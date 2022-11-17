8

Stock market news live updates: Stock futures slip amid medley of earnings, economic data and Fedspeak

Alexandra Semenova
·Reporter
·3 min read

U.S. stock futures stumbled in morning trading Thursday as optimism around easing inflation waned and investors parsed through a motley of corporate earnings.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 0.6%, while contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell by the same percentage, or roughly 190 points. Futures on the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) were off by 0.7%.

A recent uptrend across equity markets lost steam after strong October retail data offset hopes for a central bank policy shift, recently reignited by a string of lighter inflation reports. An earnings miss from Target also weighed on sentiment in Wednesday’s session, with the company citing inflation and a deteriorating economic backdrop ahead of the key holiday shopping season.

Other sector peers fared better during the period.

Macy's (M) shares surged more than 9% ahead of the open after the department store giant beat estimates and raised its full-year earnings guidance, buoyed by strong demand in the luxury areas of its business. Kohl's (KSS), meanwhile, topped earnings expectations but withdrew its outlook for the full year due to "significant" macroeconomic headwinds and the unexpected transition of its chief executive officer. Shares fell 4% pre-market.

Shares of Bath & Body Works (BBWI) soared nearly 22% in extended trading Thursday after the personal care and home fragrance producer lifted its full-year profit outlook. Retailers Walmart (WMT), Lowe’s (LOW), the Home Depot (HD), all beat analyst estimates.

Elsewhere as the earnings season reaches its final stretch, Nvidia (NVDA) Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said strong chip demand will help the company through potential economic challenges – an assurance that was enough to offset losses in its gaming business. Shares rose about 1.5% before the open.

Machine maker Cisco Systems (CSCO) saw shares bouncy 4% in pre-market hours after the company delivered a positive revenue outlook and said it was slashing its workforce and reducing office space.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a news conference following Senate Republican leadership elections that included his re-election as minority leader at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 16, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a news conference following his re-election as minority leader at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 16, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Meanwhile in Washington D.C.Republicans won a majority in the House of Representatives Wednesday resulting in split control of the U.S. Congress – a positive sign for investors since stocks have historically performed better in times of political gridlock.

Still, strategists have asserted that inflation and economic conditions remain the center focus for markets. Principal Asset Management Chief Global Strategist Seema Shah said the outcome should be “largely irrelevant to the broad market outlook.”

“Instead, it is historically elevated inflation, the Fed’s inflation response, and the resulting risk of recession, coupled with key structural policy decisions, that will determine the market’s direction.”

On that front, investors are in for a prolific day of Fedspeak, with several Federal Reserve members scheduled to give public remarks on across the country Thursday.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said Wednesday in an interview with CNBC that a rate pause is not currently an option while indicating the federal funds rate may reach the 4.75%-5.25% range.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Wednesday that recent economic data makes him more comfortable with the possibility of a 50 basis point increase at the central bank’s December meeting.

Goldman Sachs, while projecting a 0.50% hike next month, added one more quarter-point increase in May 2023 to its outlook, raising its expectations for the peak federal funds rate to 5-5.25%.

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • 'One immediate reason' why Goldman Sachs sees relatively low recession risk

    Most Wall Street economists are still predicting some degree of recession in 2023.

  • JPMorgan expects 'a Category 1 economic hurricane' in 2023

    The economic hurricane that JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned about in June may be less intense than originally feared, according to a new report from the bank.

  • Top trending stocks after hours: Nvidia, Cisco, Sonos and more

    Top trending Yahoo Finance tickers for Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Cisco, Nvidia Move On Earnings; Key Recession Signal Intensifies

    The market rally fell as the inverted yield curve flashes rising recession risks. Cisco and Nvidia were earnings movers late.

  • This record number in Nvidia earnings is a scary sight

    Nvidia Corp.'s financial results had a bit of a surprise for investors, and not on the good side -- product inventories doubled to a record high as the chip company gears up for a potentially iffy holiday season.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Suggests He Bet on a Company's Downfall

    Michael Burry is a savvy investor. He is one of the legends of Wall Street, which makes him one of those financiers whose every word is followed closely by millions of investors. Investors watch his strategies and the business choices he makes.

