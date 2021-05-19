Stock market news live updates: Stock futures point to third straight day of losses

Stock futures headed for a lower open Wednesday morning, pacing toward a third straight day of declines as concerns over inflation persisted. 

Contracts on the Nasdaq severely underperformed, with the index looking to open down by more than 1%. The S&P 500 and Dow were also lower. Cryptocurrencies sold off, with bitcoin (BTC-USD) sinking more than 17% to trade below $38,000, or the lowest level since February, and ethereum (ETH-USD) plunging 21% to below $3,800. The moves lower extended a recent bout of volatility and were exacerbated after the People's Bank of China doubled down on its stance that cryptocurrencies could not be used for payments.

Leadership in equity markets has see-sawed between cyclical and value stocks and technology shares, as investors consider prospects for a strong economic rebound, but also the possibility that the pick-up in activity generates a surge in inflation that ultimately weighs on the recovery. So far this month, those concerns have won out and dragged on the indexes, with the S&P 500 down 1.3% for May-to-date and the Nasdaq down 4.7%. 

"We've been telling our clients that we're probably entering a period where there's going to be increased chop going forward," Matt Orton, Carillon Tower Advisors, told Yahoo Finance. "We've had a pretty extreme rotation from growth into value. We've seen fits and starts of rotating back into the growth."

"Now investors need to digest what could potentially be happening with inflation," he added. "But what we like to remind folks is that as we move sideways, any sort of meaningful downside you see should be used opportunistically, because earnings have been strong, guidance from companies has been incredibly strong going forward. The economy is starting to accelerate as we reopen. So there's a lot of reasons to continue owning equities, and it's all about having a game plan." 

Later, the Federal Reserve will release its April meeting minutes Wednesday afternoon, offering market participants more context around the central bank's thinking around the strength of the economic recovery, inflation and potential timing of any monetary policy adjustments. However, the minutes will cover the meeting from before the release of the much weaker-than-expected April jobs report and government print showing a much greater-than-expected increase in consumer prices, rendering them somewhat outdated. 

Plus, "following the April meeting, almost all participants echoed Chair Powell’s view that it is not yet time to begin talking about tapering, with Dallas Fed President Kaplan being a notable exception, suggesting the debate at the meeting may have been subdued," Nomura economist Lewis Alexander wrote in a note Tuesday. 

8:05 a.m. ET: Target shares jump after Q1 results beat estimates, company guides toward more growth as shopping picks up

Target (TGT) delivered strong first-quarter results, with consumer spending holding up more robustly than expected at the big box retailer into this year. Shares rose more than 3% in early trading. 

Comparable sales soared by 22.9%, whereas a rise of just 10.1% was expected, according to Bloomberg data. Comparable digital sales grew more than 50%, and digital sales comprised nearly one-fifth of all sales during the quarter. Gross margins of 30% and adjusted earnings per share of $3.69 each exceeded estimates. 

For the second quarter, Target sees mid-to-high single digit comparable sales growth. Wall Street was looking for a decline of nearly 6%. And later, Target expects positive single-digit comparable sales growth for the last two quarters of the year. 

"Market-share gains of more than $1 billion in the first quarter, on top of $1 billion in share gains a year ago, demonstrate Target's continued relevance with our guests, even as they have many more shopping options compared with a year ago," Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement. "Given the trust we've built with our guests quarter after quarter and our commitment to adjusting along with them to the ongoing shifts in the macro environment, we're confident in continued comp growth in the second quarter and through the remainder of the year, as well as a healthy full-year operating margin rate." 

8:00 a.m. ET: Lowe's posts stronger-than-expected Q1 earnings as home improvement project demand extended into early 2021  

Lowe's (LOW) posted first-quarter earnings and sales that easily exceeded estimates, with the better-than-expected results reflecting ongoing strength in home improvement project demand as many consumers continue to work from home. Shares fell, however, to match the trend seen with Home Depot's (HD) stock yesterday even after that company also topped Q1 estimates. 

First-quarter adjusted earnings were $3.21 per share, or better than the $2.59 expected, according to Bloomberg consensus data. And comparable sales grew 25.9%, coming in much faster than the 19.4% anticipated. U.S. comparable sales grew 24.4% over last year. A day earlier, larger competitor Home Depot posted U.S. comparable sales growth of 29.9%. 

"We delivered over 30% growth in Pro, over 18% growth in all 15 U.S. regions, and growth in Canada that outpaced the U.S.,” Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison said in a statement. "Looking forward, I remain confident in our ability to accelerate our market share gains while driving further improvement in operating margin." 

7:24 a.m. ET Wednesday: Stock futures head for third straight day of declines 

Here's where markets were trading ahead of the opening bell on Wednesday:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 4,085.75, down 37.25 points or 0.9%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 33,745.00, down 251 points or 0.74%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,047.75, down 164.25 points or 1.24%

  • Crude (CL=F): -$1.26 (-1.92%) to $64.23 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): -$11.30 (-0.6%) to $1,856.70 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +2 bps to yield 1.662%

6:15 p.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures add to losses 

Here were the main moves in markets Tuesday evening: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 4,117.5, down 5.5 points or 0.13%

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 33,950.00, down 46 points or 0.14%

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,203.5, down 8.5 points or 0.06%

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at Wall Street and the 'Fearless Girl' statue on March 23, 2021 in New York City. - Wall Street stocks were under pressure early ahead of congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell as US Treasury bond yields continued to retreat. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

