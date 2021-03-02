Stock market news live updates: Stock futures tick down after S&P 500's best session since June

Stock futures edged lower Tuesday morning as the major indexes retreated slightly after rallying a day earlier.

Contracts on each of the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq pointed to a modestly lower open. On Monday, the S&P 500 jumped by 2.4% for its best session since June 2020, while the Nasdaq jumped 3% to recuperate some losses after technology stocks slumped last week. Shares of Zoom Video Communications (ZM), a darling of the "stay-at-home" trade, jumped more than 7% overnight after the company delivered earnings results and guidance that far exceeded expectations, helping assuage fears of a slowdown as more in-person activities resume.

A combination of easing Treasury yields, optimism over Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) newly authorized COVID-19 vaccine and prospects of another near $2 trillion stimulus package out of Congress helped buoy risk assets following a late February rout. The U.S. Senate is set to begin debating the $1.9 trillion relief package that the House of Representatives advanced over the weekend this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

And the benchmark U.S. 10-year yield eased well below 1.5% this week after swiftly climbing to a one-year high of as much as 1.6% just last week. Investors have been closing eyeing the rise in interest rates as a cause for concern for equities, with rates closely tied to borrowing costs for companies and consumers. Rising rates can also divert investor attention away from stocks by offering an alternative source of yield for investors.

Still, many strategists also noted that modestly rising rates from last year's ultra-low levels are not inherently problematic for stocks. And as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said late last month, rising rates and a steepening yield curve also serve as a sign of increasing optimism about the trajectory of the U.S. economy.

"I don’t think it’ll be an impediment for stocks to move forward as long as we see a move that’s commensurate on the economy," Michael Arone, State Street Global Advisors chief investment strategist, told Yahoo Finance of February's jump in the 10-year Treasury yield. "So as long as the economy continues to accelerate [and] rebound, earnings figures continue to come in solidly, I think that will allow us to tolerate higher interest rates. I think the real concern is that if the economy begins to slow down or the recovery isn’t as robust as expected, I think that’ll be the real challenge."

7:37 a.m. ET: Target 4Q sales soar past estimates, with big box retailer boosted by consumers' bulk-shopping

Target (TGT) posted fourth-quarter results that handily exceeded expectations, extending a streak of soaring growth as consumers during the pandemic opted for big box stores where they could find all their shopping needs in one spot.

Comparable sales jumped 20.5% in the fourth quarter, coming in multiples above the 1.5% growth posted during the same quarter last year, and topping consensus estimates for 17.5% growth. Comparable digital sales soared 118%, more than doubling for a fourth straight quarter. And on the bottom line, adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations rose to $2.67, exceeding estimates for $2.49.

Following the banner growth in 2020, Target declined to provide revenue and earnings guidance for the current year and beyond due to uncertainty around COVID-19. Shares fluctuated between small gains and losses in early trading.

7:23 a.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures erase overnight advances, pointing to a lower open

Here's where markets were trading with about two hours to go until the opening ball on Wall Street:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : 3,891.00, down 7.75 points or 0.2%

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : 31,474.00, down 35 points or 0.11%

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): 13,249.00, down 30.75 points or 0.23%

Crude ( CL=F ) : $60.74 per barrel, +$0.10 (+0.16%)

Gold ( GC=F ) : $1,727.60 per ounce, +$4.60 (+0.27%)

10-year Treasury (^TNX): unchanged to yield 1.446%

6:17 p.m. ET Monday: Stock futures open higher to extend earlier advances

Here's where markets were trading Monday evening:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : 3,905.5, up 6.75 points or 0.17%

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : 31,560.00, up 51.00 points or 0.16%

Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,321.25, up 41.50 points or 0.31%

