to U.S. transport fuel demand growth as a looming Arctic storm threatens travel during the holiday season. Brent crude was up by $1.40, or 1.70%, to $82.38 a barrel at 1044 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $78.98 a barrel, up $1.49, or nearly 2 % higher. "Crude prices are higher as energy traders focus on Moscow's response to the price cap put on Russian oil and not so much the thousands of flight cancellations that will disrupt holiday travel," OANDA analyst Edward Moya said.

  • Tencent Billionaire Goes on a Tirade as Cracks Appear in Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- Many multinational CEOs like to close out the year with a message of congratulations. Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s billionaire co-founder Pony Ma delivered a no-holds-barred rant about slacking, oblivious and even corrupt employees.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Trave

  • Japan's consumer inflation hits fresh 40-year high, eyes on BOJ policy

    Japan's core consumer inflation hit a fresh four-decade high as companies continued to pass on rising costs to households, data showed, a sign price hikes were broadening and could keep the central bank under pressure to whittle down massive stimulus. Months before Tuesday's surprise tweak to its yield control policy, Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymakers had discussed the potential market impact of a future exit from ultra-low interest rates, minutes of their October meeting showed on Friday. While many retailers plan further hikes for food products next year, the outlook for inflation and the timing of any further BOJ policy tweaks are muddled by the risk of global recession and uncertainty over the pace of wage hikes, analysts say.

  • Stock Market Today: Futures Rise as Investors Try Again for Santa Claus Rally

    Stock futures rise as investors look past Thursday's steep losses and set sights on a last-minute Santa Claus rally ahead of the Christmas holiday break.

  • Big Tech’s 2022 Goes From Bad to Worse. Just Look at These Data.

    House lawmakers weighing $1.7 trillion Senate-passed spending bill, longtime Tesla bull warns of signs of softening demand, electric vehicle shares are down amid worries over demand, and other news to start your day.

  • Tech stocks: The 'best' and worst performers of 2022

    Tech stocks largely were down in 2022. And while no big name company did terribly well on the market, some performed far better than others.

  • Elon Musk says we're 'overdue' for a recession, won't sell any more Tesla stock for 18-24 months: 'I need to sell some stock to make sure there was powder dry to account for a worst-case scenario'

    In a Twitter Spaces chat, Elon Musk said he wouldn't sell Tesla stock until 2025. Tesla shares have plummeted since he took over as CEO of Twitter.

  • This Unstoppable Growth Stock Is Nearing a Once-In-a-Decade Buying Opportunity

    The risk of a stalled top line in 2023 means the potential for reward for those who can see beyond it.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy That Could Soar 34% to 45% in 2023, According to Wall Street

    George Washington's dentures were made of wood. Here's another myth that some investors believe: Dividend stocks don't deliver huge gains. Here are three such dividend stocks that could soar 34% to 45% in 2023, according to Wall Street.

  • FTX Asks Judge for Help in Fight Over Robinhood Shares Worth About $450M

    FTX sought a U.S. bankruptcy court's help amid a battle over ownership of about $450 million worth of stock in Robinhood Markets (HOOD), according to a filing Thursday. At issue are about 56 million shares of the brokerage owned by Emergent Fidelity Technologies Ltd., a corporate entity organized in Antigua and Barbuda and 90% controlled by former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, according to the filing. Three parties, the filing says, have tried to get control of those shares: BlockFi (a lender that FTX had helped prop up earlier this year), Yonathan Ben Shimon (an FTX creditor appointed as a receiver in Antigua and granted permission to sell the shares under supervision of a court there) and Bankman-Fried himself (who has legal bills).

  • Tesla’s biggest bear says the company has demand problems and its stock could sink another 80%—but bulls argue he’s missing the growth story

    “They’re just a car company that has built too much capacity that they can’t sell," GLJ Research head Gordon Johnson said of Tesla this week.

  • Cathy Wood Bailed Out of This Stock. And I'm Jumping In

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF is down 33% since the beginning of 2020, compared to a 25% gain for the S&P 500. Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB), for one, has come full circle. Proto Labs is a small fry trying to bring innovation to the enormous manufacturing industry.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 70% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    There’s been no hiding place for most investors seeking shelter from 2022’s stormy market conditions. Most corners of the market have been subjected to a torrid time, pushed under by a combination of soaring inflation, the aggressive interest rate hikes taken in order to tame it, and a global macro environment rocked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s zero-Covid policies. The fear now is that a recession in 2023 is all but inevitable – either of the mild variety or a lengthy and painful

  • Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Try This Govt-Backed Asset

    There's a bond that pays a 9.62% interest rate and is guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. Investors should keep some limitations and conditions in mind before investing, but as inflation has topped 8% since March 2022, this could be an … Continue reading → The post Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Seriously, Try This Asset appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Jim Cramer’s 10 Comeback Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s 10 comeback stocks. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Jim Cramer’s 5 Comeback Stocks. CNBC’s Jim Cramer mentioned beaten down tech stocks on November 22, which he believes can make a drastic comeback after the Federal Reserve stops its fiscal tightening. He […]