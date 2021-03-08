Stock market news live updates: Stock futures fall as tech shares dip, Treasury yields jump

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·3 min read

Stock futures pointed to a lower open on Monday as technology stocks added to last week's losses, with Treasury yields climbing further after Congress made headway toward passing another significant COVID-19 relief package.

Contracts on the S&P 500 fell by about 0.5% ahead of the opening bell Monday morning. Nasdaq futures slid 1.5%, adding to declines after the index closed out a third straight weekly loss last week amid a drawdown in tech and growth stocks.

Treasury yields resurged across the curve, and the benchmark 10-year yield spiked to a one-year high of more than 1.61% after the U.S. Senate passed a $1.9 trillion virus relief package over the weekend, with the additional stimulus seen likely to boost the pace of the economic recovery. 

The U.S. House of Representatives is poised to vote Tuesday on the Senate's version of the stimulus bill, which includes $300 per week in enhanced federal unemployment benefits through early September, $350 billion in state and local aid and $1,400 stimulus checks to most Americans, albeit under tighter income restrictions than had been included in the earlier House version of the bill. The Senate bill, which passed on a party-line vote, is likely to be approved in the House and signed by President Joe Biden before a March 14 deadline, so as to renew pandemic-era federal unemployment benefits from mid-March through early September. 

The prospects of a strong recovery enabled by both the ongoing vaccine rollout as well as the historic levels of fiscal and monetary policy stimulus have simultaneously pushed growth forecasts sharply higher, while also stoking concerns over an overly rapid rise in inflation. Jitters over an eruption of price pressures and higher interest rates have recently provoked volatility in equity markets. However, some strategists suggested these fears may be overblown, and that rising rates should be in fact taken more positively as a signal of a firming economic backdrop.

"Equities often struggle when interest rates rise sharply, particularly when driven by real rates," Goldman Sachs equity strategist David Kostin wrote in a note Friday. "Stretched investor positioning has exacerbated the sharp recent equity market response, particularly because both hedge funds and retail investor have held large positions in long-duration equities that are particularly sensitive to interest rates." 

However, "even though the recent backup in rates has weighed on equity prices broadly, the pace of inflows into equity funds during the last few weeks has accelerated compared with the start of the year," Kostin added. "The rotation into equity funds has most favored strategies that benefit from accelerated economic growth." 

Namely, cyclical sectors like energy and financials have outperformed for the year-to-date and especially in recent weeks, and shares of companies in high-contact industries including air travel and lodging have resurged after a difficult 2020. 

7:18 a.m. ET Monday: Stock futures point to a lower open

Here's where markets were trading ahead of the opening bell: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 3,819.25, down 19.75 points or 0.51%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 31,457.00, down 8 points or 0.03%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 12,489.50, down 174.25 points or 1.38%

  • Crude (CL=F): $66.26 per barrel, +$0.17 (+0.26%)

  • Gold (GC=F): $1,683.80 per ounce, -$14.70 (-0.87%)

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +4.2 bps to yield 1.596%

Traders wearing masks work, on the first day of in-person trading since the closure during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Traders wearing masks work, on the first day of in-person trading since the closure during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

Recommended Stories

  • $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill may unleash households on the stock market: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs is looking for billions of more dollars to be funneled into the stock market by households in the wake of the new COVID-19 relief bill.

  • Google unveils $25 million in grants aimed at empowering women and girls

    Google announced a range of programs as well as grants worth $25 million on Monday to fund works of nonprofits and social enterprises that are committed to empower women and girls. Google.org's new Impact Challenge, unveiled on Internet Women's Day, is aimed at addressing systemic barriers and inequities so that women have access to economic equality, opportunity to build financial independence and pursue entrepreneurism, said Google chief executive Sundar Pichai at a virtual event. Fuller also announced that Google.org is going to invest an additional $1 million to help underserved women in India.

  • Rising interest rates are a good sign for stocks: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, March 8, 2021.

  • Goldman Crypto Chief Flags Institutional Demand Driving Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is seeing substantial demand for digital assets from institutions as it works to restart its cryptocurrency trading desk.In a survey of nearly 300 clients by the firm, 40% currently have exposure to crypto, according to Matt McDermott, global head of digital assets for Goldman Sachs Global Markets Division, speaking on a podcast. The situation is different now compared with the 2017 Bitcoin bubble due to “huge” institutional demand across different industry types and from private banking clients, he said.McDermott confirmed plans reported last week for Goldman to restart its crypto trading desk, which he said will be “quite narrow initially,” with a focus on areas such as CME Group Inc. futures. He said that U.S. banks need to cope with regulations that bar them from trading physical cryptocurrencies.Cryptocurrency enthusiasts argue that digital tokens and the underlying blockchain technology are gaining acceptance among more mainstream institutions and investors. The derivatives market and new investment products have made digital assets more easily accessible. Some strategists posit that the asset class is a potential diversifier for portfolios, while others are more skeptical and blame speculators for inflating a possible bubble in Bitcoin and other cryptos.Bitcoin rose as much as 3.4% on Monday in Asia, while Ether gained as much as 5.3% to the highest since Feb. 23.Read more: Chinese Beauty App Becomes First Major Company to Buy EtherBlockchain technology offers “a real diverse set of opportunities for the financial industry and something that there’s a huge amount of momentum” for in the market, McDermott said. “We know firsthand just given the various different projects we’re working on. And we see this as a hugely exciting time exploring the potential of that technology.”As for prices, 76% of those surveyed see Bitcoin ending 2021 between $40,000 and $100,000, McDermott said. However, 22% expect it to end the year over $100,000.Read more: Does Bitcoin Boom Mean ‘Better Gold’ or Bigger Bubble? QuickTake(Adds chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IMAX CEO sees blockbuster summer season: 'People are screaming to come back to movies'

    IMAX CEO expects pent up demand for U.S. consumers amid strong box office performances across Asia, he told Yahoo Finance.

