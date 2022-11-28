164

Stock market news live updates: Stocks, oil slide as COVID protests erupt across China

Alexandra Semenova
·Reporter
·3 min read

U.S. stocks descended Monday morning as unrest in China over the nation's restrictive COVID controls weighed on global sentiment and Wall Street returned from a holiday weekend.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 0.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 170 points, or 0.5%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was off by 0.7%. The moves come after a week of modest gains for stocks that saw the S&P 500 rise 1.5%, the Dow 1.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite 0.7% over the three-and-a-half-day trading period curtailed by Thanksgiving.

Investors assessed widespread protests across China's major cities during the weekend over the country's Zero-COVID policies. The U.S. dollar gained against other currencies as the yuan slumped. Oil plunged and hit 2022 lows, with West Texas Intermediate crude futures sliding more than 3% to trade below $75 per barrel.

Shares of Apple (AAPL) sank nearly 2% at Monday's open on concerns that turmoil in China may pressure a key manufacturing plant in the country and further weigh on already constrained iPhone production. Bloomberg also reported tumult across the country may cause a production shortfall of about 6 million iPhone Pros this year.

Cryptoworld was also in focus Monday following a report by Decrypt indicating digital asset lender BlockFi will file for bankruptcy and lay off staff as the contagion effects of FTX's collapse continue to permeate the space. BlockFi is expected to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection later today, according to Decrypt, which cited a source within the company.

Investors face a barrage of economic data this week as they head into December. The government’s November jobs report, housing data, a second look at third-quarter GDP and PCE inflation are just some of the key releases on tap.

Just 24 trading days remain in 2022. The Federal Reserve and officials’ path forward for interest rates continue to be the main focus for investors, with the U.S. central bank’s final hike of the year on deck after its next meeting Dec. 13-14.

A man holds white sheets of paper in protest over coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions after a vigil for the victims of a fire in Urumqi, as outbreaks of COVID-19 continue, in Beijing, China, November 28, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man holds white sheets of paper in protest over coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions after a vigil for the victims of a fire in Urumqi, as outbreaks of COVID-19 continue, in Beijing, China, November 28, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Minutes from the Fed’s gathering earlier this month – and a chorus of Fed officials in recent weeks – have suggested a downshift in the size of December’s rate increase is likely as policymakers look towards a “slower but higher” rate regime. Investors are largely expecting an increase of 0.50% to the bank’s overnight interest rate, a markdown from four consecutive 0.75% hikes.

While a deceleration and eventual pivot are highly awaited by equity investors, Wall Street strategists have warned that there is little to be excited about in the new year, even as inflation appears to slow and a pause on tightening nears.

Goldman Sachs analysts led by David Kostin said in their 2023 outlook that the S&P 500 is likely to end next year around flat, weighed down by the absence of earnings growth across companies.

“​​The performance of U.S. stocks in 2022 was all about a painful valuation de-rating, but the equity story for 2023 will be about the lack of corporate earnings growth,” the team at Goldman Sachs said. “Put simply, zero earnings growth will drive zero appreciation in the stock market.”

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley warned in its own forecast that the S&P 500 will “tread water,” with material swings along the way, to end 2023 around 3,900.

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Apple shares slip as China factory unrest fuels iPhone supply concerns

    Reuters reported on Friday that the Foxconn-operated plant could see a further drop in November shipments as thousands of employees quit amid discontent over strict COVID-19 restrictions to curb rising infections in China. Separately, a Bloomberg News report citing a source said earlier in the day that there could be a shortfall of 6 million iPhone Pro units this year due to production-related problems. The shortages kept many consumers from buying the high-end phones during Black Friday - the year's busiest shopping period - and are likely to dampen sales in the crucial holiday quarter.

  • Stocks open lower as COVID-19 protests in China weigh on markets

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down moves in the stock market, U.S. dollar, and crude oil on Monday.

  • Macy's is bucking the trend of retail's woes: Morning Brief

    Believe it not, Macy's has had a pretty good year even as rivals have sucked wind. More on that, and what else to watch in markets on Monday, November 28, 2022.

  • Jobs, housing data, GDP bring investors into December: What to know this week

    U.S. investors returning from a holiday weekend will face a deluge of economic data in the week ahead as Wall Street heads into the final month of 2022.

