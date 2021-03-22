Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, tech stocks rebound as Treasury yields retreat

  • Oops!
Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open higher, extending earlier gains

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·3 min read
Stock futures kicked off the overnight session higher Monday evening, extending gains from earlier in the day. 

During the regular session, the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq each advanced, looking to make up some of last week's losses. Bank stocks lagged while technology and growth shares climbed as Treasury yields pulled back, and the yield on the benchmark 10-year note pulled back from last week's 14-month high. 

Traders on Tuesday will be closely eyeing remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, in the duo's latest public appraisal of the role fiscal and monetary policy have played in the economic recovery coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to prepared remarks, Powell is set to reiterate that the "recovery is far from complete," thereby bolstering the case for a staunchly accommodative policy stance from the Fed, while also acknowledging that the recovery to this point has "progressed more quickly than generally expected." 

Powell's latest remarks will add to a constellation of data coming out of the Fed as of late, with the central bank's latest monetary policy decision having come out less than a week ago. While the Fed has remained resolute in its messaging that it is too early to even begin considering slowing their asset purchase program or raising interest rates, markets have suggested they need more convincing. Treasury yields climbed by about 60 basis points over the past two months in anticipation of both a strong economic recovery and of inflation, which some believe might come in faster and prove more sustained than expected and force a near-term Fed move. 

"I think what the overall market is missing is that there’s a big difference between a temporary price increase and a sustained process of inflation. So what investors are reacting to now, is some statements by the Federal Reserve that they are prepared to run the economy a little bit hot for a period of time as a way of jumpstarting the economy back from all the scarring that we’ve had as a result of COVID," Cheryl Smith, Trillium Asset Management portfolio manager, told Yahoo Finance.

"And because the market – the bond market in particular – is still very sensitized to inflation 30 years after we last had substantial inflation, they are looking for every single possible place that they can find a price going up, and looking at it and jumping up and down and saying, 'Wow, there’s inflation, it’s going to happen,'" she added. "We’ve been looking for it for 14 years, it hasn’t shown up. I really think the bond market is entirely too freaked out about this and really wants the Fed to go back to the old policy, that at any moment that you saw the slightest hint of inflation, to just shut down the labor market. And that’s really the wrong policy for now."

6:04 p.m. ET Monday: Stock futures open higher 

Here's where markets were trading as the overnight session kicked off on Monday: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 3,934.00, up 4 points or 0.1%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 32,656.00, up 37 points or 0.11%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,075.00, up 3.25 points or 0.02%

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

