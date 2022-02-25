Stock market news live updates: Stock futures dip as investors monitor Russia's attacks in Ukraine

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·4 min read

Stock futures headed for a lower open Friday morning as traders eyed the latest developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the world's response.

Contracts on the S&P 500 declined. The index rose by 1.5% during Thursday's session, rallying to shake off losses of as much as 2.6% at session lows. The Dow eked out gains after shedding more than 800 points at its worst levels of the day. And the Nasdaq Composite rose 3.3% in its best session since Jan. 31.

Stocks steadied even against the backdrop of Russia's military attack of Ukraine and Western nation's sanctions on Russia. Though equities have been sliding and energy commodity prices soaring in recent sessions as investors considered the financial market impacts of the conflict, markets at least temporarily stabilized on Thursday ahead of further evidence of U.S. economic damage.

"The market is going to overreact to good news and bad. The news [Thursday] morning was sell, sell, sell," Allan Boomer, Momentum Advisors chief investment officer, told Yahoo Finance Live on Thursday. "And now we analyzed the news ... I think what the market has decided is that this Ukraine-Russia [situation] is a tragedy, [but] it's not necessarily a global event that's going to cause us to fall into a deep recession."

"I think the biggest factor right now is the Fed," he added. "And if anything, this Russian event may make the Fed a bit less hawkish."

And indeed, market participants have now priced in a much lower probability that Federal Reserve officials will front-load their interest rate hiking cycle and raise rates by 50 basis points at the end of their March meeting. The last time the Fed raised rates by more than 25 basis points in one meeting was in 2000. While such a move would serve as an aggressive shift by the Fed to begin actively reining in inflation, it could also further roil financial markets that have already endured increased volatility this year and that have now also been spooked by the specter of further international conflict.

"This has been the second worst start to the year for U.S. equities since 2000. Yet, these moves are not solely (or even mostly) driven by the Russia/Ukraine tensions," Seema Shah, Sharing Principal Global Investors chief strategist, wrote in an email. "Equity declines began in January and were, at least initially, driven by inflation concerns and expectations for significantly sharper central bank tightening."

"Energy prices had been rising steadily throughout the pandemic recovery and in response to lower-than-expected OPEC+ production. Concerns around Federal Reserve balance sheet reduction caused credit spreads to start to gap out in early January," she added. "The Russia/Ukraine situation is certainly significant—but it has simply compounded these already challenging market conditions."

Other strategists also suggested that U.S. stocks would trade primarily based on the monetary policy and earnings implications of any impacts of the latest geopolitical tensions.

"The U.S. economy has pretty low exposure directly to Ukraine and the situation with Russia. However, the important thing here is, how does it impact inflation expectations? And that's really what we're keeping an eye on," Anna S. Han, Wells Fargo Securities equity strategist, told Yahoo Finance Live on Thursday. "As inflation becomes a variable for corporates, the potential for it to eat away at earnings, or a potential for it to really steer the Fed to accelerate or decelerate that rate hike cycle — that's what we're looking at."

7:29 a.m. ET Friday: Stock futures point to slightly lower open

Here's where stocks were trading ahead of the opening bell:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): -13 points (-0.3%), to 4,272.00

  • Dow futures (YM=F): -119 points (-0.36%), to 33,037.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): -18.25 points (-0.13%) to 13,948.25

  • Crude (CL=F): +$0.49 (+0.53%) to $93.30 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): -$23.20 (-1.2%) to $1,903.10 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +2.3 bps to yield 1.995%

6:01 p.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures open lower after rally

Here were the main moves in markets Tuesday evening:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): -21.5 points (-0.5%), to 4,262.50

  • Dow futures (YM=F): -145 points (-0.44%), to 33,011.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): -86.75 points (-0.62%) to 13,879.75

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the opening bell on February 22 2022, in New York. - Wall Street stocks retreated early on February 22 as Russian President Vladimir Putin&#39;s latest escalation of the Ukraine conflict stoked volatility in markets. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the opening bell on February 22 2022, in New York. - Wall Street stocks retreated early on February 22 as Russian President Vladimir Putin's latest escalation of the Ukraine conflict stoked volatility in markets. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: $125 oil is a clear risk, says Goldman Sachs

    The situation remains precarious in the oil markets amid the Russia invasion of Ukraine, says Goldman Sachs' Jeffrey Currie.

