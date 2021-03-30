Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open slightly higher

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·3 min read

Stock futures opened slightly higher Tuesday evening following a day of losses across the three major equity indexes.

Contracts on the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq traded flat to slightly higher. Earlier, the Dow dropped for the first time in four sessions, and each of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also declined. Shares of big bank stocks recovered some declines from earlier this week as lenders assessed the losses they would incur after the hedge fund Archegos Capital defaulted on significant margin calls last week.  

Traders will be eyeing President Joe Biden's latest public address on Wednesday, which is expected to include details around his infrastructure plan for the country. According to earlier reports from Reuters, this infrastructure proposal could come with a price tag of up to $4 trillion, and would comprise a multi-faceted plan aimed at restoring roads and bridges along with curbing human-driven climate change and addressing income inequality. 

Wednesday also marks the final session of both March and the first quarter. For the year-to-date, small cap stocks as well as the cyclical energy, financials and industrials sectors – or the biggest under-performers of 2020 – have outperformed strongly, while last year's leading technology companies have lagged. This rotation has coincided with a faster-than-anticipated vaccination program in the U.S., as well as an influx of estimates-topping economic data. Wednesday morning, ADP is expected to report that private payrolls grew by 550,000 in the U.S. in March, marking the best gain since September. 

Still, however, investors have been nervously looking for signs that the stimulus-aided post-pandemic recovery is bringing with it an unwanted rapid rise in inflation. The latest march higher in Treasury yields, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising to more than 1.75% this week, has reinforced these apprehensions. But with these concerns now well-known, some of the next market catalysts will likely be around whether fears around fast-rising prices ultimately come to fruition, some analysts said. 

"We’ve been on this ride probably for two quarters now where interest rates are really driving everything … We’re likely to still see interest rates continue to rise, which is healthy and normal and you’d expect to see that in a recovery," Tim Courtney, Exencial Wealth Advisors chief investment officer, told Yahoo Finance.

"But I think there’s going to be something else that’s going to start to take over here within the next month or so, and that is, the market is going to start to pivot from a recovery, say, interest rate story, to [wanting] to see the proof," he added. "So I think that interest rates dictating the market behavior will still be a main factor, but earnings coming up for the first quarter and economic data are going to be top of the list items that investors are going to want to see."

6:00 p.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures tick up as overnight session begins 

Here's where markets were trading Tuesday evening: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 3,948.75, +1 point, or 0.03% 

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 33,939.00, +14 points or 0.04% 

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 12888.00, +9.75 points or 0.08% 

NEW YORK, USA - MARCH 25: People are seen by the Wall Street Station during COVID-19 pandemic in New York City, United States on March 25, 2021. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, USA - MARCH 25: People are seen by the Wall Street Station during COVID-19 pandemic in New York City, United States on March 25, 2021. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: GM Leads 7 Stocks In Buy Range Amid Choppy Market Rally; Apple, AMD Extend Slump

    The market rally remains choppy, but Boeing, GM and U.S. Steel are above buy points. Apple and AMD continue to slide.

  • BlackBerry misses fourth-quarter revenue estimates despite recovery in software sales

    U.S.-listed shares of BlackBerry, which sells security software to companies and governments as well as infotainment software to carmakers, fell nearly 4% in extended trading. Demand for the company's QNX car software, used by automakers such as Volkswagen and Ford Motor, had been under pressure due to a slow recovery in the U.S. auto industry amid a global semiconductor shortage and pandemic-related weakness.

  • Chipotle to give away bitcoin and burritos, as part of effort to reach Gen Z

    This is not a joke - Chipotle is really jumping into a Bitcoin giveaway.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks dip, with tech shares under more pressure as Treasury yields rise

    The Dow staged a recovery that drove it to a new closing high, in spite of a portfolio meltdown by a hedge fund.

  • A critical driver of bull markets has stalled

    March ends this week, which means we'll get monthly economic reports showing just how much the U.S. economy rebounded following February's weather-driven slowdown and the ramp-up of COVID-19 vaccinations.

