Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, tech stocks rebound as Treasury yields retreat

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·4 min read

undefined

Stock traded higher on Monday, with technology stocks looking to recover some of last week's declines.

The Dow turned positive even as shares of component companies JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) lagged. Bank stocks, industrials and other cyclical shares including small caps underperformed Monday morning, giving back some recent gains. Technology shares outperformed after another week of declines last week, and the Nasdaq added nearly 1%. 

The equity market moves coincided with steadying government bond yields. Treasury yields pulled back, especially on the long end of the curve, and the benchmark 10-year yield hovered below 1.7%. Last week, the 10-year yield jumped to more than 1.7% to reach its highest level since January 2020 as concerns that the quickly recovering economy might generate a rapid rise in inflation lingered. Investors are poised to receive the latest report on the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, or core personal consumption expenditures, later this week.

"Investors will remain anxiously focused on interest rates in coming months," Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin wrote in a note Monday. "Like the Fed, our economists forecast a transient rise in core PCE [personal consumption expenditures] inflation this spring as a result of short-term factors including the base effect of weak inflation in 2020."

"Although inflation will likely recede to 2.0% in 2022, investors will fear the above-target inflation may persist and could lead to further upward pressure on interest rates," Kostin added. "Our rates strategists forecast the 10-year Treasury yield will hit 1.8% by June."

With investors eyeing both the economic recovery and prospects of inflation, cyclical and value shares have strongly outperformed their tech and growth counterparts so far in 2021. Some strategists said they believed these new leaders in the market had room to run as the recovery chugs along.

"Our U.S. Regime Indicator has shifted to mid-cycle, a phase where inflation is typically strongest," Bank of America strategist Jill Carey Hall wrote in a note. "In this phase, small caps and value have typically outperformed large caps and growth – further supported by the profits recovery and economic rebound we expect this year."

However, "inflation-sensitive sectors such as energy and materials are still trading at big discounts to history across a variety of metrics we track, and the S&P 500 overall is discounting a tepid inflation outlook," she added. "Within small caps, cyclicals continue to trade at a significant discount to defensives, with inflation-sensitive small cap sectors like Energy broadly inexpensive both vs. history and vs. large cap peers."

10:00 a.m. ET: Existing home sales sink more than expected in February, dropping 6.6% 

Sales of previously owned homes fell more than expected in February to reach a six-month low, as inventory tightened across the country.

Existing home sales dropped 6.6% in February over January, declining to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.22 million, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Consensus economists were expecting a decline of just 2.8% for the month, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates. 

January existing home sales were revised slightly down to 6.66 million from 6.69 million, representing an increase of just 0.2% over December. 

Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist, attributed the drop in February home sales to "historically-low inventory," he said in a statement. However, the market is still outperforming pre-pandemic levels. 

9:30 a.m. ET: Stocks mostly higher, S&P 500 and Nasdaq gain

Here's where markets were trading after the opening bell Monday morning: 

  • S&P 500 (^GSPC): +6.17 points (+0.16%) to 3,919.27

  • Dow (^DJI): -49.96 points (-0.15%) to 32,578.01

  • Nasdaq (^IXIC): +81.21 (+0.61%) to 13,300.22

  • Crude (CL=F): +$0.18 (+0.29%) to $61.60 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): -$11.10 (-0.64%) to $1,730.60 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): -4.1 bps to yield 1.691%

7:05 a.m. ET Monday: Stock futures point to a mixed open

Here's where markets were trading as of 7:05 a.m. ET Monday morning:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 3,901.75, up 2.25 points or 0.06%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 32,438.00, down 65 points or 0.2%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 12,942.75, up 98.25 points or 0.76%

  • Crude (CL=F): +$0.24 (+0.39%) to $61.66 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): -$10.30 (-0.59%) to $1,731.40 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): -5.3 bps to yield 1.679%

People are seen on Wall St. outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People are seen on Wall St. outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

Recommended Stories

  • Existing home sales plummet in February as inventory reaches record low

    Existing home sales plummeted 6.6% to a seasonally adjusted 6.22 million in February from a month earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

  • One thing investors can 'always' count on: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, March 22, 2021.

