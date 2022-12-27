116

Stock market news live updates: Stocks mixed as trading resumes after long holiday weekend

Alexandra Semenova
·Reporter
·3 min read

U.S. stocks twisted and turned Tuesday morning as Wall Street returned from the long holiday weekend to barrel through the final four trading days of 2022.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) advanced around 90 points, or 0.3%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slid 0.8%.

A move by China to scrap quarantine requirements for inbound travelers beginning Jan. 8 had given sentiment a boost, with the country broadening its reopening after three years of zero-COVID controls and travel restrictions. The National Health Commission also said Monday that the nation’s management of the virus will be downgraded to Category B from the top-level Category A.

Tesla (TSLA) continued a sharp downtrend after Reuters reported the electric vehicle giant will run a reduced production schedule at its Shanghai factory in in January, extending the reduced output it began this month into the new year. Tesla stock fell more than 6% early into the session.

Megacaps including Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) each sank more than 1%.

Shares of Southwest Airlines (LUV) tumbled 6% after the airline canceled roughly 2,900 flights — or 70% of scheduled flights on Monday, one day after scrapping 48% on Sunday.

The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) said called the magnitude of cancelled flights "unacceptable" and said it would investigate whether the company was responsible.

In other pockets of the market, the U.S. dollar index retreated as China's easing of virus protocols spurred a move out of safe-haven assets. U.S. Treasury yields climbed higher after their biggest rise last week since April.

Oil prices extended a recent ascent to touch three-week highs as prospects for reopening demand from China added to concerns about the impact of colder weather in the United States on production. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures — the U.S. benchmark — rose 1% to top $80 per barrel.

The moves in early trading come after an up day Friday that helped the S&P 500 and Dow avert a third-straight weekly loss. The indexes advanced 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively. The Nasdaq also closed Friday higher but was down 1.5% for the week.

Investors have been hopeful a Santa Claus Rally can offer some reprieve to equity markets as they head toward their worst year since 2008. The phenomenon – a seasonal rise in the stock market that occurs at the end of December – is typically defined as the last five trading days of the year and first two of the new year. Yale Hirsch, creator of the Stock Trader’s Almanac, discovered the pattern in 1972.

Santa Claus looks on at the 98th Annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange on December 1, 2021 in New York. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)
Santa Claus looks on at the annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange on December 1, 2021. (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

A brutal December marked by rate and recession fears has kept selling pressures high all month and dampened hopes for the typical year-end rally. But with Friday’s positive close marking the first day of the period, the stock market will look to eke out gains during the shortened trading week.

DataTrek’s Jessica Rabe points out that the S&P 500 has a meaningfully better win rate and overall average performance following a negative calendar year of less than 10% than ones that post a higher loss — and 2022 is poised to end in the latter category.

“That said, when the index is down in the double digits as it is today, the odds of it being positive next year is essentially a coin flip and the returns aren’t nearly as promising as they would be if the S&P ended down less than 10%,” Rabe said in a recent note. “If there had been a real 'Santa Claus Rally' this month, the S&P might have ended the year with less than a double-digit decline.”

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Tesla to run reduced output in Shanghai in January, plan shows

    Tesla plans to run a reduced production schedule at its Shanghai plant in January, extending the reduced output it began this month into next year, according to an internal schedule reviewed by Reuters. Tesla will run production for 17 days in January between Jan. 3 to Jan. 19 and will stop electric vehicle output from Jan. 20 to Jan. 31 for an extended break for Chinese New Year, according to the plan seen by Reuters. Tesla did not specify a reason for the production slowdown in its output plan.

  • IRS ditches new tax requirement that would have caused ‘lots of confusion’

    The IRS is delaying the new $600 reporting threshold for 1099-K tax forms.

  • U.S. to examine Southwest Airlines cancellations after airline scraps 70% of flights

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) said late on Monday it would examine the large number of Southwest Airlines cancelled and delayed flights in recent days to determine if they were in the airline's control, calling them "unacceptable." Southwest canceled 2,886 flights on Monday, or 70% of scheduled flights, after cancelling 48% on Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. "USDOT is concerned by Southwest Airlines’ disproportionate and unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays as well as the failure to properly support customers experiencing a cancellation or delay," the department said.

