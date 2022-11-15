Stock market news live updates: Stock futures surge after core inflation reading comes in cooler than expected

U.S. stock futures surge early Tuesday after core inflation data came in lower than expected.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) inched higher by 1.0%, while futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked up by 0.5%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose by as much as 1.6% in premarket trading.

October’s producer price index (PPI) figures rose to 8.0%, with economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast a headline 8.3%, down from the 8.5% from the month prior. The PPI report comes after CPI numbers came in lower than expected on Thursday last week with consumer prices rising 0.4% in October and core prices adding 0.3%.

Yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note edged up to 3.7% while the dollar index, which measures the currency against six counterparts including the yen and euro, slipped 0.78% to $105.83.

Stocks finished lower Monday following last week’s rally as investors digested fresh commentary from Federal Reserve officials on the outlook of interest rates hikes. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday stated: “I think it will probably be appropriate soon to move to a slower pace of increases.”

Some strategists argue that Monday’s lows weren’t due to Brainard’s commentary, but more of a signal to what could be ahead.

“The latest in a mounting wave of evidence that the FOMC will move 50 bps in December rather than the 75 bps pace they’ve been at since June,” strategists at Bespoke Investments wrote in a note to clients.

Brainard's comments came after Fed governor Christopher Waller reiterated Fed Chair Jerome Powell's recent comments that policymakers have “some ways to go” before the central bank stops raising rates.

“Markets are having a tough time adjusting to where we think the terminal Fed funds rate is going and what that's going to mean for the economy and for earnings as we roll into next year,” U.S. Bank Wealth Management Senior Investment Strategist Rob Haworth told Yahoo Finance Live on Monday.

The Biden-Xi meeting was the first between the leaders of the world's two largest economies since Biden took office.

"As leaders of our two nations, we share a responsibility, in my view, to show that China and the United States can manage our differences, prevent competition from becoming anything ever near conflict, and to find ways to work together on urgent global issues that require our mutual cooperation," Mr. Biden said at the opening of the meeting.

U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Home Depot (HD) kicked off a major retailer earnings week with sales rising 5.6% in the third quarter, topping analysts expectations as higher prices offset a slowdown in transactions. Walmart (WMT) also beat Wall Street expectations for the quarter and raised its outlook as the retailer "significantly improved" their excess inventory. The discounter’s inventory was up 13% year-over-year in the third quarter, down from 25% in the previous quarter.

Target (TGT), Lowe's (LOW), and TJMaxx (TJX) set to release earnings on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, cryptocurrency prices generally stabilized following last week’s bankruptcy filing by FTX. Bitcoin (BTC) trading at $16,801 Tuesday morning, while Ether (ETH), the second most-popular cryptocurrency, trading up at $1,262.96.

—

