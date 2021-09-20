Stock market news live updates: Wall St. sinks amid China's Evergrande contagion fears, US debt politics

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·6 min read

Stocks plunged on Monday, with major indices tumbling by over 1% at the opening bell, as investors nervously eyed the potential ripple effects of the default of a major Chinese real estate company, as well as ongoing debates over the debt limit in Washington. 

After defying gravity for most of the summer, September is shaping up to be a tough month for markets, with major benchmarks in retreat for three consecutive weeks. At Wall Street's opening bell, the Dow sank by more than 500 points, while the S&P 500 also dropped by nearly 70 points, adding to losses from last week. The CBOE Volatility Index, or Vix (^VIX), jumped by more than 15% to its highest since August, as a confluence of risks roiled markets.  

Shares of China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) plunged by more than 10% on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as fears mounted that the Chinese real estate juggernaut would collapse under a major debt burden, impacting shareholders, bondholders and potentially triggering turmoil elsewhere across global markets. The specter of a broader crackdown by the Chinese government on Hong Kong's real estate sector further added to concerns. 

"While the Evergrande situation is front and center, the reality is, stock market valuations are overstretched and the market has enjoyed too long of a break from volatility and Monday's stock market declines are not surprising," said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer at wealth management firm The Bahnsen Group, with over $3 billion in assets under management.

Meanwhile, heated debates in Washington over increasing the government's borrowing limit built on the risk-off tone in markets. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called for Congress to raise the U.S. debt ceiling again in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, and suggested that to do otherwise would risk leaving the government to default on payments and generate "widespread economic catastrophe." 

The U.S. House is set to vote this week on the debt ceiling and a stopgap spending measure to keep the government operating past the end of the fiscal year at the end of September. 

Even heading into Monday's session, the three major U.S. stock indexes had dipped so far in September amid escalating concerns over the Delta variant, pace of the economic recovery, inflation and path forward for monetary and fiscal policy. Retail sales data last week suggested the consumer was turning back towards goods rather than services spending amid the latest wave of the coronavirus, and still-weak consumer sentiment data suggested many individuals were becoming increasingly concerned about inflationary pressures.

And on the monetary policy front, the prospects of a near-term shift to present ultra-accommodative policy posturing from the Fed has also injected additional uncertainty into markets. The Federal Open Market Committee is slated to hold its two-day policy-setting meeting Tuesday and Wednesday, with the event culminating in a new monetary policy statement, update economic projections, and press conference from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

One of the major focuses at this week's meeting will be about whether the Federal Reserve ramps up its signaling around when it will begin to taper its crisis-era asset purchase program. The central bank has suggested this quantitative easing — which currently comprises purchases of $120 billion monthly in Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities — would begin once the economy made "substantial further progress" toward the Fed's goals on inflation and employment. 

"While we readily admit that the Committee could make changes to the September statement to signal that tapering is drawing closer, we believe the soft August hiring print and recent surge in COVID cases added enough uncertainty to the economic outlook that would refrain officials from making substantive changes to the wording," Sam Bullard, senior economist for Wells Fargo, wrote in a note on Sunday. 

"If the economic data improves sufficiently over the coming weeks, then Fed officials could use public comments throughout October to signal that tapering will commence in November," he added. 

For investors, the Fed's move on tapering will be closely watched given that the asset purchases were one major tool the central bank used to bolster liquidity and support the economic recovery during the pandemic, and had by extension helped underpin stocks' rise to record highs. 

Though stocks have lost some of their momentum in September so far, some strategists believe the move may be temporary. 

"You have to look at where the crowding is, and right now, there's so much negative sentiment with regard to the market. It's why we have been buying this dip this week and telling our clients that we think the market setup is perfect for a pretty big rally for the rest of September and possibly the beginning of October," Eddie Ghabour, Key Advisors managing partner, told Yahoo Finance on Friday. "The next big hurdle we have to get through is the Fed meeting on Wednesday. If the Fed doesn't disappoint, I think it's a risk-on rally ... right now everyone is so pessimistic about the market, and in our opinion markets don't crash when everyone is positioned for it." 

9:30 a.m. ET Monday: Stocks tumble at the opening bell

Here were the main moves in markets as of 9:30 a.m ET:

  • S&P 500 (^GSPC): 4,359.72, -73.27 (-1.65%)

  • Dow (^DJI): 34,040.24, -544.64 (-1.57%)

  • Nasdaq (^IXIC): 14,748.46, -295.51 (-1.96%)

  • Crude (CL=F): $70.84 per barrel, -$1.13 (-1.57%)

  • Gold (GC=F): $1,759.10 per ounce, +7.70 (+0.44%)

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): -5.0 bps to yield 1.319%

6:57 a.m. ET Monday: Stock futures plunge, Dow drops 500+ points

Here were the main moves in markets as of Monday morning: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): -56.75 points (-1.28%) at 4,365.00

  • Dow futures (YM=F): -541 points (-1.57%) to 34,921.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): -152.25 points (-0.99%) to 15,173.75

  • Crude (CL=F): -$1.43 (-1.99%) to $70.54 per barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): +$8.20 (+0.47%) to $1,759.60 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): -3.9 bp to yield 1.331%

Traders work on the floor at the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on March 11, 2020 in New York. - Wall Street stocks dove deeper into the red in afternoon trading on March 11, 2020, with losses accelerating after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic. Near 1710 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial was down more than 1,200 points, or 5.0 percent, at 23,777.17. The broad-based S&P 500 slumped 4.6 percent to 2,749.88, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 4.4 percent to 7,979.15. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)
Traders work on the floor at the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on March 11, 2020 in New York. - Wall Street stocks dove deeper into the red in afternoon trading on March 11, 2020, with losses accelerating after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic. Near 1710 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial was down more than 1,200 points, or 5.0 percent, at 23,777.17. The broad-based S&P 500 slumped 4.6 percent to 2,749.88, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 4.4 percent to 7,979.15. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Evergrande fears send stock market tumbling: Here’s what investors need to know about the China property giant

    Evergrande, a Chinese property giant, is on the brink of default. Here's what investors need to know.

