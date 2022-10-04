6

Stock market news live updates: Stock futures gain as investors hope for policy pivot

Alexandra Semenova
·Reporter
·3 min read

U.S. stock futures charged higher Tuesday morning as Wall Street looked to build on momentum from the previous session’s rally.

Futures tied to the benchmark S&P 500 surged 1.7% ahead of the open as Dow Jones Industrial futures jumped 400 points, or roughly 1.4%. Contracts on the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite were up more than 2%.

Equity markets kicked the month off on a high note Monday after an ugly September for the major averages. During the previous session, the S&P 500 soared 2.6% in its best day since July, the Dow rose 2.7% to mark its largest one-day gain since June, and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 2.3%.

Nicholas Colas of DataTrek Research points out that the S&P 500 rarely rallies by over 2% in non-stressed market conditions, suggesting that Monday’s bounce was a sign of “fragility, not strength.” Between 2013 and 2019, for example, there were fewer than four such days in every year, while 2022 has had 14 so far.

“History strongly suggests that Monday’s 2.6% S&P rally is neither healthy nor a sign that the index has troughed,” Cola noted, adding that reducing outsized volatility of the sort we have been seeing this year requires a shift by policymakers. “Markets have been trying to predict a turning point for Fed policy for months now, with as-yet little success given the ongoing strength in U.S. labor markets and still-high inflation.”

A gauge of U.S. manufacturing from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday showed activity declined to the lowest since May 2020 – a contraction that stoked some optimism around a dovish Federal Reserve pivot. And adding to hopes central bankers may back off aggressive monetary intervention came a warning from a United Nations agency that policymakers may induce a global recession and a period of prolonged stagnation if they proceed with aggressive rate increases.

"Excessive monetary tightening could usher in a period of stagnation and economic instability" he United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said in a statement.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on October 03, 2022 in New York City. Stocks closed up on the first day of trading in October, starting the fourth quarter of the year on a positive note. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on October 03, 2022 in New York City. Stocks closed up on the first day of trading in October, starting the fourth quarter of the year on a positive note. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Bonds rallied alongside stocks on Tuesday, with Treasury yields falling for a second straight day. The benchmark U.S. 10-year note tumbled to around 3.5% after topping a 2008 high of 4% last week. The U.S. dollar index also fell lower.

On the corporate side, shares of Rivian (RIVN) rallied more than 8% in the early trade after the company reiterated it was still on track to produce 25,000 electric vehicles this year, affirming its previous guidance.

Poshmark (POSH) stock jumped 12% pre-market on news the second-hand fashion retailer is set to be acquired by South Korean internet giant Naver Corp. in a deal valued at $1.2 billion.

Oil also extended Monday’s gains after a report OPEC+ is mulling a hefty production cut. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent crude oil futures each crept up roughly 1% to $84.42 and $89.83 per barrel, respectively.

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Consumers still have $1.3 trillion in extra spending power: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

  • Amazon stock has gotten too cheap to ignore, analyst argues

    Amazon's stock has basically priced in elevated inflation and a potential recession, Jefferies long-time tech analyst Brent Thill says, meaning that it's an attractive investment.

  • Wall Street Capitulation Calls Get Ever Harder as Stocks Bounce

    (Bloomberg) -- After a furious spate of retail selling unseen since December 2018 and beaten-down risk appetite, all the ingredients were in place heading into the big stock rebound Monday.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Rec

  • U.N. agency warns of recession linked to 'imprudent' monetary policy

    GENEVA (Reuters) -A United Nations agency warned on Monday of the risk of a monetary policy-induced global recession that would have especially serious consequences for developing countries and called for a new strategy. "Excessive monetary tightening could usher in a period of stagnation and economic instability" for some countries, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said in a statement released alongside its annual report. "Any belief that they (central banks) will be able to bring down prices by relying on higher interest rates without generating a recession is, the report suggests, an imprudent gamble," it said.

  • Dow Jones Surges 765 Points To Start New Stock Market Rally Attempt, What To Do Now

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's open. A new stock market rally attempt started Monday, as the Dow Jones industrials surged.

