Stock market news live updates: Stocks turn positive, shaking off earlier declines

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

undefined

Stocks turned slightly positive Thursday afternoon, with the three major indexes reversing earlier losses.

The Dow and S&P 500 each pushed into slightly positive territory after dropping earlier in the session. The Nasdaq traded a tick above the flat line after shedding 2% on Wednesday amid another day of selling for technology shares. U.S. crude oil prices gave back some gains after spiking 5% on Wednesday, though a massive container blocking passage in the Suez Canal continued to plug the significant trade artery for another day, weighing on oil supplies.

The earlier move lower in equities came following remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who spoke on NPR's Morning Edition Thursday morning. Powell doubled down in his assertion that the Fed remained strongly committed to targeting 2% average inflation over time, and said that any eventual pullback in Fed support would be done "gradually over time, and with great transparency."

However, some investors have been skeptical that the Fed will resist adjusting its monetary policy positioning in the face of higher inflation this year. Though Powell and other Federal Open Market Committee members have advocated a "patient" stance that favors leaving accommodative policies in place during the recovery, the specter of much greater-than-expected inflation this year remains on the table.

“This will be the first time that every country in the world is emerging from recession simultaneously. And the Fed and other policymakers are banking on this idea that it’ll be a relatively short strain on supply chains but eventually, things get up and running again and you can get the input components to where they’re most needed," Tim Quinlan, Wells Fargo senior economist, told Yahoo Finance. "But I think one of the under-appreciated risks is the scope for this to create more of an inflation shock in the short-run than they’re banking on right now.”

The benchmark 10-year yield briefly fell back below 1.6%, bringing it more than 15 basis points lower from last week's high. Still, yields remain sharply higher for the year-to-date, as concerns over rising inflation linger for many investors.

“We think long-term bond yields are just in a pit stop here in what’s going to be a multi-year move higher,” JPMorgan global market strategist Gabriela Santos told Yahoo Finance.

“Ultimately, we do continue to think that it will harm the more speculative or expensive parts of the market like tech and really benefit the more cyclical [sectors] and especially the parts of the market that can benefit from a steepening yield curve," she added.

With just a week left of the first quarter of 2021, the stocks that had been the most badly beaten down last year have so far largely outperformed. Cyclical sectors like financials, industrials and energy gained as prospects of rising interest rates, increased spending on infrastructure and demand for travel picked up.

However, the past week's choppiness in equity market trading – as well as lingering virus-related headline risks to cyclicals stocks like cruise lines – has underscored the non-linear nature of the recovery for both the economy and for last year's laggards.

"It’s not just as easy as flipping the calendar to 2021," Brian Belski, BMO Capital Markets chief investment strategist, told Yahoo Finance. "We think this is going to be well into 2022 before we’re in elevators again … or getting on an airplane period more regularly. And that’s why you need exposure to the stay-at-home stocks, to the tech stocks ...You have to be diversified, you have to be an active stock picker and you have to be fundamental, much more fundamental, less macro."

3:03 p.m. ET: Crude oil prices sink 4% despite ongoing Suez Canal blockage, as demand concerns linger 

U.S. West Texas intermediate crude oil prices dropped 4.3% to settle at $58.56 per barrel on Thursday, unwinding Wednesday's sharp move higher even amid supply challenges due to an ongoing blockage of the Suez Canal. 

However, worrying COVID-19 trends abroad stirred up concerns over demand. Major parts of Europe this week announced lengthier lockdowns, and the EU has reportedly contemplated temporarily restricting vaccine exports. 

The energy sector was the worst performer in the S&P 500 on Thursday, dropping 0.6% versus a 0.4% rise intraday in the broader market. 

1:53 a.m. ET: Biden sets goal of 200 million vaccinations in first 100 days in office

President Joe Biden said during a public address on Thursday that he is now targeting having 200 million vaccinations take place in the U.S. in his first 100 days in office, after reaching his initial goal well ahead of schedule.

Biden's earlier target, when he took office on January 20, was to have 100 vaccinations occur in his first 100 days in office. With the U.S. recently accelerating its roll-out to about 2.5 million shots per day, the Biden administration hit that 100 million target just last week.

So far, the U.S. has administered more than 130 million vaccines, for the most of any nation globally.

12:50 p.m. ET: Stocks turn positive, cyclicals lead gains

The S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq turned positive Thursday afternoon, shaking off earlier losses.

