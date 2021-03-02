Stock market news live updates: Stock futures tick down after S&P 500's best session since June

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·4 min read

Stock futures edged lower Tuesday morning as the major indexes retreated slightly after rallying a day earlier. 

Contracts on each of the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq pointed to a modestly lower open. On Monday, the S&P 500 jumped by 2.4% for its best session since June 2020, while the Nasdaq jumped 3% to recuperate some losses after technology stocks slumped last week. Shares of Zoom Video Communications (ZM), a darling of the "stay-at-home" trade, jumped more than 7% overnight after the company delivered earnings results and guidance that far exceeded expectations, helping assuage fears of a slowdown as more in-person activities resume.

A combination of easing Treasury yields, optimism over Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) newly authorized COVID-19 vaccine and prospects of another near $2 trillion stimulus package out of Congress helped buoy risk assets following a late February rout. The U.S. Senate is set to begin debating the $1.9 trillion relief package that the House of Representatives advanced over the weekend this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

And the benchmark U.S. 10-year yield eased well below 1.5% this week after swiftly climbing to a one-year high of as much as 1.6% just last week. Investors have been closing eyeing the rise in interest rates as a cause for concern for equities, with rates closely tied to borrowing costs for companies and consumers. Rising rates can also divert investor attention away from stocks by offering an alternative source of yield for investors.

Still, many strategists also noted that modestly rising rates from last year's ultra-low levels are not inherently problematic for stocks. And as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said late last month, rising rates and a steepening yield curve also serve as a sign of increasing optimism about the trajectory of the U.S. economy.

"I don’t think it’ll be an impediment for stocks to move forward as long as we see a move that’s commensurate on the economy," Michael Arone, State Street Global Advisors chief investment strategist, told Yahoo Finance of February's jump in the 10-year Treasury yield. "So as long as the economy continues to accelerate [and] rebound, earnings figures continue to come in solidly, I think that will allow us to tolerate higher interest rates. I think the real concern is that if the economy begins to slow down or the recovery isn’t as robust as expected, I think that’ll be the real challenge."

7:37 a.m. ET: Target 4Q sales soar past estimates, with big box retailer boosted by consumers' bulk-shopping 

Target (TGT) posted fourth-quarter results that handily exceeded expectations, extending a streak of soaring growth as consumers during the pandemic opted for big box stores where they could find all their shopping needs in one spot. 

Comparable sales jumped 20.5% in the fourth quarter, coming in multiples above the 1.5% growth posted during the same quarter last year, and topping consensus estimates for 17.5% growth. Comparable digital sales soared 118%, more than doubling for a fourth straight quarter. And on the bottom line, adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations rose to $2.67, exceeding estimates for $2.49.

Following the banner growth in 2020, Target declined to provide revenue and earnings guidance for the current year and beyond due to uncertainty around COVID-19. Shares fluctuated between small gains and losses in early trading.

7:23 a.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures erase overnight advances, pointing to a lower open

Here's where markets were trading with about two hours to go until the opening ball on Wall Street: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 3,891.00, down 7.75 points or 0.2%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 31,474.00, down 35 points or 0.11%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,249.00, down 30.75 points or 0.23%

  • Crude (CL=F): $60.74 per barrel, +$0.10 (+0.16%)

  • Gold (GC=F): $1,727.60 per ounce, +$4.60 (+0.27%)

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): unchanged to yield 1.446%

6:17 p.m. ET Monday: Stock futures open higher to extend earlier advances

Here's where markets were trading Monday evening:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 3,905.5, up 6.75 points or 0.17%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 31,560.00, up 51.00 points or 0.16%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,321.25, up 41.50 points or 0.31%

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at Wall Street on February 17, 2021 in New York City. - Wall Street stocks retreated early Wednesday as worries about potentially higher inflation accompanied much better-than-expected US retail sales. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
People walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at Wall Street on February 17, 2021 in New York City. - Wall Street stocks retreated early Wednesday as worries about potentially higher inflation accompanied much better-than-expected US retail sales. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

Recommended Stories

  • Hertz set to ride out of bankruptcy with $4.2 billion from investment firms

    Under the proposed investment, Knighthead Capital Management LLC and Certares Opportunities LLC will buy up to 100% of Hertz's shares, with the funds expected to finance its U.S. vehicle fleet and slash corporate debt. Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection in May after its business was decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic and talks with creditors failed to result in much-needed relief. The company said on Tuesday it filed a proposed plan of reorganization with the U.S. bankruptcy court for the district of Delaware, which is expected to approve the terms of the proposed investment at a hearing on April 16.

  • American manufacturing is roaring back: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Stock Market Rally Isn't Over; Nio, Zoom On Tap

    Futures rose solidly. The stock market rally faces a big test after heavy losses last week. Here's what investors should be doing now.

  • Here are Warren Buffett's 15 largest stock holdings

    Buffett views his stock portfolio as a 'collection of businesses.'

  • Dow Jones Futures: Is Stock Market Pullback Over? Nio Tumbles, Zoom Soars On Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were lower Tuesday following Monday's stock market surge. Tesla rebounded, while Zoom stock soared on earnings. Nio earnings miss.

  • Netflix flexes muscles at virtual Golden Globes with 'Queen's Gambit', 'Crown' amid diversity flap

    In a year tainted by the coronavirus pandemic, the show must go on and the Golden Globes did just that on Sunday night — virtually.

  • This Tesla rival sees its $220,000 hypertruck hitting roads soon

    Hyliion's founder Thomas Healy offers Yahoo Finance a timeline on when his hypertruck will come to market.

