Stock market news live updates: Futures dip after Dow, S&P 500 set records

Emily McCormick and Javier E. David
·3 min read

Stock futures dipped on Monday, following a session in which the broader market notched new record highs, as traders looked ahead to retail sales data on Tuesday and a Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week.

During Monday's regular session, Wall Street rallied in choppy, directionless trading, as investors struggled to balance economic optimism against steadily rising Treasury yields.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by over 100 points and the S&P 500 Index also inched to a new high, bolstered by the signing of a new $1.9 trillion stimulus bill that's poised to spur consumer spending and ignite economic growth. Most Americans are poised to receive $1,400 stimulus checks, which began arriving over the weekend, and Wall Street economists have already begun hiking their gross domestic product (GDP) estimates for the remainder of the year, amid expectations that the stimulus will unleash a consumer rebound.

Still, Washington's aggressive spending spree, and super-accomodative monetary policy, has focused growing attention on runaway deficit spending — which is at least part of the reason why government borrowing costs have begun to spike, even as the Federal Reserve remains committed to fostering growth through lower yields and higher inflation. 

The central bank will render its verdict on monetary policy on Wednesday, which is widely expected to confirm a bias for more easy policy.

Last week, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield spiked to a pre-pandemic high around 1.6%, up about 50 basis points in a month. Another warning sign has emerged via Bitcoin (BTC-USD), where prices over the weekend topped $60,000, a new record high before paring those gains on Monday.

With large amounts of fiscal and monetary stimulus backstopping activity, economists at BlackRock are anticipating "a much stronger post-Covid economic restart than what we would expect in a normal recovery. The rapid upward adjustment in U.S. Treasury yields and more muted movement in inflation-adjusted yields make sense in this respect, and are still consistent with our New nominal theme" of higher prices and government liquidity, the firm noted.

"The restart bolsters our pro-risk stance over the next six to 12 months, and makes us lean further into cyclical assets" like stocks and private equity, BlackRock added. 

On Friday, Goldman Sachs economists projected that the fiscal rescue package would give the economy even greater impetus in 2021, estimating gross domestic product would expand by 6% in the first quarter. For that reason, markets will closely watch remarks this week from Fed Chair Jerome Powell for hints about whether the central bank is growing concerned about moves in the bond market, and an economy that could overheat.

However, Goldman noted that "Fed officials are unlikely to see much of a problem [with rising rates] at a time when financial conditions remain easy, activity is picking up, and powerful growth impulses are set to support the economy all year."

Meanwhile, technology stocks have underperformed the broader market, as the gradual reopening of states and localities — and a COVID-19 mass vaccination effort that's gathering steam — has encouraged investors to rotate out of so-called "stay at home" trades favoring big names like Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), Apple (AAPL) and Facebook (FB). Soaring interest rates has amplified volatility across the tech sector, amid expectations of higher borrowing costs weighing on growth companies.

One of the most closely watched economic reports this week will be the February retail sales print from the Commerce Department on Tuesday. Consensus economists are looking for retail sales to have pulled back in February after surging by the most in seven months in January. 

Specifically, retail sales are expected to have fallen 0.7% month-over-month, following January's 5.3% rise.

6:45 p.m. ET Monday: Stock futures mixed

Here's where markets were trading Monday evening:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 3953.75, -4.50

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 32800, -50

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13061.75, -7.50

Javier David is an editor for Yahoo Finance. Follow Javier on Twitter: @TeflonGeek

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • Buffett's Berkshire opposes shareholders' climate change, diversity proposals

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday urged the rejection of shareholder proposals that annual reports be produced about its efforts to address climate change and promote diversity and inclusion. The proposals were disclosed in Berkshire's annual proxy filing, ahead of the Omaha, Nebraska-based company's scheduled May 1 annual meeting. Berkshire also said Buffett's compensation in 2020 totaled $380,328, comprising his usual $100,000 salary plus $280,328 for personal and home security.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow bounces off fresh record but tech rebounds; AMC roars

    Stocks are poised to keep rallying, with traders warily eyeing rising Treasury yields.