  • Nvidia and AMD Rise on Report Biden Will Further Restrict China Exports

    The latest restrictions follow years of efforts to prevent China from manufacturing cutting-edge semiconductors.

  • Gold Extends Gain Past $1,700 as Poor US Data Shifts Sentiment

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold extended an advance past $1,700 as weak US data drove a significant sentiment shift in the precious metals markets.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsThe metal is now closing in on it

  • Ray Dalio No Longer Thinks ‘Cash Is Trash’

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, has changed his mind, saying he no longer thinks “cash is trash” and that the short-term interest rate is “now about right.”Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Rec

  • U.S. auto sales fall slightly in Q3, but GM is a bright spot

    U.S. new vehicle sales fell slightly in the third quarter, even though some automakers reported improvement in September. But there are warning signs consumers' appetite for expensive new cars, trucks and SUVs may be waning.

  • Why stock market investors should be bullish despite recent volatility, according to a strategist

    Here are a couple good reasons to go against the curve and buy stocks.

  • OPEC+ mulling largest cuts since 2020 crisis, sources say

    LONDON (Reuters) -The OPEC+ group of oil producers is discussing output cuts of more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd), OPEC sources said, and voluntary cuts by individual members could come on top of that, making it their largest cut since 2020. The group is set to meet on Oct. 5 in Vienna -- in person for the first time since March 2020 -- against a backdrop of falling oil prices and months of severe market volatility which prompted top OPEC+ producer, Saudi Arabia, to say the group could cut production. OPEC+, which combines OPEC countries and allies such as Russia, has been gradually raising its output target to unwind the record cuts it made in 2020.

  • Apple consumers are cutting back on spending: Analyst

    BofA Global Research's Wamsi Mohan says that consumer spending in Apple's own install base is weakening.

  • Bank of America will invest $100 million in minority-owned banks

    Bank of America Corp plans to invest $100 million in banks that focus on minority communities, taking equity stakes of less than 5% of each lender, the company said on Tuesday. The program doubles Bank of America's earlier pledge to invest in minority depository institutions, or MDIs, that are mostly owned by minority individuals. The second-biggest U.S. lender has expanded its racial equality initiatives in recent years, making $42.5 million in equity investments in 22 MDIs and Community Development Financial Institutions.

  • UK’s Pension-Fund Tumult Was Years in the Making

    (Bloomberg) -- If Rome wasn’t built in a day, neither was the current turmoil in the UK’s pension-fund industry. While hardly anyone gave what seemed like a staid industry any thought before Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled his fiscal plans last month, a careful scrutiny of the past years will show that a potent land mine had, in fact, been planted long ago.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Ti

  • The Empress viewers are all making the same complaint about new Netflix period drama

    Netflix's The Empress viewers are all making the same complaint about the platform's new period drama which is set within the Austrian royal family.

  • Hedge fund launches plummet to lowest since 2008 financial crisis

    A risk-off mood across global financial markets amid persistent market turmoil deterred prospective hedge funders from starting up new firms in the second quarter.

  • White House guidelines for AI aim to mitigate harm

    The White House on Tuesday proposed a non-binding Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bill of Rights that it said would help parents, patients and workers avert harm from the increasing use of automation in education, health care and employment. The Biden administration's proposal joins hundreds of other guidelines and policy frameworks released by tech companies, industry associations and other government agencies over the past few years. Like the others, the White House version suggests numerous practices that developers and users of AI software should voluntarily follow to prevent the technology from unfairly disadvantaging people.

  • A soaring US dollar will force the Fed to pivot away from its interest rate hikes, but that won't be enough to prevent an earnings recession, Morgan Stanley says

    Global US dollar liquidity is now in the "danger zone where bad stuff happens," Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said.

  • Stocks won't find a bottom without more clarity on the timing of an economic rebound, and the market will be under pressure for up to 12 months, Morningstar says

    Morningstar said the stock market is trading at about a 20% discount to fair value and it appears it has "overcorrected to the downside."

  • 'Big Short' legend Michael Burry warns stocks will keep falling - and predicts many investors will suffer heavy losses

    Burry said the sell-off reminds him of the start of the dot-com crash, and blasted the passive-investing boom for mindlessly raising asset prices.