  • Alibaba Posts Surprise Loss as China Covid Curbs Take a Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. reported a surprise loss after quarterly revenue barely grew, as China’s rigid Covid controls continue to sap consumer sentiment.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaXi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks in Hea

  • Toyota unveils sleek new Prius hybrid as EV game plan stalls

    Have you driven a Prius hybrid lately? In the past that wasn’t question usually met with a positive response. But the all-new, fifth-generation 2023 Toyota Prius may change, at least from the looks point of view.

  • Chinese E-Commerce Firm Alibaba Beats Earnings Target, Misses On Sales

    China internet giant Alibaba reported September-quarter results that missed views on the top line but beat on the bottom line.

  • Investment Giants With $2.3 Trillion Bet on More Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Tumbling global stock and bond prices this year, together with pain in private equity amid deteriorating deal volume left investors around the world casting their nets far and wide for opportunities.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsX

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought This Absurdly Cheap Stock -- Should You?

    Warren Buffett is one of the most renowned investors of all time, so when he takes a new position, investors tend to take notice. According to Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13F filing, one of Buffett's newest positions is Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX), putting the spotlight on the siding and wood building products maker. The stock was up 10% in after-hours trading following the news, indicating that Buffett's buy is leading investors to take a new interest in Louisiana-Pacific.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Just Cut Its Stake in This Longtime Holding by More Than Half

    In a filing last week, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the massive conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, reported that it had significantly trimmed its position in large regional lender U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB). Berkshire and Buffett first purchased shares of U.S. Bancorp in 2006 and held on to their stake during the brunt of the pandemic as they reduced and/or ended positions in other notable banks like JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and M&T Bank. Berkshire had been trimming its position in U.S. Bancorp gradually for several quarters leading up to the big sale, but up until now, no one really knew that it was going to sell off a sizable piece like this.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation

    I've learned the hard way that higher-yielding dividend stocks can be higher risk. These companies typically pay out a large percentage of their cash to investors via dividends. That leaves less room for error if market conditions deteriorate, potentially forcing them to reduce their lucrative payouts.

  • Billionaire investor Ken Griffin is worried about ‘the 20-something-year-olds to 40-year-olds who are so engaged in crypto’ and FTX’s trust-destroying blowup

    Trust in all financial markets could be rocked, says the founder of the Citadel hedge fund.

  • FTX Collapse About to Claim First Huge Victim: BlockFi

    The crypto lender, which had been bailed out by FTX, is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026

    Not only did the benchmark S&P 500 produce its worst first-half return since 1970, but according to Charlie Bilello, the founder and CEO of Compound Capital Advisors, the S&P 500 has already endured its greatest number of 1% (or greater) down days since 2008. A stock split is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its outstanding share count and share price without having any impact on its daily operations or its market cap. Well over 200 stock splits have been announced and enacted since the year began.

  • This Trillion-Dollar Growth Stock Is a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    In this video, I talk about Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock, which is down 35% year-to-date, and why it why presents investors with an excellent opportunity for the long term. For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Looks for Diamonds in the Rough; Here Are 2 Stocks He’s Snapping Up

    The elections are behind us, the latest inflation data showed an easing back in the rate of increase, and markets finished last week with their best trading sessions in months. The signs have aligned for investors to feel good. Or should they? Billionaire investor Carl Icahn believes otherwise, and in a recent interview he laid out the case for the bears. “I am still quite bearish on what is going to happen. A rally like this is of course very dramatic to say the least, but you have them all the

  • If I Were You, I'd Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Skyrocket

    Skyrocketing stocks are probably not on the minds of many investors at this juncture. Many onetime highfliers have lost most of their value, and some of these stocks may still need to find a bottom. But that massive decline could form a base from which the growth stocks of tomorrow can skyrocket.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees at Least 40% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    The story for most of 2022 has been one of soaring inflation but with 2023 about to enter the frame, the plot appears to be taking a positive turn. The October inflation report came in much better than expected and took Wall Street by surprise. The good news, according to Goldman Sachs’ Chief Economist Jan Hatzius, is that the trend is set to continue into next year. “We expect a significant decline in inflation next year, with the core PCE measure falling from 5.1% currently to 2.9% by December