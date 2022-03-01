Stock market news live updates: Stocks open flat as Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine

Alexandra Semenova
·Reporter
·7 min read

U.S. stocks were muted at Tuesday's open following another volatile day on Wall Street as investors weighed intensifying Russian attacks on Ukraine and an onslaught of new sanctions by the West against the likelihood geopolitical uncertainty could knock the Federal Reserve off course for an aggressive first bump in interest rates.

All three major indexes hovered just below the flatline at the start of the session. February's final trading day Monday marked the Dow and S&P 500's worst start to year since 2020. The Nasdaq, now down 12.1% year-to-date, recorded its worst January and February since 2009.

Meanwhile, WTI crude oil jumped as much as 5% to top $100 per barrel, marking its highest level since 2014 amid worries around a disruption in the energy sector.

Russia’s economy was in the limelight on Monday after a ramp up on penalties by the U.S. and European allies for its invasion of Ukraine rocked the country’s financial system and sent the ruble tumbling 30%.

Measures by the U.S. and Europe, including a move to block some Russian banks from the SWIFT payment network and sanctions on the Central Bank of Russia, have already dealt a harder-than-expected blow to the country’s economy, testing a decades-long effort by President Vladimir Putin to make the system sanction-proof.

The U.S., European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, U.K. and Canada set forth a joint statement Saturday booting select Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system, a network that works to facilitate trillions of dollars in global transactions.

On Monday, the U.S. also barred Americans from conducting business with the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the National Wealth Fund of the Russian Federations and the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation. Western financial institutions are expected to follow suit, with HSBC curbing its dealings with a docket of Russian banks including the second-largest, VTB.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis "is going to create enormous pain and hurt to the Russian economy," Virginia Sen. Mark Warner told Yahoo Finance Live on Monday. "This is a much bigger economic hit than Putin anticipated."

As investors watch the crisis intensify overseas, in the U.S., they revert their attention back to the Federal Reserve and its plan to lift interest rates as soon as this month.

Sky-high inflation prints month-over-month have elevated concerns among market participants that central bank officials will raise short-term borrowing costs more aggressively than expected to mitigate increasing prices, even stoking the possibility of a double interest rate hike of 50 basis points mid-March. But with ambiguity over how the Russia-Ukraine turmoil will pan out, Fed watchers anticipate the central bank may tread lightly on its rate hike.

“Given the current conflict in the Ukraine, there remains considerable near term uncertainty with central bank intentions,” LPL Financial strategists Lawrence Gillum and Ryan Detrick said in a note, adding that upward pressure on the prices of oil and other commodities and sanctions against Russia could result in broader economic repercussions. “As such, inflationary pressures may remain high particularly as it relates to gas prices.”

Still, like many Fed-watchers, LPL has priced in a first hike of 25 basis points this month – for now.

“Until there’s either some sort of negotiated deal or the violence calms down in Ukraine, markets will remain at heightened risk and Powell will be looking to be a little more careful,” Spouting Rock Asset Management chief strategist Rhys Williams told Yahoo Finance Live.

10:25 a.m. ET: US manufacturing activity regains traction

Manufacturing activity in the U.S. picked up more than expected during the month of February as COVID-19 infections fell. Hiring at factories, however, slowed, worsening supply chain disruptions and placing upward pressure on input prices.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM)'s latest print on its index of national factory activity rose to a reading of 58.6 last month from 57.6 in January, which marked the lowest figure since November 2020.

A reading above 50 points to an expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg anticipated a print of 58.0.

10:00 a.m. ET: Kohls rises on better-than-expected outlook

Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) missed analyst estimates for the fourth quarter but reported an upbeat revenue outlook for 2022 and said it will "build its momentum" this year.

The company saw a 13% slip in fourth-quarter net income to $299 million for the quarter ended Jan. 29, 2022, down from $343 million in the same period a year ago.

While down on a quarterly basis, net annual income jumped to $938 million, compared to a loss of $163 million in the 2020 due to the pandemic. Earnings per share reached a record high of $7.33 in 2021.

