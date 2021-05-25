Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, adding to gains as tech shares extend rebound

Stocks rose on Tuesday to extend a rally from a day earlier, with technology stocks outperforming as concerns over rising inflation were at least temporarily pushed to the side.

The S&P 500 ticked up after the index closed out Monday's session higher by 1%. The Nasdaq and Dow also rose. The move higher in technology stocks came alongside a move lower in Treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note hovering just below 1.6%. Cryptocurrency prices steadied, and Bitcoin prices (BTC-USD) traded little changed to hold below $38,000 Tuesday morning in New York.

At least some members of the Federal Open Market Committee suggested market participants may not need to worry that rising prices will catalyze a near-term move in monetary policy in the near-term. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told Yahoo Finance on Monday that he believed increases in inflation would be "mostly temporary," and that the Fed was "not quite there yet" when it came to discussing tapering its asset purchases.

And in separate comments, Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George said she did not want the Fed to be "overly reliant on historical relationships and dynamics in judging the outlook for inflation." The statement added to a litany of recent remarks from Fed officials downplaying the need for a near-term monetary policy move that might dampen the market rally.

Though the past two days of trading offered an at least brief respite for investors after last week's equity selling, some strategists still struck a cautious tone on stocks, given the still-elevated concerns around inflation.

"Right now everyone knows they should be worried about inflation and inflationary pressures and what that could mean in terms of a monetary response, or also companies' profitability," Shawn Cruz, senior market strategist at TD Ameritrade, told Yahoo Finance on Monday. "If they decide to keep those rising input costs on their balance sheet, then great, we're not going to see inflation rise at least on the consumer side, but we might see margins come in when [second-quarter] earnings come out."

"I think the path of least resistance could still be higher, but I do expect this choppiness to remain somewhere around what we're seeing right now, just off of highs, at least until we get a little more clarity, maybe some indications that can help us inform expectations moving forward," he added.

Others also noted that the latest technology-led advances might prove short-lived.

"We don't think there's any problem with the fundamentals in the tech space ... but we think it's been an over-owned, overvalued part of the market, and it's just the wrong macro backdrop for this part of the market at this moment in time," Lori Calvasina, chief equity strategist for RBC Capital Markets, told Yahoo Finance. "And so bottom line we still think inflationary pressures are here, and tech is one of the biggest sources of funding for rotation back into reflationing plays, things like financials, energy and materials," Calvasina said. "And we don't think those inflation pressures are going to abate any time soon."

9:30 a.m. ET: Stocks open higher

Here's where markets were trading shortly after the opening bell:

S&P 500 ( ^GSPC ) : +11.17 (+0.27%) to 4,208.22

Dow ( ^DJI ) : +63.58 (+0.18%) to 34,457.56

Nasdaq ( ^IXIC ) : +63.89 (+0.44%) to 13,722.54

Crude ( CL=F ) : +$0.06 (+0.09%) to $66.11 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : -$2.80 (-0.15%) to $1,881.70 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): -1.5 bps to yield 1.593%

9:00 a.m. ET: Home prices jumped more than expected in March as tight inventory weighed on affordability

U.S. home prices increased more than expected in March over the month and year prior, with tight inventory and soaring demand for houses weighing on affordability.

Standard & Poor’s CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index rose 13.2% in March over last year, accelerating from a 12% year-on-year increase in February. This marked a tenth straight monthly increase, and the rate in advances came in at the fastest since December 2005.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city composite index, which tracks home prices changes in the 20 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, increased 1.6% month-on-month and 13.3% year-on-year. This was faster than the 1.3% and 12.6% increases expected, respectively, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

7:26 a.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures point to a back-to-back session of gains

Here were the main moves in markets ahead of the opening bell:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : 4,206.25, +12.5 points (+0.3%)

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : 34,435.00, +83.00 points (+0.24%)

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): 13,697.75, +62.5 points (+0.46%)

Crude ( CL=F ) : -$0.14 (-0.21%) to $65.91 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : -$1.30 (-0.07%) to $1,883.20 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): -1.7 bps to yield 1.591%

6:23 p.m. ET Monday: Stock futures advance

Here's where markets were trading Monday evening:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : 4,197.5, +3.75 points (+0.09%)

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : 34,377.00, +25.00 points (+0.07%)

Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 13,643.75, +8.5 points (+0.06%)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: A person sits by the Fearless Girl Statue in front of the New York Stock Exchange in Wall Street on May 11, 2021 in New York City. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced pandemic restrictions to be lifted on May 19. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