  • GameStop earnings, inflation data: What to know in the week ahead

    Investors this week will be closely watching the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) Wednesday monetary policy decision, as well as a key report on the state of the consumer.

  • BlackRock Cuts Fees on $7.6 Billion Style ETFs to Near Zero

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc.’s revamped $7.6 billion lineup of style ETFs will feature new benchmarks, different tickers and a perk: rock-bottom fees.The world’s biggest exchange-traded fund issuer is cutting the expense ratios on nine iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity Style Box ETFs to a range of 0.03% to 0.06%. That’s down from previous charges that varied between 0.25% and 0.30%. Those products -- which focus on specific approaches such as company size and growth or value investing -- are now tracking the Morningstar Broad Style Indexes that were launched in January.Fees have emerged as a battleground in the quickly growing $6 trillion ETF industry, where competition has prompted some of the biggest funds to slash costs to industry lows. BlackRock has been locked in a contest with runner-up Vanguard Group for flows, with the latter winning last year for the first time since 2013. Meanwhile, once-niche issuers such as Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management have jumped up the leaderboard as investors swarm to theme-friendly funds.The decision on cutting fees reflects BlackRock’s commitment to being the leading ETF provider in all segments of the industry, including the burgeoning thematics arena, according to the head of iShares Americas Armando Senra. Back in June, BlackRock lowered the expense ratio of its largest fund -- the $258 billion iShares Core S&P 500 ETF -- to 0.03% in order to match a rival product from Vanguard.“We wanted to be incredibly competitive in the market for that cost-conscious buyer,” Senra said in a phone interview.Prior to the fee cuts, BlackRock’s style ETFs were expensive relative to peers. The biggest of the collection, the $2.3 billion iShares Morningstar Growth ETF -- formerly known as the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF -- has an expense ratio of 0.04%, versus 0.25% previously. That brings the fund in line with the fee on the $68 billion Vanguard Growth ETF.In addition to the sweeping changes, the style funds have also undergone share splits of varying ratios. Senra said that model portfolios -- both BlackRock’s own and those created by outside firms -- are a key area of focus for the company. Many of these are built with small-account sizes, often under $10,000, said Chad Slawner, BlackRock’s head of iShares U.S. product.“Many of the firms that give us feedback want lower share prices to be able to build the models appropriately,” Slawner said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 5 Stocks Top Analysts Are Heavily Bullish On Heading Into April

