Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge lower as retail earnings loom

U.S. stock futures started the week on a downbeat note early Monday as Wall Street hinges on another round of earnings from the retail sector.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) inched lower by 0.3% in premarket trading, while futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked down by 0.2%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) declined by as much as 0.4%.

Stocks on Friday ended the week with their biggest gains in months, with lighter inflation data sparking hopes among investors that a monetary policy shift is near. The S&P 500 rose nearly 6%, while the Nasdaq added around 8% for the week.

“Calling the rally impressive would be an understatement,” Paul Hickey, cofounder of Bespoke Investments, wrote in a note.

Treasury yields advanced and the dollar held firm following weekend comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, who said the central bank still has "a ways to go. This isn’t ending in the next meeting or two.”

The comments echoed hawkish remarks this month from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and reinforcement from other colleagues who also reaffirmed that interest-rate increases were far from over.

Tyson Foods ( TSN ): The beef and poultry producer reported quarterly earnings that missed expectations, while sales rose above forecasts as the high inflationary environment weigh on margins.

Oatly Group AB ( OTLY ): The Swedish maker of oat-based dairy products posted a wider-than-expected third-quarter loss and revenue that fell short of estimates.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC): AMC CEO Adam Aron signaled to Yahoo Finance Live that the movie theater giant is preparing to go on a shopping spree picking up theaters that are beginning to sell their locations amid financial hardships. The stock is down over 72% this year.

Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and The Home Depot (HD) are set to unveil third-quarter financials this week.

Also on Wall Street’s plate is another round of economic data, including the monthly retail sales report out on Wednesday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast a headline 1% increase for October after spending was unexpectedly flat in September as consumers pulled back on big-ticket items amid high inflation and climbing interest rates.

Elsewhere, President Joe Biden met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday as the U.S. attempts a stronger alliance with nations that can help discourage China from taking military action against Taiwan.

Meanwhile, the world of cryptocurrencies continued to see a fast-moving sequence of events. The collapse of FTX International has threatened losses for both big and small investors, with FTX filing for bankruptcy on Friday in a stunning fall for a crypto empire. The fallout continued over the weekend. FTX probed a potential hack and asked customers to stay off the website, while crypto exchange Crypto.com sent to $405 million to the wrong recipient. Bitcoin edged higher Monday following a brutal week amid FTX’s deepening woes.

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @daniromerotv