  • One of World’s Greatest Hidden Fortunes Is Wiped Out in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- From his perch high above Midtown Manhattan, just across from Carnegie Hall, Bill Hwang was quietly building one of the world’s greatest fortunes.Even on Wall Street, few ever noticed him -- until suddenly, everyone did.Hwang and his private investment firm, Archegos Capital Management, are now at the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time -- a multibillion-dollar fiasco involving secretive market bets that were dangerously leveraged and unwound in a blink.Hwang’s most recent ascent can be pieced together from stocks dumped by banks in recent days -- ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc. GSX Techedu Inc., Baidu Inc. -- all of which had soared this year, sometimes confounding traders who couldn’t fathom why.One part of Hwang’s portfolio, which has been traded in blocks since Friday by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co., was worth almost $40 billion last week. Bankers reckon that Archegos’s net capital -- essentially Hwang’s wealth -- had reached north of $10 billion. And as disposals keep emerging, estimates of his firm’s total positions keep climbing: tens of billions, $50 billion, even more than $100 billion.It evaporated in mere days.“I’ve never seen anything like this -- how quiet it was, how concentrated, and how fast it disappeared,” said Mike Novogratz, a career macro investor and former partner at Goldman Sachs who’s been trading since 1994. “This has to be one of the single greatest losses of personal wealth in history.”Late Monday in New York, Archegos broke days of silence on the episode.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond, and leaves myriad unanswered questions, including the big one: How could someone take such big risks, facilitated by so many banks, under the noses of regulators the world over?One part of the answer is that Hwang set up as a family office with limited oversight and then employed financial derivatives to amass big stakes in companies without ever having to disclose them. Another part is that global banks embraced him as a lucrative customer, despite a record of insider trading and attempted market manipulation that drove him out of the hedge fund business a decade ago.A disciple of hedge-fund legend Julian Robertson, Sung Kook “Bill” Hwang shuttered Tiger Asia Management and Tiger Asia Partners after settling an SEC civil lawsuit in 2012 accusing them of insider trading and manipulating Chinese banks stocks. Hwang and the firms paid $44 million, and he agreed to be barred from the investment advisory industry.He soon opened Archegos -- Greek for “one who leads the way” -- and structured it as a family office.Family offices that exclusively manage one fortune are generally exempt from registering as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. So they don’t have to disclose their owners, executives or how much they manage -- rules designed to protect outsiders who invest in a fund. That approach makes sense for small family offices, but if they swell to the size of a hedge fund whale they can still pose risks, this time to outsiders in the broader market.“This does raise questions about the regulation of family offices once again,” said Tyler Gellasch, a former SEC aide who now runs the Healthy Markets trade group. “The question is if it’s just friends and family why do we care? The answer is that they can have significant market impacts, and the SEC’s regulatory regime even after Dodd-Frank doesn’t clearly reflect that.”Valuable CustomerArchegos established trading partnerships with firms including Nomura Holdings Inc., Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG. For a time after the SEC case, Goldman refused to do business with him on compliance grounds, but relented as rivals profited by meeting his needs.The full picture of his holdings is still emerging, and it’s not clear what positions derailed, or what hedges he had set up.One reason is that Hwang never filed a 13F report of his holdings, which every investment manager holding more than $100 million in U.S. equities must fill out at the end of each quarter. That’s because he appears to have structured his trades using total return swaps, essentially putting the positions on the banks’ balance sheets. Swaps also enable investors to add a lot of leverage to a portfolio.Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, for instance, are listed as the largest holders of GSX Techedu, a Chinese online tutoring company that’s been repeatedly targeted by short sellers. Banks may own shares for a variety of reasons that include hedging swap exposures from trades with their customers.‘Unhappy Investors’Goldman increased its position 54% in January, according to regulatory filings. Overall, banks reported holding at least 68% of GSX’s outstanding shares, according to a Bloomberg analysis of filings. Banks held at least 40% of IQIYI Inc, a Chinese video entertainment company, and 29% of ViacomCBS -- all of which Archegos had bet on big.“I’m sure there are a number of really unhappy investors who have bought those names over the last couple of weeks,” and now regret it, Doug Cifu, chief executive officer of electronic-trading firm Virtu Financial Inc., said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. He predicted regulators will examine whether “there should be more transparency and disclosure by a family office.”Without the need to market his fund to external investors, Hwang’s strategies and performance remained secret from the outside world. Even as his fortune swelled, the 50-something kept a low profile. Despite once working for Robertson’s Tiger Management, he wasn’t well-known on Wall Street or in New York social circles.Hwang is a trustee of the Fuller Theology Seminary, and co-founder of the Grace and Mercy Foundation, whose mission is to serve the poor and oppressed. The foundation had assets approaching $500 million at the end of 2018, according to its latest filing.“It’s not all about the money, you know,” he said in a rare interview with a Fuller Institute executive in 2018, in which he spoke about his calling as an investor and his Christian faith. “It’s about the long term, and God certainly has a long-term view.”His extraordinary run of fortune turned early last week as ViacomCBS Inc. announced a secondary offering of its shares. Its stock price plunged 9% the next day.The value of other securities believed to be in Archegos’ portfolio based on the positions that were block traded followed.By Thursday’s close, the value of the portfolio fell 27% -- more than enough to wipe out the equity of an investor who market participants estimate was six to eight times levered.It’s also hurt some of the banks that served Hwang. Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of “significant” losses in the wake of the selloff and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has flagged a potential $300 million loss.“You have to wonder who else is out there with one of these invisible fortunes,” said Novogratz. “The psychology of all that leverage with no risk management, it’s almost nihilism.”(Updates with latest bank to detail exposure in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St dips, with tech-related names underperforming