  • Russian cyberattacks could be 'serious pain point' for US economy: former FBI official

    The homeland security whistleblower who said Trump officials were downplaying Russian election threats warns that cyberattacks will “invariably affect business" in the U.S.

  • Dow Jones Futures Turn Higher With Putin Open To Ukraine Talks; Russian Invasion Continues

    A market rally attempt began Thursday, as Western sanctions vs. Russia's invasion of Ukraine weren't as tough as feared.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage massive comeback despite Russia invasion of Ukraine

    U.S. stocks staged a massive reversal Thursday after Wall Street’s main benchmarks each plunged more than 2% in early trading as Russia's military invasion of Ukraine roiled financial markets around the globe.

  • Why megacap stocks rallied after Russia invaded Ukraine

    As Russia launches a war against Ukraine, the Nasdaq Composite — down more than 3% at Thursday's open — is mounting a furious comeback.

  • Russia attack on Ukraine may nudge Fed to less aggressive move next month

    Geopolitical risks may push the Federal Reserve away from a more aggressive interest rate increase in March.

  • Russian Billionaires Lose $39 Billion in a Day on Ukraine Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s wealthiest individuals were already feeling the squeeze from escalating tensions between the nation and Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of UkraineIt got much worse for their net worth after

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • U.S. Stock Futures Erase Losses; Oil Prices Mixed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures fluctuated as the Ukraine conflict and Western sanctions on Russia muddied the outlook for markets and the global economic recovery. Oil prices steadied after briefly halting a rally.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early T

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 50% Gains in These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks

    In a recent note, Goldman Sachs chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer points out that markets are going to normalize again, and soon – but with some differences over the recent past. Oppenheimer notes that mega-cap tech stocks have seen outsized gains, and that in much of the economy, we are seeing an evolution of everything into ‘tech companies.’ There’s no denying that digital tech and wireless networking are changing the ways that we do business, across the board. But while the tec

  • Crypto regulatory uncertainty 'creates a significant overhang' for companies: Strategist

    MoffettNathanson Partner Lisa Ellis joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on how cryptocurrencies are reacting to the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the outlook for crypto regulation.

  • Russia-addled Wall Street may be banking on a rescue

    Dispatches from Wall Street — where tensions between Russia and Ukraine turned hot overnight, displacing fears of inflation fighting central bankers — have become decidedly bleak these days.

  • Putin Unbowed as Russia Presses on With Invasion Toward Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian forces closed in on Ukraine’s capital and its embattled leadership as President Vladimir Putin shrugged off a barrage of sanctions imposed by the U.S and Europe and pressed deeper with his invasion. Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Ear

  • What is SWIFT and how would banning Russia from it impact the country?

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung explains what the SWIFT banking system is and why banning Russia from it is being considered as a response to the country's attack on Ukraine.

  • Nvidia Stock Gets Disconnected From Reality

    Such was the case with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA); its recent fiscal fourth-quarter results topped expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia said revenue hit a record $7.6 billion in the fourth quarter, a 56% jump year over year, generating record earnings of $1.18 per share, double what they were last year. While the gaming segment is still Nvidia's biggest moneymaker, producing quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion, or 37% more than it did in fiscal 2021, the data center business continues to enjoy explosive growth and now stands at $3.26 billion.

  • Russia Invades Ukraine, $100 Oil, $2,000 Gold, Ford, eBay - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures plunge as Russia launches 'full scale' Ukraine invasion; Oil prices surge past $100 as sanctions on Russian crude loom; Safe havens surge as Russia attacks Ukraine, with gold testing $2,000; eBay shares tumble as muted outlook clouds profit beat and Ford CEO says 'no plans' to spin-off EV business

  • This 8.8%-Yielding Dividend Is About to Head Even Higher

    The master limited partnership (MLP) currently offers an 8.8% yield, multiples above the S&P 500's 1.4% dividend yield. While a dividend yield that high might seem to be at a high risk of a reduction, that's not the case with Crestwood's payout. Meanwhile, with a strong financial profile, it has the flexibility to continue expanding, which could fuel continued distribution growth.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Rebound

    Tech stocks have been hammered recently, especially those trading at rich valuations. It's expected the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates 3 to 7 times this year to combat rampant inflation, setting in motion a chain of events that should ultimately slow inflation by reducing business and consumer spending. Of course, less spending also means slower corporate revenue growth, which means those richly valued stocks now look even more expensive.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.