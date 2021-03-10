Stock market news live updates: Futures open higher after Dow reaches record high, House passes $1.9T stimulus bill

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·3 min read

Stock futures opened higher Wednesday evening, with contracts on the Dow extending the index's record-setting gain after Congress passed another expansive coronavirus relief package. 

Performance between the Dow technology-heavy Nasdaq again diverged on Wednesday, with the former rallying to a record high while the latter ended a tick below the flat line. The cyclical energy and financials sectors led gains in the S&P 500, extending a run of outperformance against tech and growth shares. Treasury yields edged lower across the curve, pulling back after a recent surge following a milder than expected print on consumer price inflation Wednesday morning. 

Meanwhile, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package Wednesday afternoon, which includes provisions like $1,400 stimulus checks to most Americans, $300 per week in augmented unemployment benefits through early September, and $350 billion in state, local and tribal government aid. President Joe Biden is poised to sign the bill as soon as Friday, as it has already cleared the Senate.

The passage of the massive bill — exceeded in dollar amount only by the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed at the start of the pandemic last year — will reverberate quickly through the economy, many pundits have said. 

"The most immediate impact in the macroeconomic data will be in retail sales numbers, where some of the $410 billion in direct payments will appear in both the March and — especially — April reports," Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics wrote in a note Wednesday. "We also expect to see a rapid response — though not quite as quick as in the retail sales data — from state and local governments, which will use much of their $350 billion in direct support from the federal government, alongside $130 billion for schools, to re-hire some of the 1.3 million people let go from the sector since the pandemic started." 

The $1,400 stimulus checks will likely also have a direct impact on equity markets. Earlier this week, Goldman Sachs equity strategists raised their forecast for household equity demand this year to $350 billion from $100 billion, reflecting "faster economic growth and higher interest rates than we had assumed previously, additional stimulus payments to individuals, and increased retail activity in early 2021," according to the firm.

Others echoed similar sentiments. 

"Given that the most recent reading of the personal savings rate is a healthy 20.5%, our expectation is that a portion of the stimulus money makes its way into equities," Cliff Hodge, chief investment officer for Cornerstone Wealth, said in an email on Wednesday. "The last time around, flows went into more speculative areas of the market, including SPAC’s, Reddit stocks, and high-growth momentum, so it wouldn’t surprise us to see something similar." 

6:03 p.m. ET Wednesday: Stock futures open higher

Here were the main moves in markets as of 6:03 p.m. ET:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 3,905.75, up 9.25 points or 0.24%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 32,347.00, up 68 points or 0.21%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 12,785.5, up 36.25 points or 0.28%