The materials, financials, utilities and industrials sectors led advances in the S&P 500, while energy and healthcare lagged. Shares of Boeing (BA), American Express (AXP) and Cisco (CSCO) outperformed in the Dow.

Shares of Big Tech companies Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOGL) and Twitter (TWTR) traded flat to slightly lower on Thursday. Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Jack Dorsey – the CEOs of these companies, respectively – began testifying before a committee of the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday afternoon about combatting misinformation online.

9:47 a.m. ET: BofA sees 'remarkable gain' in credit card spending after stimulus checks

U.S. consumers are already rapidly picking up on spending after receiving their $1,400 stimulus checks, according to new data from Bank of America.

"BAC aggregated credit and debit card spending showed a remarkable gain in consumer activity – total card spending was up 45% over a 1-year period and 23% over a 2-year period for the 7-days ending March 20," Bank of America economist Michelle Meyer wrote in a note Thursday. "The 1-year change is impacted by the sharp contraction in spending this time last year due to COVID-related lockdowns, putting an emphasis on the 2-year change. The strong gain in spending over the recent period reflects the latest $1.9tr stimulus: according to Treasury, $325bn of Economic Impact Payments have been distributed."

The firm also noted that the greatest increase in spending came among its "lowest income cohort" making less than $50,000 per year. For these consumers, "spending was up a staggering 69% over a 2-year period for stimulus recipients as compared to 16% for non-recipients."

"The differential was much smaller for the highest income cohort where spending was up 29% vs 7% for non-stimulus recipients," the firm added.

9:31 a.m. ET: Stocks open lower, Dow drops 100+ points, or 0.4%

Here's where markets were trading shortly after the opening bell on Thursday:

  • S&P 500 (^GSPC): -17.8 points (-0.46%) to 3,871.34

  • Dow (^DJI): -139.03 points (-0.43%) to 32,281.03

  • Nasdaq (^IXIC): -102.87 points (-0.79%) to 12,860.5

  • Crude (CL=F): -$2.00 (-3.27%) to $59.18 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): +$0.70 (+0.04%) to $1,733.90 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): -1.6 bps to yield 1.598%

9:24 a.m. ET: 4Q GDP revised up to 4.3% as private inventory investment came in higher

U.S. gross domestic product increased at a 4.3% quarter-over-quarter, annualized rate in the final three months of 2020, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis' final revision of fourth-quarter GDP.

The upward revision to headline GDP came as private inventory investment was shown to have come in stronger than previously reported. This was partially offset by a downward revision to non-residential fixed investment, the BEA added.

The quarter-over-quarter increase in personal consumption, which accounts for more than two-thirds of domestic economic activity, edged down slightly to 2.3%, from the 2.4% previously reported.

8:50 a.m. ET: New weekly jobless claims fell to a fresh pandemic-era low last week

Initial unemployment claims dipped more than expected last week, reaching the lowest level since mid-March 2020 as the labor market continued to make strides in recovering.

New filings totaled 684,000 during the week ended March 20, following an upwardly revised 730,000 during the prior week. Continuing claims also fell to a new virus-era low of 3.870 million.

But while claims have come down considerably from those highs, they remain sharply elevated from 2019 levels, when new claims averaged just over 200,000 per week. New claims are also still above their high from the Global Financial Crisis, when weekly claims peaked at 665,000.

7:55 a.m. ET: Stock futures erase earlier gains

Contracts on the three major indexes turned lower, with about an hour and a half to go until the opening bell.

Dow futures shed 80 points, or 0.2%, as shares of Nike (NKE) dropped by more than 5%. Contracts on the S&P 500 dipped by 0.2%, and Nasdaq futures also traded lower by 0.2%. Shares of Nike,

7:18 a.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures rise, holding onto overnight gains

Here's where markets were trading heading into the opening bell on Thursday:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 3,888.5, up 7.75 points or 0.2%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 32,373.00, up 54 points or 0.17%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 12,832.75, up 38.75 points or 0.3%

  • Crude (CL=F): -$0.94 (-1.54%) to $60.24 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): -$2.50 (-0.14%) to $1,730.70 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): -0.4 bps to yield 1.61%

6:06 p.m. ET Wednesday: Stock futures open slightly higher

Here's where markets were trading as the overnight session kicked off on Wednesday:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 3,884.25, up 3.5 points or 0.09%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 32,351.00, up 32 points or 0.1%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 12,803.5, up 9.5 points or 0.07%

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at Wall Street and the &#39;Fearless Girl&#39; statue on March 23, 2021 in New York City. - Wall Street stocks were under pressure early ahead of congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell as US Treasury bond yields continued to retreat. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
People walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at Wall Street and the 'Fearless Girl' statue on March 23, 2021 in New York City. - Wall Street stocks were under pressure early ahead of congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell as US Treasury bond yields continued to retreat. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

Recommended Stories

  • Threats of higher taxes could trigger major selling of stocks by the wealthy: strategist

    Worries over the potential for higher taxes could be starting to weigh on the minds of high-net-worth individuals, argues one strategist.

