  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stock market news live updates: Stock futures steady after rally

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

Stock futures opened slightly lower Wednesday evening to steady after rallying during the regular trading day. Affirmation from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank will take a measured approach to raising interest rates amid geopolitical uncertainty helped to momentarily appease volatile markets.

Contracts on the S&P 500 edged lower. The index ended higher by 1.9% Wednesday afternoon to close marginally below 4,400 during the regular trading day. Treasury yields also rebounded as investors slowed a flight to safe havens, and the benchmark 10-year yield hovered just below 1.9%.

Investor focus turned to Powell's testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, during which the Fed chief said explicitly that he would back a quarter-point interest rate hike following the Fed's March meeting later this month. Powell left open the possibility that the Fed would raise interest rates and tighten more aggressively later this year, however, given the current, persistent inflationary pressures rippling across an otherwise solid U.S. economy.

"By expressing that 25 basis points is the likely path of the Fed, that takes away some of the uncertainty. And there was a big debate in the markets about whether it would be 25 basis points or 50 basis points out of the gate," Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance, told Yahoo Finance Live on Wednesday.

"Clearly, [with] the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions potentially dampening global economic growth, that makes it more likely that the Fed would want to go a little more slowly," Zaccarelli added. "But on the other hand, inflation is rising ... It's our concern that they will have to go for longer and higher than people are currently expecting."

Powell is set to deliver the second day of his semi-annual address before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday.

And a continued melt higher in energy prices has further stoked inflation concerns. U.S. crude oil prices jumped above $112 per barrel on Wednesday to reach a more than decade high, as investors monitored the potential energy-market fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. And in late trading, Brent crude — the international standard — topped $115 per barrel for the first time since 2008.

And other data on the U.S. economy have pointed to a tight labor market, suggesting rising wages will also remain an ongoing contributor to inflation. ADP said Wednesday that U.S. private-sector payrolls grew by 475,000 in February, or well above the 375,000 jobs expected, following a jump of more than half a million jobs in January. The Labor Department's official February jobs is due for release Friday morning, and is expected to show a 5.8% annual increase in average hourly earnings.

"Wage growth right now is too high for comfort, no matter how optimistic you might be about the outlook for productivity growth, and the Fed has to signal to the private sector that it is serious about preventing a wage/price spiral," Ian Shepherdson, chief economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics, said in a note Wednesday. "QT [Quantitative tightening] remains under discussion, with no announcement imminent, but we think that every voting FOMC member right now expects to vote for a hike this month."

6:13 p.m. ET Wednesday: Stock futures dip

Here were the main moves in markets Wednesday evening:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): -6.25 points (-0.14%), to 4,375.50

  • Dow futures (YM=F): -39 points (-0.12%), to 33,810.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): -34.75 points (-0.24%) to 14,204.50

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 28: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after New York City Mayor Eric Adams rang the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on February 28, 2022 in New York, New York. Stocks plunged over 400 points as investors continue to weigh the situation in Ukraine as Russia continues its invasion of the nation. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 28: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after New York City Mayor Eric Adams rang the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on February 28, 2022 in New York, New York. Stocks plunged over 400 points as investors continue to weigh the situation in Ukraine as Russia continues its invasion of the nation. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Biden speech draws 38.2 million U.S. TV viewers

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -An estimated 38.2 million people watched President Biden's Tuesday night State of the Union speech on U.S. television, an increase from his 2021 address to Congress, according to ratings data from Nielsen. Biden's first address to Congress in April 2021 attracted an estimated 26.9 million viewers across 16 channels. In Tuesday's speech, the Democrat assailed Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and detailed his domestic agenda.

  • Cincinnati vows to stand behind Ukraine and sister city, Kharkiv

    Cincinnati vows to stand behind Ukraine and sister city, Kharkiv

  • Global Ship Lease (GSL) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Global Ship Lease (GSL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 46.03% and 22.79%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • HPE reports revenue, earnings in line with forecasts

    Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. on Tuesday reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and sales in line with Street estimates.

