58

Stock market news live updates: Stocks nudge higher to start busy week of earnings, inflation data

Alexandra Semenova
·Reporter
·3 min read

U.S. stocks rose early Monday as Wall Street steered into third-quarter earnings season and braced for a batch of inflation reports.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) climbed 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced 140 points, or 0.5%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) inched up 0.1%.

Chicago Federal Reserve president Charles Evans gave sentiment a boost early Monday with upbeat remarks at a National Association for Business Economics conference.

"I think we can bring inflation down relatively quickly while also avoiding a recession," Evans said.

Still, the CBOE Volatility Index (^VIX), which measures short-term expectations for market turbulence, inched closer to the 33 level. And treasury yields extended their recent climb higher. Oil retreated after surging 17% last week, the largest jump since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The moves come after an erratic week that began with a fierce rally and concluded with a sharp sell-off that erased much of the resulting gains. The latest downslide was spurred by a strong September jobs report that confirmed to investors Federal Reserve officials are unlikely to shift away from restrictive monetary policy any time soon.

The benchmark S&P 500 index is down 23.6% year-to-date as of Friday’s close, but nine single trading days comprise that entire decline of 32 total points, according to Nicholas Colas of DataTrek Research.

The greater share of down days occurred around Consumer Price Index (CPI) or Federal Reserve-related events, one was prompted by Russia-Ukraine tensions, and two came on the heels of bad corporate earnings releases, he added. In the week ahead, all of those factors are expected to test the U.S. stock market.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 7, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 7, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Investors are gearing up for the flurry of bank earnings that typically mark the start to a new earnings reporting period, with results from JPMorgan (JPM), Citi (C), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Morgan Stanley (MS) all due out. Other companies set to report this week included PepsiCo (PEP) and Delta Air Lines (DAL).

Analysts are bracing for a painful earnings season as persistent inflation, higher interest rates, and geopolitical headwinds weigh on companies’ bottom lines.

“The bear market will not be over until the deteriorating fundamental picture is more fully discounted,” Morgan Stanley’s top equity strategist Mike Wilson said in a note.

Also on Wall Street’s plate is September consumer price data, one of the most pivotal reports ahead of the FOMC’s next policy-setting meeting in November. While the headline reading is expected to moderate again, all eyes will be on the “core” component of the report, which strips out the volatile food and energy categories. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg project core CPI rose to 6.5% from 6.3% over the year, per the latest estimates.

“Volatility is going to persist in equity and fixed income markets until there’s a clear indication that inflation is under control,” Peter Essele, head of portfolio management at Commonwealth Financial Network said in a recent note.

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • CPI sets the stage for Fed's November hike, banks report for Q3: What to know this week

    An already strained U.S. stock market will be further challenged in the week ahead as the government publishes a key inflation report and megabanks kick off what’s likely to be a murky earnings season.

  • Federal Reserve is OK plunging economy into a recession: Economist

    If there needs to be a recession to cool inflation the Fed would be OK with that, one Wall Street pro explained.

  • 3 reasons why your money is at risk for the rest of October: Morning Brief

    It probably won't be smooth sailing for stocks the rest of October. More on that and what else to watch in markets Monday, October 10, 2022.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2022.

    Columbus Day arrives this year after investors navigated choppy waters last week. The marked its largest two-day gain since April 2020 on Tuesday, after a weak ISM manufacturing activity report and other economic data suggested the Federal Reserve might ease future interest-rate hikes. This week, investors can expect third-quarter earnings results, the September consumer price index reading, and other macro data to give better clues as to whether the Fed will be able to negotiate a soft landing or plunge the U.S. into a recession.

