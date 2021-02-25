Stock market news live updates: Stock futures pull back after Dow hits record high

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
Stock futures traded choppily Thursday morning, steadying following a rebound rally a day earlier. 

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were lower, with the latter underperforming to drop 0.9% as tech stocks resumed their declines. Dow futures traded near the flat line, after the index jumped more than 1% to reach a record closing high a day earlier as cyclical and value stocks maintained their leadership position. 

Meanwhile, shares of GameStop (GME) extended gains in early trading after more than doubling during the regular session Wednesday, after retail investors on Reddit took the news of Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell's resignation as a signal of a possible positive turnaround for the company. Shares of AMC (AMC), another speculative darling of vocal retail traders on Reddit, also rallied.

U.S. Treasury yields rose to fresh one-year highs. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note broke above 1.45% for the first time since February 2020 on Thursday, adding to recent advances. 

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has tried to temper market participants' increasing fears over higher inflation and rates during his semiannual monetary policy testimony before Congress earlier this week. He reaffirmed his view that upward pressure on prices in the coming months would be transitory, and that the U.S. economy still required policy support to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

“It seems pretty clear to us that the move in rates has been driven by growing optimism about economic growth, and rates are finally ‘catching up’ to the bullish growth outlook in equities. So equity investors should not be overly concerned,” UBS strategist David Lefkowitz wrote in a note.

“But can rates rise too much before it begins to become a headwind for stocks? In theory, yes, but typically only if the rise in rates begins to choke off economic growth, perhaps because the Federal Reserve is worried about inflation,” he added. “With the pandemic winding down later this year, massive pent-up consumer demand (close to USD 2 trillion of excess savings by consumers), more fiscal stimulus on the way, and the Fed keeping the pedal to the metal, it's hard to see the recent rise in rates having a material drag on economic growth.”

7:17 a.m. ET Thursday: Stocks point to a slightly lower open

Here's where markets were trading Thursday morning before the opening bell:

  • S&P 500 (^GSPC): -13 points (-0.33%) to 3,909.50

  • Dow (^DJI): -3 points (-0.01%) to 31,913.00

  • Nasdaq (^IXIC): -135.5 points (-1.02%) to 13,166.50

  • Crude (CL=F): +$0.15 (+0.24%) to $63.37 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): -$13.10 (-0.73%) to $1,784.80 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +5.9 bps to yield 1.448%

6:01 p.m. ET Wednesday: Stocks open flat after Dow reaches record high

Here's where markets were trading as the overnight session began:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 3,922.5, unchanged

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 31,934.00, up 18 points or 0.06%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,292.5, down 9.5 points or 0.07%

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at Wall Street on February 17, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
People walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at Wall Street on February 17, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