  • Want to Receive a Monthly Guaranteed Payment Despite Volatility? Here's How

    Variable annuities offer retirement savers a chance for higher returns than they are likely to get from fixed annuities. But, because variable annuity returns are based on underlying investments in the markets, returns may also be lower. To avoid the … Continue reading → The post Want to Receive a Monthly Guaranteed Payment Despite Volatility? Here’s How appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Chevron Stock Is Trading At All-Time Highs Today

    The stock made an attempt to settle above the $150 level.

  • What to Do With HSA Excess Contributions

    Health savings accounts allow you to save money for healthcare-related expenses on a tax-advantaged basis. Similar to individual retirement accounts (IRAs), the IRS limits annual contribution limits to an HSA. Saving over the limit will result in an HSA excess … Continue reading → The post What to Do With HSA Excess Contributions appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Funds Sell ETSY, Palantir

    Much of Ark's trading in recent weeks has consisted of buying beaten-down tech stocks, but it's doing some selling too.

  • Column: Everyone's talking about Reps. Boebert and Greene because they stuck out like sore thumbs

    Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene heckling Biden during the State of the Union wasn't just shallow and despicable; it was disastrously timed.

  • Retail investors should ‘have some caution’ given Fed rate hikes, market risks: Strategist

    Independent Advisor Alliance CIO Chris Zaccarelli joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about market rallies inspired by Fed Chair Powell's remarks today, inflation, interest rate hikes, and factoring inflation and Russia-Ukraine into the energy market.

  • U.S. investment manager Capital Group was among top exposed to Russia -data

    Capital Group Companies Inc, one of the world's largest investment management companies, known for its American Funds mutual funds, had billions in exposure to Russian companies that have been either sanctioned or curbed by the United States over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the latest data on the fund's website. The Los Angeles-based firm https://www.capitalgroup.com, which has over $2.4 trillion in assets under management, according to its website, had $4.55 billion in exposure across its American Funds franchise to Gazprom, Sberbank, Alrosa and Sovkomflot as of Dec 31.

  • Why India isn’t voting against Russia at the UN

    It has much to do with India's own interests at the UNSC, especially on Kashmir.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Biden court pick hits roadblock after GOP objection

    President Biden's nominee to fill a district court vacancy is hitting a dead end in the wake of pushback from GOP Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.). Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told The Hill on Wednesday that he isn't moving forward with William Pocan's nomination after Johnson indicated last month that he wouldn't support Pocan.The Senate has a precedent, known as the blue slip rule, that allows a home-state senator to...

  • A superyacht owned by a sanctioned Russian billionaire has reportedly anchored in the Maldives, which doesn't have an extradition treaty with the US

    At least two more superyachts owned by Russian billionaires are bound for the Maldives, according to MarineTraffic data reported by CNBC.

  • DNC chair says Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert 'might as well' have been wearing trash bags during their State of the Union antics

    "It was that sitting in the garage for a week type of trash," Jaime Harrison tweeted, later calling Boebert and Greene "juvenile delinquents."

  • Gen. Petraeus: Putin can't win Ukraine war

    Retired Gen. David Petraeus believes Russia President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine is not a war he can win due to inadequate troop numbers and fierce Ukrainian resistance. "I don't think that this is a war, ultimately, that Russia and Vladimir Putin can win," Petraeus said Wednesday in an interview with CNN. "They can take a city perhaps, but they cannot hold it." Petraeus, a commander in U.S. insurgencies in Iraq and Afghanistan, said...

  • Russian Oligarch’s Superyacht Seized in Germany

    Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s 512-foot Dilbar, one of the biggest yachts in the world, seized after European Union announces sanctions against him

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Russia Threatens ‘Nuclear’ World War as Its Paratroopers Descend on Ukraine

    Ukraine State Emergency Service/ReutersRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that a third world war would be “nuclear” and “destructive,” essentially warning NATO not to intervene militarily in Ukraine, a day after peace talks failed to temper the bloodshed and as Russian paratroopers descended on the city of Kharkiv, the second largest city in the nation and the epicenter of fierce fighting. Ukraine’s defense ministry confirmed the arrival of Russian airborne troops on Telegram, though