  • S&P 500 companies will have zero earnings growth in 2023: Goldman Sachs

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses a new Goldman Sachs note detailing the outlook for S&P 500 earnings next year.

  • Crypto lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy in New Jersey

    In a court filing, New Jersey-based BlockFi said it owes money to more than 100,000 creditors. It listed crypto exchange FTX as its second-largest creditor, with $275 million owed on a loan extended earlier this year.

  • Dow Jones Falls As China Covid Protests Spread; Oil Prices Hit 2022 Low

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Monday, as protests spread in China due to President Xi Jinping's zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Oil prices erase 2022 gains as China's protests spark demand worries

    (Reuters) -Oil prices fell close to their lowest this year on Monday as street protests against strict COVID-19 curbs in China, the world's biggest crude importer, stoked concern over the outlook for fuel demand. Brent crude dropped by $2.67, or 3.1%, to trade at $80.96 a barrel at 1330 GMT, having dived more than 3% to $80.61 earlier in the session for its lowest since Jan. 4. "On top of growing concerns about weaker fuel demand in China due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, political uncertainty caused by rare protests over the government's stringent COVID restrictions in Shanghai prompted selling," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.

  • Exclusive-Tesla readies revamped Model 3 with project 'Highland'

    Tesla is developing a revamped version of Model 3, according to four people with knowledge of the effort, as the top EV maker aims to cut production costs and boost the appeal of the five-year-old electric sedan.

  • FTX Tensions Intensify as Bahamas Blasts Company’s New Chief Ray

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bahamian government blasted the person in charge of restructuring crypto exchange FTX, the latest salvo in an escalating fight over what remains of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crumbled empire. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingBahamas Attorney General Ryan Pinder on Sunday said that recent statements made in US b

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As China Concerns Hit Market Rally; Why You Should Be Cautious

    Futures fell amid China Covid unrest. Be cautious as the S&P 500 faces a big test with key economic data due.

  • China Unrest Fuels Haven Bid as Protests Hurt Growth Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- A recent rebound in global risk appetite has been dented after rising anger against China’s Covid curbs erupted in protests that risk triggering a government crackdown, while the growing number of infections in the country has tempered optimism that the world’s No. 2 economy will re-open any time soon.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After Hi

  • Amazon Web Services plans to be water positive by 2030

    Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Monday revealed that it plans to be water positive, giving back more water than it uses directly, by 2030.

  • China Protests Weigh On Stock Market; Apple's 6-Million Unit Shortfall; Black Friday Turns Out OK

    Stock market indexes turned south on Monday as China protests added to fears of a slowing world economy. Black Friday off to good start.

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Since 2016, Warren Buffett Has Bought $9 Billion More of This Stock Than Apple and Chevron, Combined!

    There's a very good reason everyone from Wall Street professionals to retail investors closely eye billionaire Warren Buffett's buying and selling activity. Since he took over as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO in 1965, he's outpaced the aggregate return of the S&P 500, including dividends paid, by a factor of 120! While not infallible, the Oracle of Omaha has demonstrated a penchant for running circles around the broad market indexes.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Soar in 2023

    This year, some of the most talked-about companies completed stock splits. These operations offer existing shareholders more shares -- but the value of their investment and the market value of the company remain the same.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Tick All the Boxes

    In a financial environment riddled with unprecedented levels of uncertainty, investors are at wits’ end. When it comes to finding an investment strategy that will yield returns, traditional methods might not be as dependable. So, how should investors get out of the rut? In times like these, a more comprehensive stock analysis can steer investors in the direction of returns. Rather than looking solely at more conventional factors like fundamental or technical analyses, other metrics can play a ke

  • 8 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    There is no one-size-fits-all strategy that has the potential to make investors wealthy over time, but there are few approaches that have a better track record of success than investing in dividend stocks. Companies that pay dividends are often successful, profitable businesses -- year in, year out -- which have generally proven over time that they can withstand market cycles and recessions. The asset managers at Hartford Financial Services looked at the performance of the benchmark S&P 500 going all the way back to 1930 and found there was not a single decade in which dividend stocks in the index didn't generate positive returns, even when the broader market was losing money for investors.