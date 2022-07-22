Stock market news live updates: Stocks under pressure, tech drops 2% amid Snap collapse

Stocks added to losses in afternoon trade on Friday, with the benchmark S&P 500 falling more than 1.1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq sliding 2.1% at session lows.

The Dow was off some 0.6% after having been higher for most of the morning.

This decline in stocks comes after three-straight market rallies on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of this week, each of which were led by the tech sector.

The fallout from Snap's (SNAP) disastrous fourth quarter earnings report was weighing on tech stocks to finish the week, dragging down peers across the digital ad space.

Shares of Snap were off as much as 38% in afternoon trade.

Snap reported revenue that was slightly light of estimates, but the company's commentary on the overall ad market and its decision not to offer formal guidance spooked investors. The company also said third quarter revenue growth was tracking to flat over the prior year.

In its quarterly letter to shareholders, Snap said, in part: "Platform policy changes have upended more than a decade of advertising industry standards, and macroeconomic challenges have disrupted many of the industry segments that have been most critical to the growing demand for our advertising solutions. We are also seeing increasing competition for advertising dollars that are now growing more slowly."

"Increasing competition" is seen by most observers as a sign that TikTok continues to pressure its peers in the social media space.

Co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc. Evan Spiegel holds up a Pixy drone while speaking during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups, at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Shares of Meta Platforms (META) were also down over 7% on Friday in sympathy with Snap's decline. Meta will report is own second quarter results next Wednesday after the market close.

Data from Bloomberg showed Snap's decline took a collective $76 billion of market value off digital ad-related stocks, with shares of Alphabet (GOOG) and Pinterest (PINS) also falling on this news.

Elsewhere on the earnings calendar, shares of Verizon (VZ) were down over 7% after the company reported second quarter earnings that disappointed.

Results from American Express (AXP) out Friday morning were received positively by investors, with CEO Stephen Squeri telling Yahoo Finance he sees no signs of recession when looking at his business. The company raised its full-year revenue outlook, and shares were up as much as 6% in early trading on this news, but had pared gains to trade higher by around 2.4% in afternoon trading.

AmEx did increase provisions for credit losses in Q2 by $410 million, a move we saw big banks make last week as some consumers hunker down amid rising inflation.

Twitter (TWTR) also reported earnings that missed expectations on Friday, with revenue grow missing expectations and the company reporting a loss against expectations for a modest per-share profit.

The company said these results reflected, "advertising industry headwinds associated with the macro environment as well as uncertainty related to the pending acquisition of Twitter by an affiliate of Elon Musk."

Amid a broad market sell-off, however, shares of Twitter were up about 0.9% on Friday.

The euro continued to trade near 1.02 against the dollar, with investors putting additional focus this week on events on the continent following Thursday's decision from the ECB to raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years.

Earlier this week, reports regarding preparations for energy rationing in the eurozone over the coming months drew investor attention.

The price of crude oil remained under pressure, down about 0.6% near midday as WTI crude prices continue to trade below $100 a barrel with gasoline prices in the U.S. coming off the boil. The average price of a gallon of gas in the U.S. has now fallen now for 37 straight days to $4.41.

The price of WTI crude oil is down about 20% from its most recent high above $122 reached back in early June.

This post will be updated.

