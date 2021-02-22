Stock market news live updates: Stock futures fall as tech shares drop

Emily McCormick
·Reporter

Stock futures sank Monday morning, pointing to a lower open. 

Contracts on the S&P 500 dipped 0.7% ahead of the opening bell, and the index was on track to add to last week's losses. Contracts on the Dow shed more than 150 points, or 0.6%. Nasdaq futures sharply underperformed, dropping 1.3% in early trading as tech shares came under more pressure. 

Some commodity prices performed more strongly, however. U.S. West Texas intermediate crude oil futures (CL=F) and Brent crude futures (BZ=F) both jumped after Goldman Sachs strategists said in a note Monday that they expected Brent prices to reach $70 in the second quarter and $75 in the third quarter this year amid rising demand. WTI crude oil has already gained 23% this year and exceeded prices from the same time last year. 

Prospects of fast-rising inflation during this year's expected economic recovery have pushed bond prices lower and yields up sharply, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note (^TNX) briefly ticking above 1.39% on Monday to reach a fresh one-year high. Prices of copper jumped above $9,000 per ton on the London Metal Exchange, marking the highest level in nine years as tightening supplies, rising inflation and notions of significant infrastructure programs out of the U.S. and other countries led to expectations of increased demand. 

Since strong COVID-19 vaccine efficacy data was first announced in November, traders have been positioning for the likelihood of a strong economic growth later this year, as the vaccine distribution eventually allows more businesses to reopen. As such, many traders have been rotating away from the high-growth tech stocks that led the indexes higher for much of last year. Instead, they have favored more economically sensitive equities and asset classes in anticipation of a post-pandemic recovery. 

"Equity fund inflows have rebounded sharply during the past few months alongside optimism around an economic recovery. The rotation into equity funds has most favored strategies that benefit from accelerating economic growth," Goldman Sachs strategists led by Arjun Menon said in a recent note, based on an analysis studying 507 equity mutual funds. "[Emerging market]-focused, small-cap, value and cyclical sector equity funds have experienced the largest inflows. The secular migration into ESG-focused funds has persisted, and we expect this trend will accelerate under the unified Democratic government." 

Moreover, about 57% of mutual funds have outperformed their benchmarks in 2021 so far, representing the highest share at this point in a year in nearly a decade, the strategists added.

8:36 a.m. ET: Chicago Fed National Activity index points to more growth in January

The Chicago Federal Reserve's National Activity Index increased more than expected in January as personal consumption improved more than forecast, reaffirming the strong rebound in consumer spending reflected in last week's retail sales report from the Commerce Department.

The Chicago Fed's index increased to 0.66 in January from a downwardly revised 0.41 in December. Beneath the headline index, the contribution of personal consumption and housing together rose to 0.35 in January, reversing directionally from -0.06 in December. While employment and production-related indicators both held in positive territory in January, they decreased slightly from December.

Consensus economists had expected the index to increase to just 0.45 in January, according to Bloomberg data. The index posted a positive reading for a ninth straight month in January. 

7:19 a.m. ET Monday: Stock futures point to a lower open

Here's where markets were trading ahead of the opening bell:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 3,874.00, down 29 points or 0.74%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 31,254.00, down 179 points or 0.57%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,395.25, down 180.75 points or 1.33%

  • Crude (CL=F): +$0.51 (+0.86%) to $59.75 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): +$18.30 (+1.03%) to $1,795.70 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +2.9 bps to yield 1.374%

A Wall Street sign at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on February 17, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

