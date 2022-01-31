Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open lower after S&P 500 posts worst month since March 2020

Contracts on Wall Street’s main indexes dipped slightly below breakeven in post-market trading Monday after stocks advanced in the earlier session to cap the last day of a historically volatile January in the green.

Futures tied to the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite hovered below the flatline heading into overnight trading. Earlier in the day, the S&P 500 recorded its roughest monthly performance since March 2020, while the Nasdaq Composite narrowly avoided its worst January on record amid a deepening rout in technology stocks prompted by rate-hike jitters.

Anxiety around how quickly and significantly the Federal Reserve will lift interest rates has made for a volatile month for equities as investors dump high-valued, growth assets poised for vulnerability in an environment of higher borrowing costs. The S&P 500 closed the month nearly 6% lower, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended down 10%.

Markets are bracing for a bump of at least 25 basis points next month after Fed Chair Jerome Powell implied last week that a liftoff on interest rates to above their current near-zero levels was likely to come in March as policymakers look to tighten financial conditions amid a backdrop of surging inflation.

"Investors are watching the Fed," Thornburg Investment Management co-head of investments Jeff Klingelhofer told Yahoo Finance Live. "We are absolutely in a period of heightened volatility, and we think it's here to stay for some time."

Despite a turbulent month, history suggests buying stocks after major plunges has paid off. According to new research from Goldman Sachs (GS) strategist David Kostin, a look at data since 1950 showed an investor buying the S&P 500 (^GSPC) 10% below its high, regardless of whether it was the trough, would have netted a median return of 15% over the next 12 months.

"There are two parts to the 'buy-the-dip' phrase: Buy the dips and sell the rips,” said Interactive Brokers chief strategist Steve Sosnick on Yahoo Finance Live. “I think this is an environment you are going to get the opportunity to do both.”

Monday commenced a prolific week for this earnings season, with more than 100 companies in the S&P 500 set to report fourth quarter results through Friday. Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) is set to unveil figures after the bell on Tuesday, with results from Amazon (AMZN) and Facebook, now Meta Platforms (FB), due out later this week.

On the economic front, investors will tune in Tuesday for fresh reads on manufacturing and employment. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release results from its latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) Tuesday morning to offer a fresh snapshot of the labor market’s recovery.

6:01 p.m. ET: Futures dip after S&P 500 posts worst month since March 2020

Here were the main moves in markets heading into overnight trading:

S&P 500 ( ^GSPC ) : -9.00 (-0.20%) to 4,495.25

Dow ( ^DJI ) : -50.00 (-0.14%) to 34,947.00

Nasdaq ( ^IXIC ) : -29.50 (-0.20%) to 14,875.50

Crude ( CL=F ) : +$0.03 (+0.03%) to 88.18 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : +$2.40 (+0.13%) to $1,798.80 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): 0 bps to yield 1.7820%