    U.S. stocks ended down slightly on Tuesday, with investors selling tech-related growth shares after U.S. Treasury yields hit a 14-month high. At the same time, the S&P 500 financials, industrials and consumer discretionary sectors rose, extending the recent rotation out of growth and into so-called value names. Tech shares trimmed losses in afternoon trading with Treasury yields off the day's high, but the S&P technology sector ended down 1% on the day.

  • Stocks Move Lower As Treasury Yields Get To New Highs

    Meanwhile, gold declines below the $1700 level.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Go Boom

    Arguably the most controversial on the Street, penny stocks are a hot-button issue. Usually, there isn’t a lot of middle-ground with respect to these tickers priced for less than $5 apiece. Dividing market watchers into two distinct groups, both sides present valid arguments laying out the pros and cons. Sure, there is reason enough to be skeptical. Often, a cheap stock is cheap for a reason, with the low share price potentially reflecting an underlying problem with the business, whether it be poor fundamentals or unbeatable headwinds. That said, a bargain price tag isn’t always indicative of a lost cause. For some, better days are on the horizon, and for very little money, investors can control a lot more shares. Therefore, even minor upward movements could result in massive percentage gains, and thus, significant returns. As the nature of these investments makes it difficult to gauge the strength of their long-term growth prospects, one effective stock selecting strategy is to follow the analysts’ advice. Using TipRanks’ database, we locked in on two penny stocks that have garnered glowing reviews from the Street, enough to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Not to mention each offers massive upside potential. Savara, Inc. (SVRA) We’ll start with Savara, a biotech company focused on orphan lung diseases. Savara’s main focus is on autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP), a rare condition in which protein material builds up in the lungs and prevents effective breathing. Current treatment involves a patient admission to intensive care, full anesthesia, and a literal ‘washing out’ of the lungs – an invasive and difficult procedure. Savara is researching medical alternatives. The company’s lead drug candidate, molgradex, is an inhalant medication designed as a granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor; in short, it is targeted on the autoimmune flaw that prevents the body’s natural self-cleansing of the lungs. Molgradex has an Orphan Drug designation from the FDA, and has completed its Phase 3 IMPALA clinical study, with some mixed results. It missed the primary endpoint, but met a key secondary endpoint, and the company in December stated that it planned to meet with regulatory authorities to discuss further studies. Those discussions led to an open-label follow-up period, a study that focused on long-term safety in the use of molgradex for patients with aPAP. The study followed 128 patients over periods between 48 and 72 weeks, and showed improvements on two independent measures of gas exchange in the lungs. Considering these positive results, the company is starting molgradex on the IMPALA 2 study, an additional Phase 3 clinical trial, to begin in 2Q21. Currently going for $1.71 apiece, some members of the Street believe Savara's share price reflects an attractive entry point. Among the bulls is Piper Sandler analyst Yasmeen Rahimi who believes SVRA is an "ideal value pick." “We believe that Molgradex has the potential to be a game-changing therapeutic for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP)... With a compelling MOA at its back, we have strong conviction in the clinical POS for Molgradex in a Phase 3 study (IMPALA 2), which we believe can improve upon its existing dataset in the 24-week double-blind Phase 2b/3 IMPALA 1 study in 138 aPAP patients that showed favorable safety... Therefore, we have a strong conviction that SVRA shares have the potential to make a comeback in valuation with Molgradex in IMPALA 2,which is expected to commence in 2Q21," Rahimi opined. "Importantly," the analyst added, "Molgradex has already received Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. (with eligibility for seven years exclusivity) and EU (potential for 10 years exclusivity) as well as FDA Fast Track Designation and FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation, building up validation for Molgradex in aPAP." To this end, Rahimi rates SVRA an Overweight (i.e. Buy), while setting a $7 price target. This target suggests shares could soar 309% in the next year. (To watch Rahimi’s track record, click here) Overall, SVRA has 3 recent analyst reviews, and all are Buys, making the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. The average price target stands tall at $4.67, which suggests the stock has room for 173% upside in the next 12 months. (See SVRA stock analysis on TipRanks) Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Next up, Aquestive Therapeutics, is a diversified biotech firm with a range of products in all stages of the development pipeline, from pre-clinical to fully approved and on the market. Aquestive uses a unique film-based delivery mechanism for its medications. It has adapted the film delivery system for dosing through several locations in the mouth, including inside the cheek, under the tongue, and on the tongue. This company’s major news item in the past few months was the FDA rejection of the New Drug Application (NDA) for Libervant buccal film. This medication is a formulation of diazepam, a well-known tranquilizer frequently used to treat seizures. Libervant, dosed through a buccal (inside the cheek) film, was designed to treat seizure clusters. In response to the NDA, the FDA sent Aquestive a Complete Response Letter (CRL) outlining issues with the drug. The CRL specifically cited lower drug exposure levels in patients in certain weight groups. However, there were no other safety or clinical issues cited. After meeting with the FDA, Aquestive revised the weight-based dosing regimen, and is preparing a new NDA for Libervant. The company does not believe that further clinical studies are necessary, and expects to complete the NDA submission in 2Q21. Once the application is sent, the company anticipates a six month process of review. Analyst Jason Butler, in his coverage of this stock for JMP Securities, points out that the key driver here is the resubmission of the Libervant NDA. “[The] company recently gained clarity from the FDA on the acceptability of the company’s revised proposed weight-based dosing regimen, in combination with new modeling and simulations, in a Type A meeting in October 2020 and the company’s subsequent submission of the planned dosing regimen and modeling in December. In the past few weeks, the agency has asked for formatting changes for the safety section of the resubmission and for the company to show the predictive nature of the PK model vs. the observed data from the cross-over study. We view these activities as readily accomplishable..." Butler noted. Butler summed up, "We remain confident in the regulatory path for Libervant and anticipate approval this year, maintaining our 85% probability of approval." Looking forward to a successful resubmission, Butler rates Aquestive’s shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $17 price target implies an upside of 315% in the next 12 months. (To watch Butler’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts are on the same page. With 100% Street support, or 5 Buy ratings to be exact, the message is clear: AQST is a Strong Buy. The $15 average price target brings the upside potential to ~266%. (See AQST stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • BlackBerry Stock Is Sliding. Weak Sales Overshadow Talks for Patent Licensing.