    Despite inflation fears as the economy reopens after a wider COVID-19 vaccination rollout, there are stocks that analysts are highly bullish on. Here’s a list of best-performing Wall Street analysts’ top five stocks with “Buy” ratings, as compiled by TipRanks. Amazon Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN): Baird analyst Colin Sebastian has reiterated a “Buy” rating and has a $4,000 price target in addition to a “Fresh Pick” status on the e-commerce giant. Colin has support from 30 other top analysts who have a “Buy” rating as well, as per TipRanks. Sebastian noted that investors could be missing "one of the most compelling subscription/quasi-subscription models within the Internet and Technology sectors,” adding that 75% of Amazon’s revenue is recurring even as it keeps adding new subscribers effectively. Baird sees Amazon as "significantly undervalued" and can see it headed to $5,000 per share in the medium-term. See Also: Will Amazon Stock Reach ,000 By 2022? With a 75% success rate and 34.8% average return per rating, Sebastian is ranked 28 out of over 7,000 analysts tracked by TipRanks. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT): Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a “Buy” rating and a $300 price target on the stock as he sees cloud growth momentum building up for the company. The rest of the Wall Street analysts are bullish as well with a total of 23 “Buy” ratings on the stock. Ives estimates that cloud wars between Amazon and Microsoft to capture market share are going to intensify and global cloud spending could reach nearly $1 trillion over the next decade. The veteran analyst has predicted a shift in tide in the cloud space, with Microsoft standing to benefit. See also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC): Medical technology company focused on spinal surgeries has six “Buy” ratings from top analysts and a $19.7 average stock price forecast. H.C. Wainwright analyst Sean Lee, who claims a 75% success rate and 69.2% average return per rating, has maintained a “Buy” rating on the stock and raised the price target to $19 from $16. Lee’s rating comes after the company’s fourth-quarter revenue registered a 36% year-over-year surge despite the ongoing COVID-19 headwinds. The analyst expects EOS imaging to be a key growth driver for the company, contributing about $127 million in additional revenues by 2025. Alphatec's recently-launched procedure for lateral surgeries that significantly shortens the surgery times could also be a major growth driver this year. Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ: ADUS): Brokerage RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan, who has a 5-star rating on the stock, has reiterated a "Buy" rating and a price target of $136. The Texas-based home and healthcare company recently unveiled a new value plan to support closer coordination of care for patients as they are discharged from acute care hospitals into their homes or into post-acute facilities. Morgan believes the plan “positions Addus for a larger role in post-acute coordination with potential for longer-term shared savings.” The analyst is also encouraged by the recently passed COVID federal relief aid as “it provides a 10% boost to the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage meant to bolster personal care services amid the pandemic.” This increase gives a larger match than Morgan originally expected, with earlier versions of the bill mentioning a 7.35% rise. Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS): H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal is bullish on the stock and has significantly roasted its price target to $35 from $11 and reiterated the “Buy” rating as well. Dayal, who has a 77% average per rating, along with three top analysts, has a similar view on the stock in the last two months. The average analyst price target comes in at $25.50. Dayal sees improving business fundamentals that support the company’s annual revenue growth outlook expectations of between 30% and 50% over the next few years. Also, its debt is set to land below $100 million by the end of the third quarter this year from $297 million at the beginning of 2020. The brokerage says the company currently has 18 ingredients currently in development that could position the company to have more than 30 commercialized ingredients by the end of 2025. In addition, it has four new brand launches in 2021, is expanding its retail presence, and could benefit from acquisitions and distribution agreements in international markets including China and Brazil. Based on all of the above, the analyst argues that revenues will grow at a nine-year CAGR from 2021 to 2030 of 28.8%, versus the previous 20.4% estimate. Read Next: Jim Cramer Says 'Not Too Late' To Bet On These Reopening Plays See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Fed's Barkin Is Bullish On 2021 US Recovery and Sees Inflation Worries As ManageableAmetek In Advanced Talks To Buy Abaco Systems For .5B: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • These Stocks Are More of a Gamble Than an Investment — and the #1 Is a Reddit Favorite

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG As with seemingly everything in markets these days, it all ties back to the Reddit Wall Street Bets message board. No, we’re not talking about (GME) (ticker: GME). Rather, Castor Maritime (CTRM).

  • How investors can navigate ‘rate anxiety’ and inflation

    Mark Howard, BNP Paribas senior multi-asset specialist, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss inflation concerns, rising rates, and equities market.

  • Will Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood be the face of the market?

    Yahoo Finance’s Editor In Chief Andy Serwer explains what it would mean if Cathie Wood, Founder, CEO and CIO of ARK Invest were the face of the market.

  • Here’s more evidence that the next decade for stocks won’t be as good as the last

    Based on a simple regression model built on the historical relationship between stocks, bonds, interest rates, and inflation, investors can expect stocks to perform about 3.3 percentage points better than bonds annually over the coming decade. Currently, for example, the bond market recently signaled that the 10-year Treasury (TY00) will produce an inflation-adjusted loss of 0.7 percentage points annualized over the next decade.