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

  • Raymond James: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 50%

    In a recent note on the state of the stock markets, Raymond James equity strategist Tavis McCourt points out a series of policy factors that are playing a role in the current market volatility; the situation is more complex, perhaps, than most of us have been willing to admit. McCourt notes permutations of the SLR rule, political dynamics on the Senate Banking Committee, and the regulatory atmosphere towards potential capital return are all influencing the Fed’s moves and the market reactions. “We believe the Fed will do everything they can to ensure orderly trading in US Treasuries and does not want to see the volatility and liquidity concerns that have occurred in the last week/over the course of the pandemic. We also believe that the Fed is not interested in having a spike in yields as Treasury seeks to finance the next round of stimulus," McCourt opined. The strategist added, "While the SLR conversation is a political and market issue for the Fed, we believe that any Treasury and/or equity market sell-off tied to the debate is transitory and overblown. We are more focused on the improving economic environment, vaccine distribution, and reflation." Bearing this in mind, our focus turned to three stocks backed by Raymond James, with the firm’s analysts noting that each could soar over 50% from current levels. Running the tickers through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the rest of the Street is also on board, as each boasts a Moderate or Strong Buy consensus rating. Orasure Technologies (OSUR) We’ll start in the medical industry, a field that has seen gains through the pandemic year. Orasure, through its subsidiaries, is a producer of medical diagnostic tests, and is known for developing rapid test kits for HIV, HEP-C, and Ebola. In the past year, the company created over 150 jobs at its Bethlehem, Pennsylvania facilities as part of an effort to develop fast, at-home, COVID test kits. The company’s product line has a wide range of uses, and is marketed to clinical labs, hospitals, physician practices, and public health agencies world-wide. As can be imagined, Orasure has seen a quick recovery from a 1H20 revenue dip followed by strong gains. Q4 top-line revenues hit $62.9 million, for a 27% year-over-year gain. This was driven by product and services revenues, which grew 28% to reach $60.4 million. EPS was positive, at 3 cents per share, which was a good turnaround from negative results in the first half of the year – but was down 25% from 4Q19. For the full year, Orasure reported $172 million in net revenues, an 11% yoy gain. Of this total, $50 million came from sales of oral fluid collection devices (mouth swabs) for COVID-19 test kits. In addition, the company reported continued progress on its COVID-19 rapid antigen test, and plans to submit prescription self-tests and professional-grade tests for EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) by the FDA by the end of the first quarter. Analyst Andrew Cooper, in his coverage on the stock for Raymond James, saw plenty to like, ticking off the factors by the numbers: “What we liked: 1) Almost every revenue result. Orasure topped consensus sales estimates by 10%... 2) Concrete antigen EUA submission timeline. There is no misunderstanding an expected submission this month, with studies completed and only more administrative type work remaining... 3) More capacity expansion. Existing capacity timelines are on track, but management now intends to add another 50M of annual antigen capacity...” To this end, Cooper puts a $16 price target on the stock, implying a 52% one-year upside, and rates OSUR an Outperform (i.e. Buy). (To watch Cooper’s track record, click here) A solid reputation in the field, and clear path forward are sure to attract positive sentiment – and three Wall Street analysts have put Buy ratings on Orasure, making the analyst consensus a Strong Buy. Shares are priced at $10.49, and the $18.67 average price target is even more bullish than Coopers, suggesting a 78% upside for the next 12 months. (See OSUR stock analysis on TipRanks) Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) Sticking to the medical field, we’ll switch focus to a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. Sol-Gel is a biopharma with an interesting niche, developing topical medications for the treatment of skin diseases. The company’s pipeline includes two proprietary formulations based on benzoyl peroxide, both creams: Epsolay, which is a treatment for papulopustular rosacea, and Twyneo, a treatment for acne. Both medications had their NDAs (New Drug Applications) filed with the FDA, and final approval decision is expected in April and August of this year, respectively. Sol-Gel has, in addition, three other drug candidates in early stages of the pipeline process. Two are still in the research phase, while SGT-210 is in Phase I trial, with results due in 1H21. SGT-210 is a potential treatment for palmoplantar keratoderma, a thickening of the skin on the palms of the hands and feet which is sometimes seen as a symptom of several rare conditions. Furthermore, Sol-Gel is working in collaboration with Perrigo as the US manufacturer of generic labels of that company’s brand-name products. In 2020, the two companies signed four agreements, and now have 12 total collaboration projects. Among the fans is Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur who writes, "Given the large market opportunity in key pipeline products, coupled with recent