    Disappointing fiscal-fourth--quarter results sent BlackBerry stock lower. The company also disclosed it is in talks for a licensing deal.

  • BlackBerry stock falls as revenue comes up short amid patent-sale negotiations

    BlackBerry Ltd. revenue failed to live up to expectations Tuesday, whether adjusted or not, and shares fell in the extended session.

  • Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment announces fantasy football league

    Mike Crawford, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company CEO, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss launching a new fantasy league and cashing in on the NFT craze with a partnership with Dolphin Entertainment.

  • N.C. High School Student with Down Syndrome Scores Touchdown During Football Game on Senior Night

    Sam Jordan's mom called the video of her son scoring, which has gone viral on Twitter, a "beautiful sight of inclusion" on Monday's Today show

  • Amy Schumer cut a hole in the sleeve of a bedazzled party dress to get her COVID-19 vaccine

    Amy Schumer, who gave a stand-up routine at her vaccination site, said on Instagram that she wore the cutout dress to support an education charity.

  • Lindsey Graham says he owns an AR-15 in case of a 'natural disaster' and 'gangs'

    The South Carolina senator told Fox News on Sunday that he believes a bill on banning assault weapons would not pass on the Senate floor.

  • Israel's political stalemate to land at Rivlin's doorstep

    President Reuven Rivlin announced Monday that he will begin consultations next week with Israel's political rivals in hopes of unraveling the country's post-election deadlock. Israel's presidency is largely a figurehead office. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud is the largest single party, with 30 seats.

  • Activists pressure Atlanta-based companies like Coca-Cola and Delta to take action against Georgia voting law

    Coca-Cola, Delta, and Home Depot all gave statements in support of voting rights, but critics say they didn't do enough to address the specific bill.

  • VW won't rebrand its US arm as 'Voltswagen' after all, reports say

    The brand previously said its electric vehicles would come with exterior "Voltswagen" badging. Now it's reportedly walking back the announcement.

  • Biden's diverse first judicial picks put a Black woman on the path for the Supreme Court

    Among them are Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for an appeals court, positioning her to potentially become the first Black female Supreme Court justice.

  • UNC football pro day another step in the right direction

    Tar Heels players, and the program, gain national spotlight for upcoming NFL draft