  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stock market news live updates: Stock futures extend declines after hot inflation print

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • James B. Bullard
    Federal Reserve Bank president

Stock futures dipped Thursday evening to add to earlier losses across the three major indexes, with jitters over a swift tightening of financial conditions increasing on the heels of a multi-decade high print on inflation.

Contracts on the S&P 500 fell. The index slid by 1.8% earlier on Thursday and the Nasdaq dropped 2.1%, as technology shares came under pressure while Treasury yields spiked. The benchmark 10-year yield broke above 2% for the first time since August 2019.

Stocks sold off and yields climbed after the Bureau of Labor Statistics' January Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed the biggest annual jump in inflation since 1982.

The surging 7.5% jump in prices escalated calls for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more aggressively than previously expected and begin rolling assets off its balance sheet, in moves that would curb liquidity in the financial system and dampen soaring consumer demand and prices. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told Bloomberg News on Thursday he wanted to see interest rates be raised by a full percentage by July and start the Fed's balance sheet run-off process in the second quarter, in one of the most hawkish paths so far telegraphed by a Fed official.

"That's not out of the realm of possibility," David Spika, GuideStone Capital Management president, told Yahoo Finance Live on Thursday about Bullard's suggestion. "The Fed realizes they have to start moving. ... Consumers are getting killed with this inflation. The Fed has to move and has to move quickly if they want to rein this in."

"If you go back even to the end of the financial crisis, monetary policy has been the key factor in driving returns and really providing that 'Fed put' that really allowed investors to come in and buy the dip," he added. "Those days are behind us — particularly with the inflation we're seeing now — and the market does not like this. It's like a kid that has never been told 'no,' that is now being told no and is throwing a temper tantrum. This will continue."

And against the inflationary backdrop, others also increased their expectations for the number of rate hikes the Fed is likely to roll out this year. Deutsche Bank economists said Thursday they now expect two more quarter-point hikes than they had previously forecasted. With the upgrade, they now see a 50 basis point rate hike at the March Fed meeting, followed by 25 basis point hikes after each of the following meetings of the year except for in November. If realized, a half-point rate hike in March would mark the Fed's first increase of more than 25 basis points since 2000.

"I think investors have to ask themselves, do I want to hedge against inflation, or do I want to beat inflation? And so, I think things like gold are where you can hedge, but I think there are other areas where you can continue to outpace and see outsized gains relative to inflation," Jordan Jackson, JPMorgan Asset Management global market strategist, told Yahoo Finance Live on Thursday. "I think that's things like equities, I do think commodity markets are relatively well-supported here as well. And so investors will need to get diversified in how they think about hedging and outpacing inflation at the current juncture."

6:10 p.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures decline further

Here's where markets were trading as the overnight session began on Thursday:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): -4.75 points (-0.11%), to 4,492.75

  • Dow futures (YM=F): -36 points (-0.1%), to 35,103.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): -9.5 points (-0.06%) to 14,691.50

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 08: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 08, 2021 in New York City. Following news from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer on the effectiveness of its vaccine against the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied nearly 100 points in morning trading on Wednesday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 08: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 08, 2021 in New York City. Following news from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer on the effectiveness of its vaccine against the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied nearly 100 points in morning trading on Wednesday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge following red-hot inflation print, Fed policymaker's remarks

    U.S. stocks were deep in the red on Thursday as Wall Street weighed another decades-high inflation print and remarks by St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard that signaled the central bank could intervene more aggressively than anticipated to tighten monetary conditions amid surging prices levels.

  • Banks, capital markets embrace blockchain in automation push

    With banks and capital markets expected to trend towards more automation, firms are slowly considering applying blockchain technology

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Sells Off On Hot Inflation, 'Dramatically' More-Hawkish Fed

    The market rally sold off Thursday as bond yields soared on hot inflation data and expectations of a "dramatically" more-hawkish Fed.

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Inflation Is Surging. Here Are Some Portfolio Changes to Consider.

    Strategists at Janus Henderson see ongoing market rotation into value and small-cap stocks but say interest rates may not rise much more than they already have.

  • Inflation: The items that are getting more expensive — and those that aren't

    Where inflation is — and isn’t —following January’s CPI report

  • Jobless claims: Another 223,000 individuals filed new claims last week

    The Labor Department released its latest weekly jobless claims report Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Here were the main metrics from the print, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

  • Nordson Corp. to join the S&P 500 index

    Industrials company Nordson Corp. will join the S&P 500 index, replacing Xilinx Inc., S Indices said late Thursday. PDC Energy Inc. will replace Nordson in the SP MidCap 400 index, the provider said. The changes are effective Feb. 15. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is buying Xilinx in a deal expected to be completed around Feb. 14. Shares of Nordson rose 1.4% in the extended session after ending the regular trading day down 2.2%.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

    What do cloud computing, digital transformation, productivity, enterprise automation and security all have in common? All are secular growth trends powering Microsoft’s (MSFT) top-line, according to Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss. Couple those mega trends with the “strong operational efficiency driving margin expansion,” and the result is a company that will reach $20+ in EPS in 5 years time. We are now approaching the mid-cycle phase on the economy’s path to recovery, says Weiss, who believes inv

  • 2 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

    For investors just starting out or on the doorstep of retirement, these two companies offer reliability.

  • Report: Microsoft in talks to buy cybersecurity giant

    Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) is in talks to buy Mandiant (Nasdaq: MNDT), a Reston, Va.-based cybersecurity firm with a $4.4 billion market cap, per Bloomberg.Why it matters: Not only isn't Big Tech pumping the brakes on multi-billion dollar acquisitions in the Biden era, it's ramping up. This would be Microsoft's second major play of the year, following its agreement to buy Activision Blizzard, and comes amidst reports that Amazon is kicking Peloton's tires (after already signing papers on MGM).Get

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) investors find themselves in uncharted territory in 2022. Despite clawing back some losses recently, the shares sit 11% into the red, and yet to fully recover from January’s bloodbath. Investors will be hoping that when the company delivers F4Q22’s (January quarter) report - after the bell on February 16 – Nvidia can once again bring the goods. While Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland expects the chip giant to do so, he also thinks that as the stock has underperformed the SOX over t

  • Textron Aviation bringing back Turbo Skylane aircraft

    Textron Aviation on Thursday announced that it will return the Cessna Turbo Skylane T182T to its product lineup. The local Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) division halted the turbo model in 2013. The single-engine piston aircraft was originally introduced in 2001.

  • Fox Lost $85 Million Last Quarter

    Thank goodness for adjustments

  • Want $1,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $10,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Just $10,000 spread out among these three high-yield dividend stocks can line up over $1000 worth of dividends per year.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...