  • Fed's Evans: Inflation can fall quickly, with 'soft landing' and no recession

    The U.S. Federal Reserve may still be able to lower inflation without a sharp rise in unemployment even as it continues raising interest rates, Chicago Fed president Charles Evans said Monday, a rebuttal to arguments the Fed is pushing the world and the U.S. towards a potentially sharp downturn. In remarks prepared for delivery to a National Association for Business Economics conference, Evans said he still sees the target federal funds rate rising to "a bit above 4.5% early next year and then remaining at this level for some time," an outlook in line with a Fed consensus some analysts feel is causing perilous stress in financial markets.

  • Nobody is talking to me about 'quiet quitting': U.S. Labor Secretary

    The quiet quitting movement may be overblown, suggests U.S. Labor Secretary.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is Wall Street Closed For Columbus Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Former Fed Chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks

    Former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, who put his academic expertise on the Great Depression to work reviving the American economy after the 2007-2008 financial crisis, won the Nobel Prize in economic sciences along with two other U.S.-based economists for their research into the fallout from bank failures. Bernanke was recognized Monday along with Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig.

  • Dow Jones Rises Ahead Of Earnings Season; Tesla Hits Record China Deliveries

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Monday ahead of Q3 earnings season. Tesla stock reported record China deliveries in September.

  • The Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at Once

    (Bloomberg) -- Everywhere you turn, the biggest players in the $23.7 trillion US Treasuries market are in retreat.From Japanese pensions and life insurers to foreign governments and US commercial banks, where once they were lining up to get their hands on US government debt, most have now stepped away. And then of course there’s the Federal Reserve, which a few weeks ago upped the pace that it plans to offload Treasuries from its balance sheet to $60 billion a month.If one or two of these usuall

  • America is facing a diaper crisis, and the anti-abortion movement is making it worse

    Many families across the U.S. lack access to supplies essential to their baby's well-being, including clothing, food, and diapers.

  • Stocks Face Brutal Earnings Season With All Eyes on Apple, Investors Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors expect this earnings season to pummel stocks further and will watch Apple Inc. in particular as a bellwether of global economic conditions.More than 60% of the 724 respondents to the latest MLIV Pulse survey say this earnings season will push the S&P 500 Index lower. That means no end in sight to the dismal run for stocks, after a tumble Friday decisively dashed hopes that the eye-popping two-day rally early last week would be the start of something bigger. About half of

  • Beware: You Could Lose Your 401(k)

    Employer-sponsored retirement plans are one of the best ways for working Americans to build wealth. They offer tax advantages, allow your money to grow over time and many employers even match your contributions. But the job market is changing and … Continue reading → The post Can You Lose Your 401(k)? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A sneak preview of Wall Street's 2023 stock market forecasts

    Stocks surged 5.7% on Monday and Tuesday and then shed almost all of those gains on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

  • All Apple AirPods and Mac accessories could feature USB-C by 2024

    Apple will more widely adopt USB-C across its product portfolio over the next few years, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With High-Yielding Dividends

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. Volatility is up, and the main indexes are showing deepening losses. As if that wasn't enough, at least one market bull is turning a bit more pessimistic. JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic has been one of the more bullish voices on Wall Street in recent months, but current conditions have him pushing the timeline back. While he still believes that the S&P 500 can hit 4,800, or a 32% gain from current

  • PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change

    PayPal is in trouble. "You are independently responsible for complying with all applicable laws in all of your actions related to your use of PayPal's services, regardless of the purpose of the use," the document, called "Acceptable Use of Policy," said.

  • Stock Market Today: Stocks Move Higher With Inflation Data, Q3 Earnings In Focus

    Wall Street looks set for a muted start Monday as investors brace for inflation data and the unofficial start to the third quarter earnings season later this week.

  • Apple's new crash detection feature for the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch is calling 911 when people ride roller coasters

    Apple's crash detection is supposed to detect severe car crashes and help users get in touch with emergency services in those situations.

  • The Bear Market Is Becoming a Passive-Income Investor's Dream

    A bear market can be brutal for investors. The more than 20% decline in stock prices has many investment portfolios well off their recent peak. With the bear market taking stock prices down sharply, dividend yields are soaring.