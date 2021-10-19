Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift higher as earnings roll in

Stock futures traded slightly higher Tuesday evening as investors eyed a batch of stronger-than-expected earnings results with increasing optimism over the trajectory of corporate profits even in the face of supply chain constraints.

Contracts on the S&P 500 edged up. The blue-chip index closed out a fifth straight session in positive territory on Tuesday, marking its longest winning streak since August. Bitcoin (BTC) prices topped $64,000 per share and closed in on an all-time high, after the first-ever Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund, or the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), rose by. nearly 5% in its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange. 

Shares of Netflix (NFLX) fluctuated between gains and losses in late trading despite posting third-quarter earnings and subscriber growth that exceeded Wall Street's expectations. United Air Lines (UAL) shares rose after the carrier posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that topped expectations, albeit while remaining some 32% below 2019 levels. 

These better-than-feared earnings results — in addition to those from earlier reporters including the big banks last week, and Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson Tuesday morning — have helped assuage traders' concerns that corporate profits would slow dramatically after a second-quarter surge. Investors have been nervously monitoring inflation data showing prices jumping by the most in decades, on top of a myriad reports over persistent labor and materials shortages and delivery issues. All of these factors were expected to weigh heavily on corporate profits. 

"We think investors have been too pessimistic on earnings expectations," Jon Adams, BMO Capital Markets senior investment strategist, told Yahoo Finance Live. "It does look like Q2 was likely the peak, but Q3 is going to be strong, probably above 30% year-over-year [growth]."

"We think the strength will continue into the fourth quarter, we're not overly concerned about profit margins," Adams added. "We are closely monitoring supply chain issues and increasing wage pressures but still think that profit margins are at healthy levels, and that there's more upside to come."

Other pundits also suggested price pressures may begin to ease over the coming quarters. 

"I do think that as these supply chain issues subside throughout the course of 2022, we're also going to start to see inflation moderate from these elevated levels," Meera Pandit, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, told Yahoo Finance Live. "It won't be completely transitory. Things like housing, things like food – we've seen wages come a little bit higher. So we're going to see higher inflation than we did during the last expansion. But it's going to come down and moderate from these levels." 

6:02 p.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures point to a lower open

Here's where markets were trading Tuesday evening: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): +2 points (+0.04%), to 4,513.25

  • Dow futures (YM=F): +8 points (+0.02%), to 35,331.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): +3.75 points (+0.02%) to 15,402.25

New York Stock Exchange. Manhattan, New York City.