  • Warren Buffett's Panic Sale Of Two Stocks Cost $713 Million

    Famed investor Warren Buffett is known for holding S&P 500 stocks forever. But two stocks he sold showed 2020's losers are among 2021's winners.

  • Novavax CEO: COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing hurdles won't go away anytime soon

    Novavax is likely to get authorization in the U.K. in coming weeks, and its vaccine manufacturing is scaling up amid unprecedented strains on materials and supplies.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Faces Key Test As This EV Leader Surges Again

    Dow Jones futures were little changed late Monday. Tech stocks led the stock market rally, as Volkswagen stock surged to new highs.

  • GameStop Stock Fell So Much It Had to be Halted. That Didn’t Stop the Selloff.

    Shares of videogame retailer GameStop (ticker: GME) this month have surged back near their late January levels this month. At the close, GameStop stock was down 17% to $220.13. The company said last week that (CHWY) (CHWY) co-founder and former Chewy executive were joined by Kurt Wolf, managing member and chief investment officer of activist investor Hestia Capital Management, on a new board committee aimed at transforming GameStop into a technology business.

  • Bill Ackman donates $1.3 billion worth of Coupang stock to charity

    Bill Ackman was an investor on day one of South Korea's now largest e-commerce company, Coupang.

  • Value stocks are making a comeback. Don’t get left behind, these analysts say

    After a 14-year stretch of outperformance for growth stocks compared to value, investors seem to finally be rewarding the left-behind names. “Growth’s dominance relative to value peaked in the fall of 2020,” wrote Keith Lerner, chief market strategist, and Dylan Kase, investment analyst, at Truist Advisory Services. “It would not be unusual to see value consolidate some of its recent outperformance, but we would stick with the value trend and use any short-term setbacks to add to the position.”

  • FOMC meeting, retail sales: What to know in the week ahead

    Investors this week will be closely watching the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) Wednesday monetary policy decision, as well as a key report on the state of the consumer.

  • Most pros can't beat the market

    In any given year, it's nearly impossible to predict what the market will do.

  • 3 Reasons the Nasdaq May Be on the Verge of a Full-Fledged Crash

    The technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite could be headed a lot lower, which would be great news for bargain-hunting investors.

  • AMC soars 20%, plans to reopen California theaters this week

    AMC Entertainment (AMC) shares are surging on hopes its movie theater chain will reopen operations at nearly all its 56 California locations this week.

  • “We will not get to full employment without controlling the virus”: WH Council of Economic Advisors Member

    Jared Bernstein White House Council of Economic Advisors Member, joined Yahoo Fianance to discuss the latest stimulus bill and what's next for the Biden Administration.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Choppy Around $56K, Early Pullback Appears Cooling

    Bitcoin on Monday suffered its biggest single-day price decline in more than two weeks, after the fizzing of a retail trader-driven rally over the weekend.

