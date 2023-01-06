Stock market news live updates: Stocks mixed after December jobs report

U.S. stocks charged forward Friday morning — then stumbled off of their highs — after December employment data showed strong job growth last month, while wages rose at a slower pace than expected.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) advanced 0.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was up 0.7% as of 10:05 a.m. ET after each index jumped 1.1% at the open. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose 0.3%. All three major averages were on pace to round out the first week of 2023 with losses unless Friday's gains hold and place the indexes in positive territory.

The Labor Department's final jobs report of 2022 showed the U.S. economy added 223,000 payrolls last month while the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%. Economists had expected readings of 200,000 and 3.7%, respectively.

Employment has moderated in recent months, but hiring remains momentous despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to quell a tight labor market that has placed upward pressure on wages and contributed to stubborn inflation.

"With over 1.8 unfilled jobs for every unemployed person, investors should expect higher rates for longer after today’s release," Lazard Chief Market Strategist Ron Temple said in a note. "As long as the labor market remains this tight, the Fed cannot rest assured that inflation will return to its 2% target."

In specific stock moves, beleaguered Tesla (TSLA) shares resumed their recent slide, falling as much as 6.5% in morning trading after the electric carmaker slashed prices in China following a December drop in deliveries.

The starting price for Model 3 was cut to 229,000 yuan, or around $33,000, while prices on the Model Y have been lowered to 259,900 yuan, or $37,886, according to Tesla's website.

Elsewhere in markets, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) shares surged 13.5% after the company announced former chief executive Vince McMahon will return to explore a sale of the business. McMahon retired in July 2022 following a misconduct probe. The Wall Street Journal first reported the planned return late Thursday.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) slid another 24% Thursday morning after revealing in a statement the previous day that the company was exploring bankruptcy as it runs out of cash. On Wednesday, shares tanked 30% following the announcement.

Costco (COST) stock gained more than 5%, emerging from a six-month low after the bulk retailer released upbeat December sales data. Revenue last month came in at $23.8 billion, up 7% year-over-year, while total comparable store sales grew 5.5%, beating analyst expectations of 5%. Costco was Yahoo Finance's company of the year.

In commodities markets, oil prices steadied Friday morning after a gloomy start to the year that saw crude futures plunge nearly 10% this week. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, the U.S. benchmark, were trading around $73 per barrel Friday morning.

A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 5, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Outside of the main monthly jobs report, a bevy of other labor market updates this week suggested hiring remains strong and job openings are still high. For investors, the figures suggested labor conditions remain tight enough for the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates, sending stocks lower.

In the previous trading session, all three major averages shed more than 1% after the ADP National Employment report showed private payrolls grew by 235,000 jobs in December, while filings for unemployment insurance fell to the lowest since September.

"Last year, it was the Fed versus the markets — they needed valuations to come down, they wanted equities to go down, they wanted bonds to go down, they wanted housing prices to go down — they got that," David Waddell, CEO of eponymous firm Waddell and Associates told Yahoo Finance Live on Wednesday. "This year, it's going to be the Fed versus employers, and what the Fed has told employers is, 'We're not going to stop until you fire two million people.'"

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