  • Black Exits Apollo Ahead of Schedule and Cedes Chairman Role

    (Bloomberg) -- Leon Black, the Wall Street billionaire who appeared to be a main client of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, is stepping down as chief executive officer of Apollo Global Management Inc. months ahead of schedule.Black’s departure from that role had been announced in January, though the firm said at the time that he would leave by July 1. A statement Monday confirmed his immediate exit from the position as well as the chairmanship he’d been expected to keep.Co-founder Marc Rowan has taken over as CEO, Jay Clayton was named non-executive chairman, and Apollo added two more independent directors to its board, according to the statement.It’s an abrupt turn for Black, 69, a Wall Street legend who built Apollo into one of the most fearsome -- and profitable -- names in American finance. He cited unspecified health issues for himself and his wife in announcing his exit.“Marc has seamlessly transitioned into the CEO role and I am confident Apollo will soar to new heights under his leadership,” Black said in the statement.Black and Apollo have been dealing with the fallout from his extensive links with convicted sex offender Epstein, which brought unprecedented scrutiny and unsettled clients and shareholders.After new evidence of Black’s ties to the late financier surfaced last year, Apollo hired a law firm to look into the matter. The investigation found that Black paid Epstein $158 million between 2012 and 2017 -- after Epstein pleaded guilty to felony charges in 2008. Apollo has long maintained it never hired Epstein for any services, and Black was never accused of any involvement in his criminal activities.Apollo expects to report earnings that exceed analysts’ estimates and first-quarter fundraising that’s “trending toward the high end” of the firm’s annual range of $15 billion to $20 billion, Black said in the statement.Shares of New York-based Apollo climbed 1% to $47.76 at 9:30 a.m. in New York, paring this year’s decline to 2.5%.The appointments of two additional directors, Richard Emerson and Kerry Murphy Healey, brings Apollo’s board to 15 members, two-thirds of them independent. Clayton, the former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, had joined Apollo as lead independent director on March 1.Read more: Apollo’s Rowan Makes Imprint Felt With $11 Billion Athene DealA week later, in announcing an $11 billion deal to acquire the rest of insurer Athene Holding Ltd. that it didn’t already own, Apollo said it would convert to a full C-corp, with a one-share, one-vote structure. That day, during a conference call with analysts, Black was conspicuously absent. The Rowan era had already begun.Rowan, 58, was considered somewhat of an underdog. While he was the mastermind behind some of Apollo’s most profitable wagers, including Athene, he was often in the background. He’s considered more staid than fellow co-founder Josh Harris, who was seen as having a closer relationship with Black and deemed to be a more likely successor.Throughout his career, Black earned a reputation for overcoming disasters.He founded Apollo in 1990 with partners from Drexel Burnham Lambert, the junk-bond shop led by Michael Milken that collapsed in a scandal. Following the 2008 financial crisis, Apollo came up with ways to protect its investments even when some of the companies it backed failed.See also: Apollo Investors Are Left Waiting for Results of Epstein ProbeBut Black’s ties with Epstein brought unprecedented scrutiny upon the firm, unsettling clients and shareholders. Some public pension plans halted their commitments, threatening fundraising.Now is “the ideal moment to step back and focus on my family, my wife Debra’s and my health issues, and my many other interests,” Black said Monday. “I intend to remain Apollo’s largest shareholder, and strongest supporter.”(Updates with new directors starting in third paragraph, share price in ninth, Athene deal in 10th, Josh Harris in 11th.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Has a New Price Target for Tesla: $3,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Management expects Tesla Inc. stock to hit $3,000 by 2025, up from its current price of $655. At that price, the company would be worth almost $3 trillion, based on the number of shares outstanding.Ark expects there’s a 50% chance of Tesla achieving fully autonomous driving within five years, which could allow the company to scale its planned robotaxi service quickly, according to a Friday note on Ark’s website.It also added Tesla’s insurance business into its model, believing the offering could be rolled out to more states in the next few years with better-than-average margins, thanks to “highly detailed driving data” the company collects.Wood has been among Tesla’s most ardent supporters, holding large stakes of the company in her flagship fund. When Tesla shares saw a pullback in February, she bought more.According to Ark’s new model, in the best case scenario, Tesla could reach $4,000 per share in 2025, and in the bear case, $1,500. The company forecasts Tesla’s unit sales to be between 5 million and 10 million vehicles in 2025, assuming increased capital efficiency.The $3,000 target is far higher than any analyst who covers the company, the highest being $1,200 among estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Fueled by zealous supporters, Tesla shares rose more than 740% last year, the best performance on the S&P 500. Elon Musk, its chief executive officer, became the richest person in the world in January, before Jeff Bezos reclaimed the title.Not CloseAnalysts have speculated about the prospect that Tesla will launch a robotaxi service since at least 2015, but there’s little indication its technology is close to making this possible anytime soon. Tesla recently told California authorities that human drivers will still need to constantly supervise a new city streets function within its “full self-driving” suite of features sold as part of its Autopilot package.As for the company’s insurance product, that began in August 2019 and is currently available only in California. The company includes vehicle insurance revenue within its “services and other” category, along with after-sales service, sales of used vehicles and retail merchandise. Last year, all of that business combined was about 7% of total revenue.Ark’s model didn’t incorporate Tesla’s utility energy storage or solar business, nor did it consider future price fluctuations for Tesla’s Bitcoin holdings.Barron’s reported the price target earlier.(Updates with background throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trump attacks Biden on Mexico border, claiming his policies should have been continued ‘on autopilot’

