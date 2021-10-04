Stock market news live updates: Stock futures steady after technology stock rout

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·3 min read

Stock futures opened slightly higher Monday evening after a technology-led drawdown during the regular trading day, with a rotation away from growth names picking up steam as concerns over inflation lingered. 

Contracts on the Nasdaq edged up after the index dropped more than 2% Monday afternoon. Shares of technology heavyweight Facebook (FB) steadied in late trading after shedding nearly 5% earlier, with an hours-long platform outage adding to a string of negative coverage raising further scrutiny of the social media giant. 

Equity markets have faced a slew of concerns about the economic and inflationary backdrop, and regulatory and policy landscapes heading into the final quarter of the year. Wall Street's anxiety over the debt-limit debates in Washington increased further on Monday, with Democratic and Republican lawmakers still struggling to reach an agreement to raise the federal government borrowing limit and avert what some policymakers have warned would be economy-wide disaster as soon as mid-month.

Investors are also still awaiting signals from individual companies on how they have navigated supply chain challenges, rising labor costs and other pandemic-related pressures over the past several months, with third-quarter earnings season due to begin in earnest next week. 

“The growth scare probably happened, and we’ve seen a better alignment of expectations for higher inflation and lower growth. But where earnings come into play … is that we’re still going to have pockets of really high price pressure that are going to make business hard for select areas,” Francis Donald, Manulife Global chief economist, told Yahoo Finance.

“We need to be watching the earnings season not necessarily because of its broad impact – of course that matters to the market — but because we really need to be in a stock-picker’s market where those who really understand these companies are seeing who’s going to get whacked by the supply chain issues, and who’s going to benefit from the underlying fundamentals that are improving going into 2022," she added.

Despite the plethora of headline risks to the market, a number of strategists have warned against becoming too pessimistic just yet.

“I don’t see this as the big one, the big pullback, where we’re going to go down 20% and get into bearish territory,” D.R. Barton, Jr., principal at Woodshaw Financial Group, told Yahoo Finance Live on Monday. “We’re still awash in so much money – that overcomes so much other bad news, and I think that’s the one umbrella that’s still going to keep this market propped up for a while.”

Others offered a similar take.

"We think most of the dips here are buyable. I concur with the idea that the legs that the bull case stands on, which are accommodative policy, fiscal and monetary, plus just really strong corporate operators and a really strong consumer, are enough to outweigh the headline risks of a debt ceiling standoff or policy machinations," Ross Mayfield, Baird Investment strategy analyst, told Yahoo Finance Live on Monday.

6:10 p.m. ET Monday: Stock futures steady after technology stock rout

Here's where markets were trading ahead of the opening bell Monday evening: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): +2.5 points (+0.06%), to 4,293.75

  • Dow futures (YM=F): +10 points (+0.03%), to 33,880.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): +20.75 points (+0.14%) to 14,483.00

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 04, 2021 in New York City. In afternoon trading the Dow was down over 300 points as investors continue to worry about inflation, supply chain issues, and a political stalemate over the debt ceiling between Republicans and Democrats in Washington, DC. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 04, 2021 in New York City. In afternoon trading the Dow was down over 300 points as investors continue to worry about inflation, supply chain issues, and a political stalemate over the debt ceiling between Republicans and Democrats in Washington, DC. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq drops 2% as technology stocks slide, Facebook sheds 5%

    Stocks sank on Monday as traders awaited new economic and earnings data this week to confirm or assuage concerns over supply chain challenges, inflation and the pace of the labor market's recovery.

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • Market Recap: Monday, October 4

    Stocks sank on Monday as traders awaited new economic and earnings data. Ross Mayfield, Baird Investment Strategy Analyst and Sylvia Jablonski, Defiance ETFs Co-Founder & CIO joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • Biden Warning Ratchets Up Jitters: Debt Ceiling Anxiety Tracker

    (Bloomberg) -- Dislocations in the U.S. Treasury bill curve extended as investors become more concerned about the government potentially exhausting its borrowing authority, especially after President Joe Biden warned that the government is at risk of breaching the legal limit on its debt in two weeks. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street

  • Trump on the debt ceiling: 'We're in trouble no matter what'

    Yahoo News Chief Investigative Correspondent Michael Isikoff discusses Donald Trump's recent interview with Yahoo Finance Live.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF deepens skid amid Monday’s tech-led stock-market slump

    Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF is sliding in Monday's technology-led selloff in U.S. stocks, with the exchange-traded fund falling deeper into the red this year.

  • Why Match Group Stock Was Up 14.2% in September

    Shares of online dating conglomerate Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) were up 14.2% in September, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company, which owns some of the most popular dating apps in the world, could see a huge reduction in expenses after the latest legal rulings on Apple's and Google's mobile application stores. Match Group owns popular dating apps like Tinder, Hinge, and OK Cupid.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • Company founder tells Latinas: ‘Get rid of the fear’ of investing

    For Latinas trying to build wealth, the odds are stacked against them.

  • Facebook whistleblower will urge U.S. Senate to regulate company

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen will urge the U.S. Congress on Tuesday to regulate the social media giant, which she plans to liken to tobacco companies that for decades denied that smoking damaged health, according to prepared testimony seen by Reuters. Haugen will tell the panel that Facebook executives regularly chose profits over user safety.

  • Medical debt is different, so avoid this common savings strategy

    You have more options with medical bills compared to other types of debt.

  • September jobs report, PepsiCo and Levi Strauss earnings: What to know this week

    The spotlight this week will be on labor market data as investors await the release of the Labor Department's September jobs report on Friday. A smattering of earnings results from major consumer brands are also on tap.

  • Facebook Outage: What Does This Mean for Investors?

    Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) were pummeled on Monday, along with many other tech stocks, amid a broader market sell-off. Shares of Facebook, however, fell nearly 5% by the time the market closed. This steeper decline relative to the Nasdaq was in line with sharp declines seen across many growth stocks on Monday.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Staar Surgical Co. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • How Apple Became the Biggest Player in Videogames

    Apple, probably best known for iPhones, made more operating revenues from its gaming sector than most major videogame developers combined, The Wall Street Journal reports.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    October is sometimes a scary month for investors. But you don't have anything to be afraid about buying these stocks.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    As Yogi Berra (along with several others) is credited with saying, "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future." Problem is, that's exactly what investors in semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are being called upon to do as they gauge the likely duration of the global semiconductor shortage. Case in point: Shares of Nvidia had dropped 3.7% through 9:50 a.m. EDT today based on what should be good news for the stock.

  • 3 Sinking Stocks Cathie Wood Keeps Buying Anyway

    What do the world's most confident investors do when their favorite stocks dive along with the rest of the stock market? If you're Cathie Wood, the CEO and founder of ARK Invest you do some bargain shopping. Rising interest rates in the U.S. and a financial crisis in China have been driving down shares of the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) Cathie Wood manages for ARK Invest.

  • World's Largest Commodity Traders Burned By Massive Wrong Bets On Natural Gas

    Glencore, Gunvor, Trafigura and Vitol are among the commodity merchants facing massive margin calls on their positions in natural gas markets across Europe and the U.S.