Meanwhile, the company said it was engaging with unsolicited bidders. Kohls has been under pressure from activist investors including Macellum Advisors and Engine Capital to raise its shareholder value and improve financials, and also urged to consider spinning the company off into separate online and brick-and-mortar businesses, calls the retailer rejected.

Shares of Kohls were up 4.48% to $58.11 a piece as of 9:59 a.m. ET.

SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: The Kohl&#39;s logo is displayed on the exterior of a Kohl&#39;s store on January 24, 2022 in San Rafael, California. Retailer Kohl&#39;s has received an unsolicited $9 billion takeover offer from activist investor Starboard Value through Acacia Research Corp. The offer is for $64 per share compared to the last closing price of $46.84 per share on Friday. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: The Kohl's logo is displayed on the exterior of a Kohl's store on January 24, 2022 in San Rafael, California. Retailer Kohl's has received an unsolicited $9 billion takeover offer from activist investor Starboard Value through Acacia Research Corp. The offer is for $64 per share compared to the last closing price of $46.84 per share on Friday. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

9:47 a.m. ET: Target surges at start of trading after earnings beat

Shares of Target (TGT) jumped 14% at open after the company reported a better-than expected outlook for its annual adjusted earnings per share.

The retailer smashed analysts' profit forecasts for the fourth quarter as consumers sought out deals on apparel and food amid rising inflation.

"The quarter was driven by traffic. So that means consumers voted with their with their feet and their clicks and picked Target more often. So that's an incredibly healthy sign for for our business," Target CFO Michael Fiddelke said on Yahoo Finance Live.

Target was up 11.42% to trade at $222.59 per share as of 9:47 a.m. ET.

9:30 a.m. ET: US stocks hold steady as investors continue to monitor Russia, Ukraine

Here's how markets opened for Tuesday's trading session:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): -11.34 points (-0.26%), to 4,362.60

  • Dow futures (YM=F): -169.64 points (-0.50%), to 33,722.96

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): -46.40 points (-0.34%) to 13,705.00

  • Crude (CL=F): +$5.39 (+5.63%) to $101.11 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): +$19.50 (+1.03%) to $1,920.20 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): 6.0 bps to yield 1.779%

7:00 a.m. ET: Futures decline as Russia's attack on Ukraine enters sixth day

Here's how contracts on Wall Street's main benchmarks fared ahead of Tuesday's open:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): -38.00 points (-0.87%), to 4,330.00

  • Dow futures (YM=F): -258.00 points (-0.76%), to 33,582.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): -132.25 points (-0.93%) to 14,095.75

  • Crude (CL=F): +$3.75 (+3.92%) to $99.47 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): +$22.70 (+1.19%) to $1,923.40 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): 0.00 bps to yield 1.839%

6:05 p.m. ET Monday: Stock futures hold steady as investors monitor Russia-Ukraine crisis

Here were the main moves in markets ahead of overnight trading Monday:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): +3.75 points (+0.09%), to 4,371.75

  • Dow futures (YM=F): +20.00 points (+0.06%), to 33,860.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): -9.50 points (-0.07%) to 14,218.50

  • Crude (CL=F): +$0.16 (+0.17%) to $95.88 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): +$8.80 (+0.46%) to $1,909.50 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): -14.7 bps to yield 1.822%

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki listens as Deputy National Security Advisor for international economics Daleep Singh gives an update on sanctions during a daily press briefing on the U.S. response after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki listens as Deputy National Security Advisor for international economics Daleep Singh gives an update on sanctions during a daily press briefing on the U.S. response after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis forces US energy rethink, stokes new cyber attack fears

    Senator Mark Warner told Yahoo Finance that Russia may choose to engage in cyber-warfare – putting critical energy-related infrastructure at risk.

  • Russia’s Swift Exclusion Could Spur Cyber Attacks. 10 Stocks That Could Benefit.

    Russia already has launched digital attacks on Ukraine in this conflict. Tough new financial sanctions from the West could spur wider cyber aggression.