    Donald Trump called on Biden administration to accept their failure to end ‘Biden Border Crisis’

  • Trump to launch his own social media platform ‘in two or three months,’ aide says

    Former spokesman for ex-president predicts ‘tens of millions’ of people will flock to app

  • Biden news: DHS chief blames Trump for border situation as president to announce new vaccine targets

    Follow the latest on US politics

  • United States-China talks sink to war of words

    Beijing blames US for ‘strong smell of gunpowder and drama’

  • Obama-era officials return to White House under Biden after getting very rich in the interim

    Several former Obama staffers return to White House as multimillionaires and with closer ties to corporate interests

  • Democratic Party fundraising for February is highest ever for non-presidential year

    Haul of $18.4 million for first two months of 2021 follow in the wake of Georgia’s Senate runoff races

  • ‘Do not come’: White House tells migrants to avoid US-Mexico border as administration opens ‘overflow’ housing

    More than 15,000 migrant children in government custody, as White House balances demands for humanitarian aid with scrutiny over immigration policy

  • A police detective filed for divorce from his wife after she was photographed with another man at the Capitol riot

    Jennifer Heinl was charged with several crimes after the riot, including disorderly and disruptive conduct and violent entry.

  • Marriage Certificate Proves Harry and Meghan Did Not Marry in Their Backyard as They Told Oprah

    PoolPrince Harry and Meghan Markle were not married three days before their official ceremony, as they claimed in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, their own wedding certificate has revealed.In the interview, Meghan told Oprah she and Harry tied the knot “in our backyard” three days before the $50m public wedding on May 19, 2018. The claim has been much disputed, not least because in the U.K. a minimum of two witnesses are needed for a legal marriage to take place. However others have argued that the focus on discrepancies and inaccuracies in the interview is a deliberate strategy by Meghan’s detractors to undermine her wider credibility and the specific claim that “concerns” over her baby’s likely skin color were expressed to Harry.Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told VicarThe marriage certificate document was obtained by British newspaper the Sun which paid £42 (about $58) to obtain a copy from Britain’s General Register Office.The certificate, which gives the witnesses as Prince Charles and Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, appears to confirm the couple were indeed married on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle—and a former official who helped draw up the licence for the wedding told the paper Meghan is “obviously confused” over the marriage.Stephen Borton, former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, told the Sun: “I’m sorry, but Meghan is obviously confused and clearly misinformed. They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury.“The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law.“What I suspect they did was exchange some simple vows they had perhaps written themselves, and which is fashionable, and said that in front of the Archbishop.”Meghan, 39, said in her interview: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”The certificate lists Harry as “single” and his occupation as a “Prince of the United Kingdom” and Meghan as “divorced” and an “actor.” Her dad Thomas Markle is described as a “lighting director” and Charles is described as a “Prince of the United Kingdom”.The archbishop’s office has refused to comment.However, as The Daily Beast reported last week, Mark Edwards, a priest from Newcastle, said he checked with the archbishop’s office and was told that the claim that they got married in the back garden of their home may have been the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview.He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfil, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”The Daily Beast has sought comment from the Sussexes’ communications team.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.