Stock market news live updates: Stock futures turn lower after record-setting rally, tech stocks slide

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
Stock futures pointed to a lower open on Friday as investors paused following a record-setting gain for the S&P 500 and Dow. Treasury yields resumed their march higher, and technology stocks came under pressure. 

Contracts on Dow traded a tick above the flat line, while those on the S&P 500 dipped. A day earlier, both the S&P 500 and Dow set record intraday and closing highs, with the gain in the former led by the information technology, communication services and consumer discretionary sectors. Bitcoin prices (BTC-USD) closed in on the all-time high the cryptocurrency set last month of more than $58,000. 

Nasdaq futures underperformed, falling more than 1%. The move contrasted with the index's outperformance on Thursday, when it ended higher by 2.5% to recover some losses from the past several weeks. The Friday came alongside a tick higher in Treasury yields, as concerns over fast-rising inflation and a near-term tightening of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve lingered. 

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield hovered around 1.6% – or still about 40 basis points above levels from one month ago, but little changed from the start of March. The rapid rise in rates earlier on in March had sparked a swift selloff across many tech stocks, with expectations of higher rates and borrowing costs weighing on the valuations of growth companies.

"This week's U.S. bond auctions came and went without too much of a fuss and Treasury yields seemed to be settling into a new (higher) range," Kit Juckes, Societe Generale macro strategist, said in a note Friday morning. "However, with the S&P 500 making a new high yesterday evening, we've taken 10-year Note yields back up to 1.6%, and [stocks are] lower this morning as a result."

"The pattern seems clear enough: The equity market is seeing a sector rotation but not a correction; the bond market is seeking a new equilibrium in the light of a vastly improved economic outlook in both the U.S. and elsewhere; some policymakers are pushing back against the bond moves, with little success," he added. "As yields rise, the dollar rallies, but when yields settle at a new level, the dollar drops back. The pattern probably goes on until bonds find an equilibrium, unlikely before the 10-year note yields have a 2-handle, judging by taper tantrums and past cycles." 

Thursday's risk rally also came after President Joe Biden signed into law a $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package, which will quickly provide another massive infusion of stimulus directly to Americans and small businesses. Most Americans are poised to receive $1,400 stimulus checks, which could arrive as soon as this weekend, the White House said.

Meanwhile, incrementally more positive news on the COVID-19 vaccine front also emerged. Shares of Novavax (NVAX) surged more than 20% in late trading Thursday after a final analysis of the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine trial in the UK showed the inoculation was 96.4% effective against mild, moderate and severe diseases caused by the original coronavirus. Analyses also showed the vaccine was 86.3% effective against the variant of the coronavirus circulating in the UK, and 55.4% effective against the variant circulating in South Africa.

7:30 a.m. ET Friday: Stock futures point to a mixed open as tech stocks drop 

Here's where markets were trading Friday morning: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 3,921.5, down 15.75 points or 0.39%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 32,497.00, up 18 points or 0.06%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 12,867.75, down 180.5 points or 1.38%

  • Crude (CL=F): -$0.16 (-0.24%) to $65.86 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): -$19.80 (-1.15%) to $1,702.80 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +7.1 bps to yield 1.598%

6:01 p.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures edge up

Here were the main moves in markets as of 6:01 p.m. ET:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 3,938.5, up 1.75 points or 0.04%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 32,507.00, up 28 points or 0.09%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,058.5, up 10.25 points or 0.08%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 09: The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) stands in lower Manhattan on March 09, 2021 in New York City. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied more than 300 points Tuesday as tech stocks surged and optimism over the recently passed Covid relief bill cheered investors. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