  • Why Is Alexion (ALXN) Down 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Alexion (ALXN) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Tech Leads Losses in U.S. Futures; Dollar Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock futures dropped as rising Treasury yields brought renewed pressure to equities with lofty valuations.Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 fell 1.5% in early trading and S&P 500 futures were lower, tracking losses in Asia. Ten-year Treasury yields reached 1.6% and the dollar strengthened against all its major peers. Tesla Inc. slid 3% in premarket trading, while Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp also dropped. Brent crude traded near $70 a barrel after Saudi Arabia said the world’s largest crude terminal was attacked on Sunday by a drone from the sea. The missiles were intercepted and oil output appeared to be unaffected.“You will see a lot of volatility in markets,” Kim Stafford, Asia Pacific head at Pacific Investment Management Co., said on Bloomberg Television. “We believe that confidence is improving, especially with vaccines coming online, so we will see an uptick in growth globally. There are a lot of reasons to be confident in the market, but a lot of this is also priced in.”Global markets have become preoccupied by the risks associated with rising Treasury yields and fears that government aid programs could overheat economic growth. President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package is widely expected to pass through the House when lawmakers take up the bill on Tuesday. There are also questions about whether equity valuations have become excessive, especially in speculative tech shares. The Nasdaq 100 Index has fallen about 8% since early February.Crash Landing on Stock Heroes of Yesteryear Is Worst in a DecadeMeanwhile, China’s main stock benchmark entered a correction on Monday on concerns about liquidity conditions and valuations in some of the recently favored stocks. The CSI 300 Index fell 3.5%, piercing through its 100-day moving average and putting losses from its recent February 10 peak to 13%.In Europe, banks and travel shares lifted regional benchmarks. Germany’s DAX Index added 1.2% after the government announced plans to speed up its vaccination campaign. General Electric Co. gained 2.8% in premarket trading. The company is nearing an agreement to combine its jet-leasing business with Ireland’s AerCap Holdings NV, said people familiar with the matter, in a potential deal that would join the world’s two biggest aircraft financiers.Here are some key events to watch:The annual session of China’s National People’s Congress continues in Beijing.Japan GDP is due Tuesday.EIA crude oil inventory report is due WednesdayThe U.S. February consumer price index will offer the latest look at price pressures Wednesday.The European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde is set to do a briefing Thursday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index dipped 0.6% as of 11:44 a.m. London time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.9%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.2%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index decreased 1.6%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index jumped 0.4% to 1,150.27.The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1878.The British pound was little changed at $1.3836.The Japanese yen weakened 0.2% to 108.56 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.59%.The yield on two-year Treasuries gained one basis point to 0.15%.Germany’s 10-year yield increased one basis point to -0.30%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude was unchanged at $66.28 a barrel.Gold weakened 0.5% to $1,691.86 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • [video]Bearish Bets: 2 Recently Hot Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names.

  • Housing is a luxury? Here’s what the K-shaped recovery means for real estate

    A K-shaped recovery from the COVID-induced downturn could be accompanied by an increasingly unequal housing market.

  • Brent crude hovers just under $70 after Saudi oil facilities attacked

    Oil prices were swinging into focus to start the week as tensions heated up between Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

  • Prince Harry says he feels ‘really let down’ by Charles as he reveals father stopped taking his calls

    Prince Charles allegedly only took two calls with Prince Harry about so-called “Megxit” before no longer picking up

  • Harry implies family were jealous of Meghan’s Diana-like connection to public

    Harry says wife’s success ‘brought back memories’ of his mother for royal family

  • Biden immigration strategist Susan Rice burning sage which ‘combats negativity’ in her office after 4 years of Stephen Miller

    Ms Rice will help shape the Biden administration’s immigration policies

  • Biden signs executive order to expand voting rights: ‘If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide’

    ‘Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have it counted’

  • Harry and Meghan say concerns were raised by unnamed family member over how dark Archie’s skin would be

    Duchess wouldn’t reveal who raised the topic, saying it ‘would be very damaging to them’

  • Joe Manchin explains himself after Covid relief saga

    ‘I look for that moderate middle,’ West Virginia Democrat explains

  • Covid: Dalai Lama urges others to get vaccinated as he receives first shot

    The Tibetan spiritual leader urges others to "take this injection" as he gets the AstraZeneca jab.

  • Thousands of people who visited a COVID-19 vaccination site in California reportedly received the wrong dose, but officials say nobody needs a booster shot

    An estimated 4,300 people at the Oakland Coliseum received a lesser dosage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on March 1, KTVU reported.

  • Claimed value of sleepy NY estate could come to haunt Trump

    It’s sleepy by Donald Trump’s standards, but the former president's century-old estate in New York's Westchester County could end up being one of his bigger legal nightmares. Seven Springs, a 213-acre swath of nature surrounding a Georgian-style mansion, is a subject of two state investigations: a criminal probe by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and a civil inquiry by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Both investigations focus on whether Trump manipulated the property's value to reap greater tax benefits from an environmental conservation arrangement he made at the end of 2015, while running for president.

  • 11 bombshells from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview

    Here are the 11 things you need to know from Meghan and Harry's explosive sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.