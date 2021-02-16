Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise as indexes look to add to record levels
Stock futures rose Tuesday morning, extending last week's gains as traders returned from a long holiday weekend in the U.S.
Contracts on the Dow rose more than 200 points, or 0.6%, with about two hours until the opening bell. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also rose about 0.5%, and both indexes looked to add to their record highs from Friday. U.S. stocks tracked gains in European equities, after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "hopeful" the country's stringent lockdown restrictions could be eased in the coming weeks as the vaccine rollout continues and new daily infections fall further.
Other risk assets also performed strongly. Bitcoin prices (BTC-USD) spiked to a fresh record high of more than $50,000, after trading around $35,000 just a month ago. U.S. crude oil (CL=F) jumped above $60 per barrel and reached the highest level since January 2020. And the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) declined further on Tuesday, after settling below 20 for the first time since February 2020 on Friday.
Over the past couple weeks, U.S. investors have considered prospects for additional fiscal stimulus alongside much better-than-expected fourth-quarter corporate earnings results across the board. Corporate earnings are on track to grow by about 2.9%, which would mark the first year-over-year increase in profits since the final quarter of 2019, according to FactSet. And on the fiscal stimulus front, lawmakers are racing to get another stimulus package done before a mid-March lapse in federal unemployment benefits occurs after the last round of virus relief.
"Earnings season has provided proof of an earlier than expected rebound in corporate performance, and with fresh stimulus money likely to wing its way to the American population there is reason to expect further quarterly growth," Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group, said in an email. "Despite all the naysayers, global stock markets, led by the U.S., continue to make headway, and seem well-set to continue doing so."
Some strategists have also taken the contrarian view that the overwhelmingly positive catalysts as of late may be reason itself to take heed.
"[The] only reason to be bearish is…there is no reason to be bearish,” Michael Harnett, Bank of America Securities chief investment strategist, wrote in the firm's latest global fund managers' survey.
The survey, which involved polling 225 investors with $645 billion in assets under management between Feb. 5 to 11, showed that allocations to stocks and commodities had reached the highest levels since 2011, while cash levels were at an eight-year low. All things considered, Bank of America's proprietary "bull and bear indicator" tracking market sentiment rose to 7.7, closing in on the firm's 8.0 "sell" signal.
7:13 a.m. ET Tuesday: Futures point to a higher open, adding to Friday's gains
Here’s where markets were trading ahead of the opening bell:
S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 3,951.5, up 20.5 points or 0.52%
Dow futures (YM=F): 31,589.00, up 192 points or 0.61%
Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,876.00, up 71.25 points or 0.52%
Crude (CL=F): +$0.32 (+0.54%) to $59.79 a barrel
Gold (GC=F): -$4.20 (-0.23%) to $1,819.00 per ounce
10-year Treasury (^TNX): +6.2 bps to yield 1.262%