acceptance of NDA submissions, we maintain our Strong Buy rating on SLGL shares, as we remain optimistic surrounding near-term growth prospects and financial positioning." The Strong Buy rating comes with a $23 price target, suggesting SLGL has room to grow an impressive 156% in the year ahead. (To watch Wilbur’s track record, click here) Small-cap biopharmas don’t always get a lot of analyst attention – they tend to fly under the radar. However, there are two reviews on file here and both are to Buy, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. SLGL shares are priced at $9, with an average price target of $22 indicating a runway toward ~145% upside for 2021. (See SLGL stock analysis on TipRanks) PAE (PAE) Let’s switch gears, and look at government support services. It’s no secret that governments are huge users of contract service companies, and PAE is a major provider of contract services for US government and defense agencies. PAE has operations on every continent and in 60 countries, providing a range of services, including analysis and training, intelligence, infrastructure operations, management and maintenance, logistic and material support, and information optimization. Until recently, PAE was a privately held company, but in February last year it was merged with Gores Holdings III in a SPAC transaction. The transaction brought PAE shares onto the NASDAQ exchange on February 10, 2020. 2021 has started with some changes in PAE’s contracts with the US government. At the end of January, the company lost a bid to renew a $125 million contract it had held with Customs and Border Patrol since 2009 – but earlier that same month, PAE was awarded a $3.3. billion contract with the US State Department. The contract with State involve consular operations at diplomatic facilities in 120 countries. 5-star analyst Brian Gesuale, in his coverage of PAE for Raymond James, notes the change in contracts, and does not believe it should trouble PAE. “PAE’s qualified pipeline still sits around $40B and pending awards north of $6B, which when combined with the company’s 2020 recompete win rate of 93% provides us confidence that CBP contract can be adequately replaced,” Gesuale commented. Turning to specifics on the State contract, Gesuale adds, “…this contract win could add upwards to $110 to $125 million of high-margin annual revenue to the 2022 model. Overall our estimates are going higher, and we continue to view PAE as one of the more compelling opportunities in the Government IT Services space. While we expect the group will face decelerating fundamentals and a potentially meaningful re-rating lower from near historically high valuations PAE should fare differently as it accelerates organic growth…” In line with these comments, the analyst puts an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock, and his $15 price target implies a 77% one-year upside. (To watch Gesuale’s track record, click here) PAE stock has a resounding “yes” on Wall Street. TipRanks analytics show that out of 3 analysts, all 3 are bullish. The average price target of $12.67 shows a potential upside of about 50%. (See PAE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill cleared its final congressional hurdle Wednesday, with the House passing the bill on a 220-to-211 vote, sending it to the president for his signature.The vote caps a nearly two-month sprint from the time Biden first unveiled his American Rescue Plan, through tough negotiations in the Senate to its final approval largely in the form it was first proposed. Biden plans to sign the legislation on Friday.The bill is a major political victory for the new president, displaying his influence over a Democratic Party in control of Congress by the thinnest of margins. At the same time, the partisan divide over the bill foreshadows the difficulty Biden will have in enacting the multi-trillion dollar, longer-term economic program he wants later this year.Read More: Do I Qualify for the Latest Stimulus Check?Most Americans will be receiving direct payments of $1,400, with the money starting to go out within days. The bill provides new health-insurance subsidies and child-tax credits, while extending $300 per week supplemental unemployment benefits into September. There’s also $360 billion for state and local governments, a bailout for troubled union pensions and funds to ramp up vaccinations and school re-openings.Contributions to GDP From $1.9 Trillion Plan“I join President Biden in his promise: help is on the way,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said as debate concluded, noting that the vote came on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus being declared a pandemic and reciting the toll it’s wreaked on America. “This legislation puts nearly $1 trillion in the pockets of the American people.”Biden plans a primetime address Thursday “to talk about what we’ve been through as a nation this past year,” he said at a White House event Wednesday. “But more importantly, I’m going to talk about what comes next. I’m going to launch the next phase of the Covid response and explain what we will do as a government and what we will ask of the American people. There is light at the end of this dark tunnel.”Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said in a statement that, “There will still be tough months ahead, but eventually, this law will help clear away the immediate crisis in front of our eyes, and let us start building a better post-Covid future.”The Biden administration and Democrats are undertaking a coordinated campaign that will include the president and vice president to drum up awareness and support for the legislation by highlighting 10 ways they say it will help Americans, White House deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a Wednesday memo.U.S. stocks climbed to record highs in February as investors anticipated passage of the stimulus bill, then tumbled at the end of that month amid worries about a surge in bond yields. Treasury yields have stabilized in recent sessions, helping the S&P 500 Index notch log the best back-to-back daily gains in a month on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to a record, closing above 32,000 for the first time.The relief legislation passed without a single Republican vote in either the House or Senate, in sharp contrast to the bipartisan five previous bipartisan Covid-19 bills enacted under President Donald Trump, before the pandemic began retreating amid the current vaccination drive.Representative Jared Golden of Maine was the lone Democratic no vote. He also had voted against the version that passed the House earlier.Republicans blasted Biden, Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for rejecting more modest proposals. With the economy already on the rebound, they said the aid bill was excessive and will escalate financial risks.“You can’t just keep adding mountains of debt at hundreds of billions at a time” without consequence, said Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the No. 2 House Republican. “When you look at the priorities of Speaker Pelosi, it’s to spend as much money as quickly as possible on her socialist agenda.”Republicans especially objected to the more than $360 billion in state and local government funds being provided when many states are not showing any revenue loss during the pandemic.Senator Rick Scott of Florida issued a call to governors and majors to return to Washington any funding that’s in excess of “federally reimbursable Covid-19 related expenses.”The bill is far bigger than initial Wall Street expectations of what could be accomplished in a closely divided Congress. Economists this week were upping their projections for growth to incorporate the impact. Morgan Stanley on Tuesday raised their 2021 forecast for U.S. economic growth to 7.3%, a pace unsurpassed since the Korean War boom in 1951.Sustained SupportThe nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that $1.1 trillion of spending under the relief bill would go out this year, with a further $476 billion coming in 2022.Help is targeted toward the lowest-earning Americans. A study from the Tax Policy Center found that incomes of the lowest fifth of earners will jump 20%, the highest among income groups. That will help speed money into the economy, as those in the lowest brackets spend more of their budgets on basic household needs, including health care, food and clothing.About one-third of Americans plan to save their check, according to a survey by Morning Consult commissioned by Bloomberg News, much higher than the prior stimulus money. Around the same share said they’d purchase food, and one-quarter cited housing payments.“This will probably hit accounts before the end of the month,” said Aneta Markowska, chief economist at Jefferies LLC. She upgraded forecasts mid-February that puts the U.S. on track to reach full employment by summer next year. “Not only does this get paid out quickly -- it actually gets spent very quickly.”The bill provides a template for a potential longer-term expansion of an American social-safety net that has long been much smaller than its European counterparts. Democrats say the near-$110 billion temporary expansion of the child-tax credit will help cut child poverty in half, while tax forgiveness on jobless benefits and student-debt relief will give help to millions more.“This legislation represents the boldest action taken on behalf of the American people since the Great Depression,” Democratic House Caucus Vice-Chairman Pete Aguilar of California said.Read More: Biden’s Road Gets Even Harder Once Stimulus Clears Squeaker VoteThe heated politics around the stimulus bill could jeopardize Biden’s hopes for a bipartisan infrastructure program, along with challenging plans for an immigration bill, voting reform, war powers reform or gun-safety measures. Such legislation is likely to be largely ineligible for the fast-track Senate procedure used to bypass a Republican filibuster, known as budget reconciliation.“It’s a bad start, and it’s going to make it much more difficult to get things done,” said veteran Republican lawmaker Tom Cole of Oklahoma, who claimed that GOP members could have ended up backing up to $900 billion in relief. “I would hope we can find common ground, but I just look at the legislation they keep bringing up.”Democrats counter that Republicans are dusting off their playbook from more than a decade ago, when blasting the Obama administration over deficit spending, along with a lackluster recovery, helped win control of the House in 2010.“Partisanship is at a high level within the congressional chamber because Republicans have chosen obstruction over cooperation,” said Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the No. 4 House Democrat.The popularity of the stimulus bill, and especially the direct payments that were first championed by Trump, are being employed by Democrats in their bid to defy historical trends during midterm elections by holding onto the House in the 2022.While 2021 will prove memorable as a phase of “proactive fiscal expansion,” it’s far from clear this will last, Morgan Stanley analysts led by Michael Zezas wrote in a report dated March 10.