  • Here are 17 food companies that have warned about rising inflation

    Fears of food inflation are picking up.

  • 'An important tailwind for the market': Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

  • US weekly jobless claims reach the lowest level since COVID-19 pandemic began

    The Department of Labor released its weekly report on new jobless claims on Thursday.

  • Snapple is getting a huge makeover, owner Keurig Dr. Pepper CEO reveals

    Keurig Dr. Pepper chairman and CEO Bob Gamgort tells Yahoo Finance Live the iconic Snapple brand will get a new look soon.

  • Elite Salvagers Set to Tackle Massive Ship Blocking Suez Canal

    (Bloomberg) -- An elite team is set to tackle the monumental challenge of freeing the massive container vessel that’s blocking the Suez Canal, as a backlog of ships continued to build up for a third day in what is arguably the world’s most important waterway.Work to re-float the Ever Given and free up oceangoing carriers hauling almost $10 billion of oil and consumer goods was expected to begin early Thursday in Egypt. Tugs and diggers failed to budge the vessel on Wednesday, and dredgers are still trying to loosen the vessel before any attempt to pull it out, the ship’s manager said.Still, the best chance for returning shipping to normal may not come until Sunday or Monday, when the tide will reach a peak, according to Nick Sloane, the salvage master responsible for re-floating the Costa Concordia, the cruise ship that capsized on the coast of Italy in 2012. Sloane works as the senior salvage master for Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Resolve Marine Group.It’s taxing to even grasp how big this ship is. About a quarter mile long (400 meters) and weighing in at 200,000 tons, its sheer size is overwhelming efforts to dig it out. A huge yellow excavator, itself about twice as tall as its driver, looked like child’s toy parked next to the ship’s bulking bow.The struggle to dislodge the ship is now falling to SMIT Salvage BV, a legendary Dutch firm whose employees parachute themselves from one ship wreckage to the next, saving vessels often during violent storms. Japan’s Nippon Salvage Co. has also been hired to assist in the re-floating, according to a person familiar with the matter.This ship is so heavy that the salvors may have to lighten it by removing things like the ballast water, which helps keep ships steady when they’re at sea. Fuel could also be unloaded.How to Dislodge a 200,000-Ton Ship From a Canal Wall“Dislodging a grounded ultra-large container ship in the Suez Canal will be challenging due to the confined nature of the canal’s shipping channel,” said Rockford Weitz, director of the Fletcher Maritime Studies Program at Tufts University. “This presents additional complications in comparison to a grounding on a reef or shoal.”The Suez Canal Authority hasn’t commented on the work or given any indication of when traffic could resume.About 12% of global trade goes through the canal, making it so strategic that world powers have fought over the waterway since it was completed in 1869. For now, all that traffic is backed up with the Ever Given aground in the southern part of the canal, creating another setback for global supply chains already strained by the e-commerce boom linked to the pandemic.“Every hour, more vessels -- including container ships, oil tankers, RoRo vessels, and bulk carriers -- are being backed up in the Mediterranean to the north and the Red Sea to the south,” said Jett McCandless, chief executive officer of supply-chain tracking company project44. “It’s another big blow to global trade in an already back-logged and battered supply chain year.”A rough estimate shows the blockage is costing about $400 million an hour, based on calculations from Lloyd’s List that suggest westbound traffic is worth around $5.1 billion a day and eastbound traffic approximately $4.5 billion. On Wednesday, 185 vessels were waiting to cross the canal, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg, while Lloyd’s estimates there’s 165.About 34 container vessels chartered by Maersk Corp. and other shipping lines are either stuck in the canal or en route, according to project44. Preliminary reports show 10 crude tankers carrying a total of 13 million barrels could be affected by the disruption, according to Vortexa Senior Freight Analyst Arthur Richier.The incident began on Tuesday when strong winds blasted through the region and kicked up sands along the banks of the 120-mile canal. The waterway is narrow -- less than 675 feet wide (205 meters) in some places -- and can be difficult to navigate when there’s poor visibility.But Ever Given stayed its course through the canal, on its way to Rotterdam from China. As gusts that reached as high as 46 miles an hour swept up dust around it, the crew lost control of ship and it careened sideways into a sandy embankment, blocking nearly the entirety of the channel. It’s still in the same position as when it ran aground, according to Inchcape.At the heart of all of this is the ship’s massive scale. Container vessels have nearly doubled in size in the past decade as global trade expanded, making the job of moving such ships much harder when they get stuck.Even while key routes -- including the Suez Canal -- have been widened and deepened over the years to accommodate the mega-sized vessels, the work to dig them out after they get stuck takes enormous power.The canal is among the most trafficked waterways in the world, used by tankers shipping crude from the Middle East to Europe and North America, as well as in the opposite direction.The blockage highlights a major risk faced by the shipping industry as more and more ships transit maritime choke points including the Suez, Panama Canal, the Strait of Hormuz and Malacca Strait. Such occurrences could become more common as ships get bigger and waterways get more congested.Oil companies are starting to prepare for the worst. On Wednesday, there was an uptick in interest from oil companies looking to book tankers with options to avoid the canal, according to a broker, and several bid for space on the pipelines that allow bypass of the waterway completely.For now, that’s a just-in-case move. Container ships will most likely have to wait it out, as the main alternative is the unattractive option of sailing around the southern tip of Africa. However, at least one shipment of liquefied natural gas from the U.S. has potentially diverted course toward the Cape of Good Hope and away from Suez, Wood Mackenzie analyst Lucas Schmitt said in a note on Thursday.The disruption comes at a time when oil prices are already volatile. Crude surged above $70 a barrel earlier this month on Saudi production cuts, only to slump to near $60 this week due to setbacks in Europe’s coronavirus vaccine program. Brent crude rose more than 5% on Wednesday.Ever Given’s crew are safe and accounted for, and there have been no reports of injuries or pollution, according to the ship’s manager, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement. The vessel is also carrying cargo for logistics company Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., according to Mark Wong, a company spokesman.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Prince Harry's new boss talks about BetterUp's new famous employee