  • Oracle's Soft Guidance Overshadowed Strong Results

    The enterprise-software company announced lower-than-expected quarterly earnings guidance that managed to offset its strong results. Over four decades old Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is generating anemic sales growth compared to cloud leaders like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). The company is also often criticized for aggressive buybacks and not growing its core business instead. However, it has remained much more resilient than other aging tech giants like IBM (NYSE: IBM). Q3 figures Revenue for the fiscal third quarter that ended on February 28th was $10.09 billion. This is an increase of 3% from last year's quarter which is in line with the company's forecast of 2% to 4% growth. It also exceeded Street forecasts that averaged $10.07 billion. Adjusted profits increased 20% as they amounted to $1.16 a share. Slow and steady didn't win the cloud race Like its peers, Oracle saturated its core market over the past few decades and then that same market was disrupted by cloud-based services which were easier to scale than on-premise software. Microsoft managed to adapt to this new environment but even though Oracle's turnaround efforts were more successful than IBM's, its results are far less impressive than Microsoft's. Oracle's turnaround included two main strategies: it shifted its on-site database and enterprise software toward cloud-based services while aggressively acquiring other cloud-based companies to expand its ecosystem. Those efforts gradually paid off, and Oracle's revenue rose 2% YoY in the first half of fiscal 2021 which started last May as the growth of its cloud services offset the sluggishness of its on-premise business. Analysts expect its revenue to rise about 3% in both fiscal 2021 and 2022 as they are focusing on Oracle's core strengths. Stable operating margins Oracle's non-GAAP operating margin for 2020 was 44%, just as it was in 2019. During the first half of fiscal 2021, operating margin expanded from 42% to 46% YoY as operating expenses shrank 5%. Rising margins indicate both that Oracle isn't spending too much cash on its cloud-based transformation, and that it still enjoys plenty of pricing power in its competitive environment. Its buybacks were beneficial Oracle has been severely criticized for its aggressive buybacks that used up all of its free cash flow over the past year. But, this strategy was deployed to squeeze out EPS growth from its stagnant revenue. If we put the criticism aside, these well-timed buybacks are a refreshingly honest and effective strategy compared to what tech companies usually do which is use buybacks to offset dilution from stock-based bonuses. What Oracle managed to do through these buybacks is reduce its outstanding share count by nearly 42% over the past ten years. By contrast, IBM significantly reduced its buybacks over the past two years and it is still struggling with sliding revenue and profits. A comfortable cash cushion Oracle still has plenty of cash to deploy on investments, acquisitions, dividends, and buybacks. Therefore, it is well-positioned to withstand the next economic downturn, as younger tech companies with more fragile balance sheets resort to secondary offerings and other tactics to stay afloat. In these uncertain times, this is a major strength. Outlook Oracle's stock price rallied 75% over the past half of a decade, and it did deliver a total return of about 90% after including reinvested dividends. Although these wins are pale when compared to Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) triple-digit percentages during the same period, it may be a case of the tortoise versus the hare. So, just because Oracle isn't an ideal investment for growth-oriented investors does not mean it should be ignored. This article is not a press release and is contributed by IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure. IAM Newswire does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com The post Oracle's Soft Guidance Overshadowed Strong Results appeared first on IAM Newswire. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThis Week's Earnings RepertoireDocuSign's Stronger Than Expected Earnings Were Not Enough To Impress Investors© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tlaib calls out hypocrite GOP taking credit for stimulus bill

    Tlaib said, ‘You know how in group project there is always students who didn’t contribute, but they still take credit - That’s the GOP’

  • Merkel's party faces German election 'wake-up call'

    Chancellor Angela Merkel's party is considering how to respond to historically bad state election results that a senior member described as a “wake-up call," six months before a national vote that will determine who succeeds Germany's long-time leader. Final results early Monday confirmed that Merkel's center-right Christian Democratic Union was handily defeated in Sunday's elections by two popular incumbent state governors: the Green party's Winfried Kretschmann in Baden-Wuerttemberg and the center-left Social Democrats' Malu Dreyer in Rhineland-Palatinate.

  • NCAA tournament bracket betting tips: Six winning strategies

    A look at some of the best strategies when it comes to betting and winning on the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

  • Megan Thee Stallion wins Best New Artist at the 2021 Grammys

    Megan Thee Stallion won Best New Artist at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, beating out artists like Doja Cat, D Smoke and more. After a record-breaking year for the rapper, Megan took home one of the most coveted awards in the music industry. The honor was presented to the Houston rapper by her friend and fellow musician, Lizzo.

  • Ammon Bundy refuses to wear a mask in court, arrested for missing trial

    This latest incident involving the anti-government activist comes five months after he refused to follow coronavirus protocols at a high school football game.