  • Hedge funds got their 'hedge' back in 2022: Morning Brief

    A rough year for the stock market was a winning one for some of the biggest names in the business.

  • Dow Jones Falls After Housing Data As Apple Hits New Low; Tesla Plunges On Reduced Production Schedule In China

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average turned lower after economic data. Tesla dived on a report that the EV giant will run a reduced production schedule at its Shanghai plant in January.

  • Will Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Bounce Back?

    TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Concentrated Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -0.72% (net), compared to a -3.37% return for the Russell 3000 Growth Index. The energy sector remained relatively strong in the quarter while […]

  • U.S. stocks struggle for direction as investors return from Christmas

    U.S. stocks struggle for direction Tuesday as traders return from a three-day Christmas holiday, as bulls hold out hope for a seasonal “Santa Claus rally.”

  • Yahoo Finance LIVE - Dec 27 AM

    Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.

  • Wall Street opening lower; S&P off 0.2% after holiday break

    Wall Street is reopening Tuesday with stocks slightly lower following a holiday break. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is flat just after the open, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 0.6%. Investors in Europe and Asia bid up stocks following news air passengers arriving in China from abroad will no longer have to observe a quarantine, the latest step toward dropping once-strict virus-control measures in the world's No. 2 economy.

  • Buy shares of only the strongest companies to make money in 2023, including ‘the kings of cash flow,’ says this five-star fund manager

    The worst may be over for the stock market for this cycle, but many economists see more pain ahead for 2023, including a possible recession that will create poor financial-performance comparisons for companies and send stock prices even lower. Greg Adams, director of quantitative and risk management at fund manager Alger, recommends that investors focus on companies with solid balance sheets and strong cash flow to endure tough times. Alger is based in New York and has $26 billion in assets under management.

  • Stock market: Nasdaq declines at open, S&P 500 flat, Tesla continues slide

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Jared Blikre break down how stocks are moving after the opening bell.

  • China to scrap COVID quarantine rule for inbound travelers

    China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday in a major step towards easing curbs on its borders, which have been largely shut since 2020. China's management of COVID-19 will also be downgraded to the less strict Category B from the current top-level Category A, the health authority said in a statement, as the disease has become less virulent and will gradually evolve into a common respiratory infection. Three years of zero-tolerance measures, from shuttered borders to frequent lockdowns, have battered China's economy, fuelling last month the mainland's biggest show of public discontent since President Xi Jinping took power in 2012.

  • Home Prices Slip for Fourth Month With US Market Slowing

    (Bloomberg) -- The US housing market continued to sag in October as the impact of higher mortgage rates and concerns over the economy rattled buyers and sellers.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as

  • After firing of Nathaniel Hackett, is Broncos job attractive? Russell Wilson complicates answer | Opinion

    It's been a stunning fall from grace for the Denver Broncos, who are wrapping up a 6th straight losing season and have a myriad of issues to overcome.

  • Stock Market Falls On Lower Home Prices, Wicked Storms; China Stocks Surge; Tesla Crushed

    Stocks dip slightly on lower home prices. China retail stocks gain as the country reopens its borders.

  • If You'd Invested $3,000 in Rivian Automotive in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) was one of the hottest IPOs of 2021. The maker of electric trucks, SUVs, and vans went public at $78 a share in November 2021, and it generated a lot of buzz because its top investors were Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). Rivian had also started mass-producing its electric vehicles (EVs) ahead of its IPO, which made it seem more reliable than other pre-production EV makers that went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

  • Jim Cramer Is Bearish On These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is bearish on. Stocks plummeted for a fourth consistent trading week on December 19, crushed by rising recession fears. However, CNBC’s Jim Cramer noted that there could be a buying opportunity in the equity markets ahead of a potential rally. On December 19, Cramer told investors: […]

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. 3 assets he likes instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks paying over 6%. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%. Market volatility, growing fears of recession heading into 2023, and rising concerns about the global economic outlook have investors fleeing from growth equities into […]

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Three major headwinds have been combining to buffet the markets – persistently high inflation, the Fed’s rising interest rates in its ongoing battle to tame it, and the increasing worries that a recession is around the corner. In such an unpredictable market environment, investors need to find some clear and reliable sign to indicate just which stocks are the most attractive choices to weather the volatile conditions. One of the clearest such signals comes from the corporate insiders, company of