    For the first time, 36-year-old Prince Harry’s boss is not a member of the royal family.

  • Stimulus checks: Payment blockage resolved for nearly 30 million Social Security recipients

    The blockage of nearly 30 million stimulus checks for Social Security and other federal benefits recipients has been resolved after the Social Security Administration sent relevant files to the Internal Revenue Service on Thursday morning.

  • Ray Dalio says there's a bubble that's 'halfway' to the magnitude of 1929 or 2000

    Billionaire investor Ray Dalio — who founded the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates — in a new interview warned that the stock market is a bubble "halfway" to the magnitude of those which triggered historic market crashes like the dot-com bust and the Great Depression.

  • U.S. Stocks Climb While Oil Falls Amid Suez Block: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities gained as investors weighed the outlook for vaccinations, economic growth and inflation. Oil tumbled after a rally spurred by the blockage of the Suez Canal.Banks and transportation companies led gains on the S&P 500 Index, and Boeing Co.’s plan to resume delivery of its 787 Dreamliners this week lifted the planemaker. An index of small-cap shares gained more than 1% as President Joe Biden announced a new goal of administering 200 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office. Nike Inc. fell on concern it risked a boycott in China.U.S. 10-year yields held steady after an auction of seven-year notes. Poor demand at last month’s sale helped trigger a global selloff in government debt and interest-rate sensitive stocks.U.S. equities are churning just below record highs as investors assess the latest progress and setbacks in the fight against Covid-19 amid concerns that a surge in economic growth could fuel inflation. Data Thursday showed a bigger-than-forecast drop in weekly jobless claims.“The markets are stuck in a lull where they are still taking some direction from the move in interest rates,” said Megan Horneman, director of portfolio strategy at Verdence Capital Advisors. “At this point we’re trying to get some more news globally that will be the next catalyst.”In Europe, stocks edged lower, with concern over lockdown extensions and vaccine hiccups keeping cyclical shares on the back foot. The Polish zloty slumped to its weakest level since 2009 on growing concern that a worsening pandemic will delay this year’s economic recovery and put a strain on the budget.West Texas Intermediate crude fell below $60 a barrel, after adding almost 6% Wednesday. Tugs and diggers are trying to dislodge the ship stuck for a third day in the Suez Canal, a critical waterway for trade.Elsewhere, Bitcoin fell as much as 6.7%, reaching the lowest intraday price since March 15.These are some key events to watch this week:The U.S. Treasury auctions seven-year debt.U.S. personal income and spending data on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index rose 0.4% as of 3:08 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.1%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed.The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 0.7%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.The euro slipped 0.4% to $1.177.The British pound gained 0.4% to $1.3734.The Japanese yen weakened 0.4% to 109.22 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.61%.Germany’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to -0.39%.Britain’s 10-year yield sank three basis points to 0.73%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 4.6% to $58.39 a barrel.Gold fell 0.3% to $1,729.83 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate officers, board members, and others ‘in the know’ – don’t just manage the companies, they know the details. Legally, they are not supposed to trade that knowledge, or to blatantly trade on it, and disclosure rules by government regulators help to keep the insiders honest. Their honest stock transactions, however, can be highly informative. These are the people with the deepest knowledge of particular stocks. So, when they buy or sell, especially in bulk, take note. In this case, we’ve used the TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool to find two stocks whose price has dropped recently – and that drop has coincided with some ‘informative buy’ insider trades. Let's take a closer look. Intercept Pharma (ICPT) We’ll start in the pharmaceutical sector, with Intercept, a specialist in the treatment of chronic liver conditions. Intercept Pharma is working to develop treatment for several chronic and serious diseases of the liver, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company’s chief compound, obeticholic acid (OCA), was developed as an analog of the CDCA bile acid, and can play a role in treating liver conditions through the FXR receptor pathway. OCA, also called Ocaliva, has received approval by the US FDA and in Europe for use to treat PBC. Intercept has, in recent months, seen important changes. First, the company has experienced churn in the upper management. Effective this past January 1, the company’s COO Jerome Durso stepped up to the CEO post, and earlier this month CFO Sandip Kapadia announced that he will step down on March 26. His position will be filled on an acting basis by Rocco Venezia as an interim measure. On the business side, the company reported 4Q20 results at the end of February. The