  • Workhorse: Back to the Drawing Board

    After a devastating setback, Workhorse Group (WKHS) will have to redefine the business plan going forward. The company was wisely building an order book beyond the large electric van contract with the USPS, but the failure to obtain any portion of the contract was unexpected. Workhorse has seen its share price fall below $20, but investors shouldn’t rush into the stock until the dust settles and the company outlines life without the USPS. Oshkosh Steals the USPS Workhorse has worked with the USPS for years on suppling the mail service with a workable electric delivery van. The USPS had plans for ordering up to 180,000 EVs to replace their current fleet and had utilized prototypes from Workhorse for testing purposes. On February 23, the USPS announced a deal with Oshkosh to replace the existing delivery fleet over the next decade with a Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV). The company will invest $482 million to finalize a production design and manufacturing facility to eventually assemble from 50,000 to 165,000 EVs in the next 10 years. The USPS lists the full Postal Service fleet at 230,000 vehicles with 190,000 mail delivery vehicles. Oddly, the USPS doesn’t plan to replace all of the mail delivery vehicles over the next decade and the press release leaves the option for fuel-efficient internal combustion engines as part of the fleet going forward. New Plans Workhorse always faced an uphill road for the full USPS deal considering the company lacked the manufacturing capacity to produce thousands of EVs a year. For 2021, the company only set a production volume target of 1,800 vehicles after failing to even meet a target of 300 vehicles in 2020. Over a decade, Workhorse would only produce 18,000 vehicles at this rate. The company would’ve needed to increase the manufacturing output nearly 10x to reach the original hope of a contract for 180,000 vehicles. Investors had thought the USPS would split up the order to multiple manufacturers so losing the complete order was a shock. Now the market will have to focus solely on the backlog of up to 8,000 EV orders currently on the books. Analysts have Workhorse producing 2021 revenues of $139 million and 2022 revenues of $311 million as the company grows from less than 300 vehicle deliveries in 2020. Most of those revenues should be solid considering these revenue targets were based on non-USPS orders, but the business upside into 2023 and beyond will be questioned here. Analysts will have to cut estimates for Workhorse reaching annual revenues topping $1 billion. Takeaway The key investor takeaway is that Workhorse isn’t done as a growth story in the EV delivery van space. The company still has other contracts and the lack of the USPS deal could open up other opportunities. For now though, investors should just watch the stock from the sidelines as a listed market valuation of $2 billion is very rich for a company missing 2020 targets and losing out on a major contract. As the company hits the drawing board and comes out with a new game plan, investors can reconsider the stock likely at lower levels. Wall Street is somewhat divided on WKHS shares, a circumstance reflected in the Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. That rating is based on 6 reviews, including 3 Buys and 3 Holds. (See WKHS stock analysis on TipRanks) Disclosure: No position. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • Will Senate make changes to coronavirus relief bill?

    Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., discusses House's $1.9 trillion legislation for pandemic response and Biden's Iranian airstrike.

  • This closely watched stock market indicator nears a sell signal

    The market has been under some pressure, but will it continue? This indicator says maybe.

  • A better way to raise the minimum wage

    A tiered minimum wage would allow different pay levels for different parts of the country.

  • Bots Encouraged Buying of GameStop, Dogecoin in Meme Trading Craze: Report

    Posts hyping the craze on social media revealed patterns of keywords and were timed at regular intervals, cybersecurity firm PiiQ Media said.

  • Is Broadcom (AVGO) Stock a Great Tech Buy Ahead of Q1 Earnings?

    Broadcom (AVGO) has climbed 22% in the last three months to double the semiconductor industry's average, with it set to release its Q1 fiscal 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 4...

  • Packers promote 4 coaches, hire 4 other coaches

    The Packers made four promotions and four hires, completing Matt LaFleur's coaching staff to start 2021.

  • Social media bots may have fuelled the GameStop stock frenzy

    Social media bots may have played a part in the GameStop stock frenzy, according to a study.

  • February jobs report, Zoom earnings: What to know in the week ahead

    After last week's volatile bout of stock trading, investors this week are set to focus on new labor market data, as well as a dwindling batch of quarterly earnings results.

  • 'We've always been good at picking market niches': Rocket Lab CEO

    The satellite and rocket launch industry will ultimately consolidate says the CEO and founder of Rocket Lab, Peter Beck.

  • All Apple Stores Have Reopened in the U.S. for First Time Since Initial COVID-19 Outbreak

    Tech giant Apple has now reopened all 270 of its retail locations in the U.S. in some capacity, nearly a year after shutting them down indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic. Apple on March 13, 2020, had announced the closure of all Apple Stores outside of China as a precaution to slow the spread of […]

  • Dow Jones Soars 700 Points As House Passes Stimulus Bill; Boeing, Apple Lead Dow Stocks

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged nearly 700 points early Monday, after the House passed President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill over the weekend.

  • Futures dip after S&P 500's best day in nine months

    U.S. stock index futures retreated on Tuesday after Wall Street's strong start to March as investors closely monitored the bond market as well as progress on the next round of fiscal stimulus. The S&P 500 ended 2.4% higher on Monday, its best day since June as markets cheered approval of a third COVID-19 vaccine in the United States and the U.S. House of Representatives' green light for a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The U.S. Senate will start debating President Joe Biden's relief bill this week when Democrats aim to pass the legislation through a maneuver known as "reconciliation," which would allow the bill to pass with a simple majority.