  • US bank exposure to Russia 'minimal': analyst

    Direct U.S. banks exposure to Russia appears to be limited, but there are forms of indirect risk to Russia that have brought back memories of Lehman Brothers.

  • U.S. manufacturing activity regains speed in February; hiring slows - ISM

    The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Tuesday that its index of national factory activity increased to a reading of 58.6 last month from 57.6 in January, which was the lowest since November 2020. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy. Manufacturing is regaining momentum in line with the broader economy after hitting a speed bump as coronavirus infections, driven by the Omicron variant, surged across the country.

  • China Shunning Russian Coal With Banks Nervous Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese power plants and steelmakers are looking for alternatives to Russian coal after some domestic banks suggested they avoid purchases due to the mounting sanctions being imposed on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son

  • Dow Tumbled, Oil Surged—and What Else Happened in the Stock Market Today

    Oil surged when crude markets were rattled by supply fears, and gold was lifted by investors looking to ride out the volatility.

  • Sen. Mark Warner: U.S. is 'on guard' for Russian cyberattacks

    Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), Chair of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the sanctions being weighed against Russia, the volatility in the economy, and the threat of cyberattacks from Russia.

  • Dow Jones Slides As Russia Hammers Ukraine; Oil Prices Surge Above $100 A Barrel

    The Dow Jones industrials were sharply lower Tuesday, as Russian troops closed in on Kyiv. Lucid Motors plunged on earnings.

  • Ukrainian sailor reportedly tries to sink Russian oligarch’s yacht

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how a Ukrainian sailor reportedly targeted a Russian oligarch's yacht amid the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis has unleashed even higher gas prices

    The crisis situation between Russia and Ukraine is causing more pain for Americans at the pump.

  • This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction

    Americans who rely on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction at tax time may be in luck. A Democratic proposal aims to restore the SALT deduction for taxpayers who make less than $400,000 a year and increase the deduction … Continue reading → The post This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks mixed amid Russia's invasion, sanctions escalation

    U.S. stocks sank and energy prices soared Monday morning after an escalation of sanctions against Russia amid an ongoing conflict in Ukraine stoked further uncertainty over the outlook for global financial markets.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • Texas Roadhouse scoops up seven restaurants in $27M deal

    Texas Roadhouse has increased its number of company-owned restaurants after buying out seven from a long-time franchisee for $27 million. When it issued its fourth quarter earnings last week, it noted that it completed the acquisition of seven franchise restaurants in South Carolina and Georgia for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $27 million. Robinson noted the company has a roll-up formula that's included in the franchise agreement.

  • Russia will ban Western companies from exiting investments as BP and others dash for the door

    Russia is stepping up its defense of its beleaguered financial system as major Western companies try to ditch their investments.

  • The 1 FAANG Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist for the First Half of 2022 (and Beyond)

    Amid the turmoil in the markets, here is perhaps the best risk-reward choice among FAANG stocks today. Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is a FAANG stock one can buy today with confidence. Thanks to the technology sell-off, Alphabet is down about 13% from its recent all-time highs, in spite of a blowout recent earnings report.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil

  • Ruble collapses as new sanctions on Russia hit

    Russia's currency collapsed in overnight trading, with the ruble plummeting against the dollar. Why it matters: The dive shows that the steadily increasing sanctions from the U.S., the European Union and the United Kingdom will inflict massive pain on Russia's economy — the 11th largest on Earth — and its people, in a shock that could reverberate throughout the global financial system.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Russian

  • ‘They all promise to help’ but no financial adviser seems to offer what I need. I have two 401ks, Roth accounts and real estate, and want a one-time plan for managing my money myself. Can you help?

    Question: I have read your columns, as well as others discussing how you can hire a financial advisor who can assist with financial planning. In your case, you have an added level of complexity on top of that, as it can also be a challenge to find an adviser who works for an hourly fee, rather than charging, say, a percentage of your assets under management.

  • Read This Before Judging Kinder Morgan, Inc.'s (NYSE:KMI) ROE

    Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is...