release showed significant gains in worldwide sales of OCA. Q4 net sales reached $83.3 million, up 18% year-over-year, and the full year sales grew 25% yoy to reach $312.7 million. The company gave guidance toward $325 million to $355 million for 2021 net sales of OCA. On a negative note, the EPS net loss in Q4 was worse than expected, coming in at $1.58 against a forecast loss of $1.47. And, while the OCA sales were up from last year, quarterly revenue was also below expectations. After the earnings release, the stock fell 19%. That loss came on top of a difficult 9 months for Intercept. The stock is down ~74% over that period. The run of losses started last June, when the FDA rejected an application for approval of OCA to treat NASH-related liver fibrosis. OCA is currently undergoing an extensive Phase 3 trial for this condition, to back new applications for approval by the end of this year. There are no current medications for the treatment of NASH and its complications, and Intercept anticipates the market could reach $5 billion in annual sales. Turning to the insider trading, we see that Srinivas Akkaraju, of the Board of Directors, purchased 237,000 shares of ICPT in three tranches between March 10 and March 12. The total cost came to $5.02 million, and Akkarju’s stake in the company is now worth $13.95 million. Looking to the future, Wedbush's Liana Moussatos remains cautiously optimistic. The 5-star analyst rates ICPT an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and her $88 price target implies an impressive upside of 331% over the next 12 months. (To watch Moussatos’ track record, click here) “We are making multiple adjustments to our model. Management plans to resubmit the OCA/NASH NDA to the FDA by YE:21. Consequently, we pushed our U.S. launch date for OCA/NASH from 7/15/2022 to 2/15/2023 to allow enough time to fulfill FDA requirements and commercial preparations. We decreased our estimated treatable PBC population from about 34K to 32K due to the impact of potential OCA/PBC label changes for patients reaching the most advanced stages of PBC,” Moussatos noted. Moussatos is the bullish outlier here; Wall Street’s analyst corps is clearly divided on this stock, as shown by the breakdown of the 14 recent reviews. These include 6 Buys, 7 Holds, and 1 Sell, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. Shares are priced at $20.40 and the average price target of $43.33 suggests an upside of 112% from that level. (See ICPT stock analysis on TipRanks) Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Shifting gears, we’ll move over to the insurance industry, where Kinsale Capital is a provider of excess and surplus lines insurance products. These are policies which customers take out to protect against ‘excess’ risk, or risks that are too high for their regular insurance company. Kinsale focuses exclusively on these high-risk insurance products, and keeps control of both its claims and underwriting processes. Kinsale has seen significant growth in both revenues and earnings over the past year. At the top line, revenues in 4Q20 were up 51% to $139.33 million, and EPS, at $1.65 per share based on $38.2 million in net income, was up 109% from the prior year. For the full year, Kinsale’s revenues reached $459.88 million, a gain of 45% year-over-year. Full year EPS rose from $2.86 in 2019 to $3.87 in 2020, a yoy gain of 35%. The gains in revenues and income were driven by increases in all of the company’s main business segments. For both the quarter and the full year, Kinsale saw significant increases in gross written premiums, net investment income, underwriting income, and operating return on equity. The company finished 2020 with $1.3 billion in cash and invested assets, up 44% from December 2019. Despite the sound results reported, KNSL shares are down over the past three months. The shares peaked in mid-December, and have lost 35% since then. The drop in share price has not discouraged Steven Bensinger, from the company’s Board of Directors, from increasing his holding. On March 10, Bensinger bought two tranches of stock totaling 3,500 shares, paying $607,000. This brings his full holding in the company to more than 30,000 shares, valued at over $5.3 million. Wall Street likes this insurance company, and Casey Alexander, covering the company for Compass Point, lays out a solid bull case. “We continue to believe that the basic fundamental picture remains positive for KNSL. E&S premiums growth continues strong (46% YoY) and underwriting is strongly profitable, leading to an industry-leading combined ratio... KNSL also claims a technology-enabled expense advantage over peers that should lead to additional reserve redundancy. KNSL is making some inroads to the insuretech space, although moving cautiously while this new paradigm develops,” Alexander opined. Alexander rates the stock a Buy, and puts a $225 price target that indicates room for 39% upside in the year ahead. (To watch Alexander’s track record, click here) Solid results in a traditional finance sector like insurance will always get a thumbs up on Wall Street, so it is not surprising to see that the Strong Buy consensus rating here is unanimous, based on 3 recent reviews. The stock has an average price target of $235, for a 45% upside potential from the current share price of $161.94. (See KNSL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Powell compares Fed actions to Dunkirk: 'Just get in the boats and go'

