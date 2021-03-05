Stock market news live updates: Stock futures steady after selloff, as investors await jobs report

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·4 min read

Stock futures pointed to a mixed open after the three major indexes tumbled on Thursday, as Treasury yields resurged and concerns over rising inflation fomented more volatility in equity markets.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Dow traded a tick above the flat line, while those on the Nasdaq edged lower. Earlier during the regular session, the Nasdaq dropped 2.1% for its third consecutive session of steep declines. The latest drop erased the index's year-to-date gains and brought it within 0.5% of a formal correction, or down at least 10% from a recent record closing high as of a market close. The S&P 500 also briefly erased its year-to-date gains on an intraday basis Thursday. The CBOE volatility index, or VIX, spiked to as high as 31.9, reaching the highest level since early February.

Treasury yields jumped anew to more than 1.55%, hovering around a one-year high after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested Thursday that the central bank would remain “patient” with holding benchmark rates near zero, even in the face of rising inflationary pressures. Some investors have worried that the massive stimulus passed by Congress – with another $1.9 trillion stimulus package currently up for debate in the Senate – alongside ultra-accommodative monetary policy may be stoking an even faster-than-expected economic recovery, which could lead to a runaway surge in prices.

“I think what has spooked investors is two things: One is the speed with which we got from essentially just below 1% to 1.5% [in the 10-year Treasury yield] in the first two months of the year. Forecasts were certainly for getting to this level, and up to as high as 2%, by the end of the year, but it happened rather quickly,” Tony Rodriguez, Nuveen head of fixed income strategy, told Yahoo Finance.

“And then I think also, it’s the positive information that we’ve gotten in terms of fiscal policy, in terms of actual economic data and in terms of the successful, or really sped-up rollout of the vaccine leading to much much more positive projections for growth," he added. "And that’s spooked investors, in terms of whether the Fed is going to have to respond by potentially tightening soon."

Technology stocks have especially borne the brunt of the latest leg lower in equity markets, as investors unwound their positions in high-growth stocks in favor of shares of companies with earnings more closely tied to a strong economic recovery. Leadership in the S&P 500 has shifted to the energy and financials sectors so far this year, and away from the information technology and consumer discretionary sectors that led the market higher in 2020.

"I’m not too worried about what we’re seeing happen in the markets right now. I’ve been saying for a while that we’ve been a little bit extended in the equity markets and they’re a little more vulnerable to these types of pullbacks,” Matt Orton, Carillon Tower Advisors director and portfolio specialist, told Yahoo Finance. “Growth does not come without a risk, and I think that’s what a lot of investors are starting to learn."

"But the flip side of this is, we’re seeing some significant drawdowns in stocks that look very, very attractive. So some information technology stocks that have very, very good earnings … I think those look attractive to potentially reload if you’ve missed them, or are looking to reallocate. But the move up in rates also provides, and I think reinforces the case to be in certain more cyclical areas of the economy that we’ve liked for some time."

7:25 a.m. ET Friday: Stock futures point to a mixed open

Here's where markets were trading ahead of the opening bell Friday morning: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 3,767.25, up 1.75 points or 0.05%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 30,896.00, up 18 points or 0.06%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 12,435.25, down 19.75 points or 0.16%

  • Crude (CL=F): $65.40 per barrel, +$1.57 (+2.46%)

  • Gold (GC=F): $1,692.60 per ounce, -$8.10 (-0.48%)

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +0.9 bps to yield 1.559%

6:01 p.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures trade mixed

Here's where markets were trading as the overnight session kicked off:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 3,765.00, down 0.5 points or 0.01%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 30,890.00, up 12 points or 0.04%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 12,435.75, down 19.25 points or 0.15%

A trader wearing a protective face mask walks, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the financial district of New York, U.S., November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

