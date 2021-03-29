Stock market news live updates: Stocks dip as Archegos margin call ricochets across markets; Suez ship freed

Benzinga

Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management sends out an email every night listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day.

Trades For Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF):

Zhongan Online P&C Insurance Co Ltd (OTC: ZZHGF): Bought 921,200 Hong Kong shares of the Chinese online-only insurance company, representing about 0.14% of the ETF. Zhongan otc stock closed flat at $6.69 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $6.70 and low of $2.25.

Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE): Bought 48,220 shares of the internet and mobile platform company, representing about 0.26% of the ETF. Sea stock closed 3.25% higher at $209.24 on Friday and was up 0.36% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $285 and low of $40.41. Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY): Sold 44,350 shares of the Chinese multinational company, representing about 0.09% of the ETF. Tencent stock closed 4.60% higher at $80.98 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $99.40 and low of $46.98. Trades For Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG): Signify Health Inc (NYSE: SGFY): Bought 22,072 shares of the healthcare tech company, representing about 0.01% of the ETF. Signify stock closed 1.82% lower at $26.99 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $47.79 and low of $22.13. Seer Inc (NASDA: Seer): Bought shares of the life sciences company, representing about 0.05% of the ETF. Seer stock closed 3.74% higher at $40.18 on Friday and was up 1.42% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $86.55 and low of $38.37. Adaptive Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT): Bought 213,550 shares of the life sciences company, representing about 0.09% of the ETF. Adaptive stock closed 1.34% lower at $38.16 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $71.25 and low of $23.68. Roche Holding Ag (OTC: RHHBY): Sold 315,394 shares of the Swiss healthcare company, representing about 0.14% of the ETF. Roche stock closed 0.49% lower at $40.45 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $47.15 and low of $37.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY): Sold 54,441 shares of the pharma company, representing about 0.04% of the ETF. Bristol stock closed 1.83% higher at $63.94 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $67.2 and low of $50.31. Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co (NYSE: TAK): Sold 280,814 shares of the pharma company, representing about 0.06% of the ETF. Takeda stock closed 0.29% higher at $19.18 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $20 and low of $14.46. Trades For Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: Beam): Bought 93,900 shares of the advanced genetic medicines innovator company, representing about 0.04% of the ETF. Beam stock closed 2.4% lower at $81.3 on Friday and were down 0.35% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $126.90 and low of $14.80. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU): Bought 323,410 shares of the Chinese internet company, representing about 0.28% of the ETF. Baidu stock closed 1.97% higher at $208.61 on Friday and was down 1.74% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $354.82 and low of $90.94. See Also: Why Analysts See More Upside To Baidu Stock Over The 200% Surge In Past Year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Co (NASDAQ: REGN): Sold 42,900 shares of the biotechnology company, representing about 0.09% of the ETF. Regeneron stock closed 2.9% lower at $476.91 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $664.64 and low of $424.02. PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL): Sold 171,161 shares of the online payment company, representing about 0.19% of the ETF. PayPal stock closed 2.90% higher/lower at $241.03 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $309.14 and low of $89.88. See Also: PayPal Plans To Take Curv To Improve Crypto Payment Security Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG): Sold 317,553 shares of the flash data storage company, representing about 0.03% of the ETF. Pure Storage stock closed 2.32% higher at $21.64 on Friday and were up 0.28% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $T29.53IK and low of $10.54. Trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSE: ARKQ) Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU): Bought 55,950 shares of the Chinese Internet company, representing about 0.32% of the ETF. Baidu stock closed 1.97% higher at $208.61 on Friday and were down 1.74% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $354.82 and low of $90.94. BYD Co Ltd (OTC: BYDDF): Sold 49,500 shares of the Chinese automobile and battery power bicycles company, representing about 0.07% of the ETF. BYD stock closed 4.81% higher at $22.81 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $35.94 and low of $4.7. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL): Sold 3,361 shares of the Google parent company, representing about 0.21% of the ETF. Alphabet stock closed 0.38% lower at $2024.73 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $2145.14 and low of $1075.08. NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI): Sold 49,438 shares of the Dutch semiconductor company, representing about 0.3% of the ETF. NXP stock closed 4.02% higher at $199 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $209.59 and low of $72.86. Trades For ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW): Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE): Bought 80,670 shares of the internet and mobile platform company, representing about 0.25% of the ETF. Sea stock closed 3.25% higher/ at $209.24 on Friday and was up 0.36% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $285 and low of $40.41. Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN): Bought 144,600 shares of the online real estate company, representing about 0.05% of the ETF. Opendoor stock closed 2.3% higher at $17.60 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $28 and low of $10. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU): Bought 100,777 shares of the Chinese Internet company, representing about 0.28% of the ETF. Baidu stock closed 1.97% higher at $208.61 on Friday and was down 1.74% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $354.82 and low of $90.94. Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS): Bought 127,772 shares of the social networking company, representing about 0.13% of the ETF. Pinterest stock closed 1.01% higher at $69.07 on Friday and was up 0.77% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $89.90 and low of $13.38. See Also: Why Booking Holdings Is A Reopening Winner — And Snap, Pinterest Are Not PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL): Sold 41,619 shares of the online payment company, representing about 0.15% of the ETF. PayPal stock closed 2.90% higher/lower at $241.03 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $309.14 and low of $89.88. Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY): Sold 205,964 shares of the Chinese multinational company, representing about 0.24% of the ETF. Tencent stock closed 4.60% higher at $80.98 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $99.40 and low of $46.98.