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that he hopes history will be kind to the central bank for the actions it took in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

  • Real Estate Report: Property tax impact in the U.S.

    Chris Berry, University of Chicago, Center for Municipal Finance Professor joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss a recent study that says homeowners in richer neighborhoods are being taxed at roughly half the rate of homeowners in lower-income neighborhoods.

  • Dow stages U-turn, recovers lost ground Thursday afternoon

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 flip into positive territory Thursday afternoon as the market attempts to parse economic data that points to improvement as the country emerges from the COVID pandemic.

  • Biden announces new COVID vaccines goal: 200 million shots in his first 100 days

    President Joe Biden on Thursday announces a new goal for COVID-19 vaccinations, saying his administration aims to have 200 million shots in arms by his 100th day in office.

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • A TikToker is traveling the US in a camper van so her aging French bulldogs could see the country

    Sarah Ingala wants her French bulldogs to experience everything they can, so she's taking them around the US in a camper van, and TikTok is loving it.

  • As Mexico's coronavirus death toll surpasses 200,000, residents brace for holiday spike

    Mexico's coronavirus death toll topped 200,000 on Thursday, making it only the third country in the world to hit the grim milestone, as a vaccination campaign struggling to pick up pace and upcoming holidays fuel fears of a third wave of infections. Some residents are imploring others to do their part to keep cases from surging again, after hospitals in some of the country's most populated urban centers, such as Mexico City and neighboring State of Mexico, were overwhelmed by the last wave. Mexico began vaccinating the public against COVID-19 last year, one of the region's earliest rollouts, but the effort has been hampered by delays in vaccine deliveries due to bottlenecks in supply, prompting the government to complain about hoarding by richer countries.

  • Biden blasts Republicans for suddenly caring about the national debt now that a Democrat's in the White House

    "When the federal budget is saving people's lives, they don't think it's such a good idea" to spend more, Biden said. He also talked Trump's tax cuts.

  • Biden says he has 'no idea if there will be a Republican Party' in 2024

    Biden wouldn't promise that he'll run for reelection, but said he expects to run again with VP Kamala Harris on the ticket.