“We would not conclude this is the beginning of a long-term trend, as a change in power in the midterm elections and/or a resurgence of popular concern regarding deficits could derail the trend beyond this year,” the Morgan Stanley team wrote.(Updates with Yellen statement in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Have you ever thought about what your returns would be today if you invested in Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) 10 years ago? Tesla Motors is an American electric vehicle and clean energy company that was founded and incorporated on July 1, 2003, by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning. Elon Musk was an early investor in Tesla and has served as the CEO and product architect of Tesla Motors since 2008. This company specializes in building electric cars, solar and integrated renewable energy solutions for homes and businesses. Tesla is the world's best-selling plug-in and battery electric passenger car manufacturer. Tesla Motors has headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and builds many of its vehicle components in-house, such as batteries, motors, and software. In 2010 Tesla Motors purchased the Tesla factory for 42 million in Fremont California. Tesla went on to launch its first initial public offering (IPO) on NASDAQ on June 29, 2010. They issued 13.3 million shares of common stock for the public at a price of $17.00 per share. On March 8th, 2011 Tesla shares were sold at an opening price of $4.92 per share. Now a decade later the Tesla share price has skyrocketed up to $563 per share. If you'd invested 1,000 in Tesla Motors, Inc. (TSLA) on March 7, 2011, today that investment would be worth $119,829.66. Your total profit from that investment today would equal $118,829.66 with an annual return of 61.26%. Back in August, they announced a stock split and since then share prices have increased by nearly 200% on a split-adjusted basis. The overall share price has been steadily increasing over the past few years. In 2020, Tesla's global sales reached an all-time high of 499,550 units with a 35.8% increase over the previous year. Tesla broke the record for the greatest value of any American automaker after reaching a market capitalization of $86 billion on January 20th, 2020. Tesla shot up 743% in 2020 alone and their share price reached a peak of $900 at the start of this year. Since reaching that peak back in January, Tesla share prices have dropped by around 38%. Tesla shares have been down by about 16% so far this year. Tesla has definitely had its struggles but the company expects to increase its productivity and volume by 50% each year in the near future. Every stock has had its ups and downs but Tesla Motors has grown to become one of the top electric car manufacturers in the world. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLet's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week: Investors Should Track These Public OfferingsLet's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week: Investors Should Track These Public Offerings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's vote to adjourn proceedings Wednesday drew criticism on both sides of the aisle after she delayed the House's vote on the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. Why it matters: President Biden's relief bill passed along party lines after Greene protested the bill by using a procedural tactic to slow down the vote. Her procedural quagmires are adding to the conflict among Republicans in Congress.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Forty Republicans sided with Democrats by voting against her motion to adjourn. The number of Republican members opposing Greene's stall tactics have increased since February, and doubled in size since last week when the Georgia representative made a motion to adjourn.What they're saying: "I'm tired of all the games and I just want to move along with the business of the government," Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) told Axios."Dilatory tactics work like salt, lightly sprinkled brings flavor, too much will ruin the meal," said Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) “The GOP leadership has a strategy to retake the House in 2022 and the frequent calls for adjournment are not the plan," Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said in a statement.Most Republicans sided with Greene, though, and some defended her."Anything to slow down the Democrats from destroying our country, I'm all for it," Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) told Axios before walking into the House chamber.“We only have so many levers in the minority,” Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) told reporters.After the COVID bill passed, Greene thanked the 149 Republicans who voted with her and referred to the dissenters as the "40 white flags of the Surrender Caucus" in a statement on Twitter.Not a single Democrat voted in favor of Greene's motion, and some expressed annoyance with the procedural vote that delayed the House's debate on the COVID amendment by 30 minutes."Part of our job is coming in here to do voting. When you come to Congress you soon realize the most precious thing you have is time. These procedural votes just done to mess with the system, I think, waste a lot of time and energy," Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) told Axios."Yes," said Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) when asked if she's mad about the procedural vote. "Because we're fighting for their constituents and they're not."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.