  • Twitter seeks to settle 2016 class action lawsuit for $800 million

    The individual defendants and Twitter continue to deny any wrongdoing or any other improper actions, the company said in a regulatory filing. Twitter also said it expects to record a charge for this settlement during the third quarter. Twitter was not immediately available to comment on more details about the lawsuit.

  • China Evergrande Is a Big Problem for the Market. These Charts Show Just How Big.

    Advisors should keep an eye on credit-default swaps to gauge the risk of broader market impact from Evergrande’s debt woes. Looking at CDS for HSBC is one good proxy for estimating contagion. For investors, the weather has turned ominous.

  • Dow futures skid nearly 2% Monday as fear of market contagion from China’s Evergrande intensifies

    U.S. stock futures fell sharply on Monday, with those for the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbling 500 points, as Hong Kong-listed property companies came under fresh pressure. Investors also were positioning ahead of this week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting. How are stock futures trading?

  • September is starting to stink for the stock market: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, September 20, 2021.

  • Retirement expert details a 'key thing' for stress-free golden years

    “We really encourage people to be debt-free, no car loans, no credit cards, no home loans," one expert said.

  • Latest crypto hack sees $12.7m 'wrapped' bitcoin stolen from pNetwork

    pNetwork said it had identified a fix and that it was 'prioritising security over speed'. There hasn't been an update on the company's twitter since 11.43pm last night.

  • Dow Jones Futures Dive On China Default Fears With Stock Market Rally At Turning Point; What To Do Now

    China property default fears are ratting an already-shaky market, with the S&P 500 below its 50-day and a key Fed meeting on tap. What should investors do now?

  • World shares skid as China Evergrande contagion fears rise

    World shares skidded and the dollar firmed on Monday as investors fretted about the spillover risk to the global economy from property group China Evergrande's troubles, while eyeing a week packed with global central bank meetings. In a sign of the risk aversion rippling through markets, China sovereign credit default swaps jumped to a near one-year high, while the cost of insuring against European corporate bond defaults leapt to the highest since late May. European stocks slumped 2.3%, on course for their worst session since December, with energy and mining stocks tumbling as the dollar's jump to near four-week highs crushed commodity prices.

  • China Property Fear Spreads Beyond Evergrande, Roiling Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing investor angst about China’s real estate crackdown rippled through markets on Monday, adding pressure on Xi Jinping’s government to prevent financial contagion from destabilizing the world’s second-largest economy.Hong Kong real estate giants including Henderson Land Development Co. suffered the biggest selloff in more than a year as traders speculated China will extend its property clampdown to the financial hub. Intensifying concerns about China Evergrande Group’s debt c

  • Average U.S. Retirement Savings By Age: How Do Yours Compare?

    How do your retirement savings compare to savings by other people in your age group? Are you keeping up with the proverbial Jones?

  • Bitcoin Drops Below $44,000. Evergrande Contagion Fears Hit Cryptocurrencies.

    Bitcoin falls as cryptocurrencies are caught up in a wave of selling brought on by contagion fears from the mounting problems at property giant China Evergrande Group.

  • Evergrande troubles punish China property as contagion concern spreads

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Growing fears of a default by China Evergrande Group led investors worried about its potential impact on the wider economy to dump Chinese property stocks and seek refuge in safe-haven assets elsewhere on Monday. Shares in Evergrande, which has been scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders, suppliers and investors, closed down 10.2% at HK$2.28 on Monday, after earlier plummeting 19% to its weakest level since May 2010. Regulators have warned that its $305 billion of liabilities could spark broader risks to China's financial system if its debts are not stabilised.

  • 'Kids wouldn’t be going to school;' Mass. bus CEO on Nat Guard drivers

    Last week Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) announced that he was sending 250 National Guard members to drive school bus routes across the state due to a severe shortage of drivers. John McCarthy, its chief executive of NRT bus joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Sinking Stocks She Keeps Buying

    If you're Cathie Wood, founder, and CEO of ARK Invest, you keep buying more. Shares of life-science equipment manufacturer Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) took a hit last week, and two ARK Invest ETFs quickly bought more. Wood also bought two genomics stocks that have tanked this year, Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA).

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Not many know what a powerful wealth compounding machine dividend stocks are. With reinvested dividends, those gains more than doubled to over 2,400%, proving time and again why dividend stocks are so worthy of your money. While you must never chase yields blindly, there's nothing like it if you can invest in dividend stocks that support their high yields with stable and growing dividends.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Just Went on Sale

    With the stock market hovering around an all-time high, risk-averse investors may be looking for safer investments that can generate income even if there's a market downturn. Dividend Aristocrats, which are members of the S&P 500 that have raised their annual payouts for at least 25 consecutive years, tend to be large and often stodgy companies. Although prone to underperforming a growth-orientated market like the one we are in, these companies offer consistent and reliable performance with a track record you can count on.

  • Guess what the three Democrats blocking lower medication prices have in common?

    A bill in Congress would allow Medicare to use its bulk-purchasing power to negotiate lower drug prices. Big Pharma is not pleased Congressman Scott Peters is the House’s top recipient of pharmaceutical industry donations in the 2022 election cycle. Photograph: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images The three conservative Democratic lawmakers threatening to kill their party’s drug pricing legislation have raked in roughly $1.6m of campaign cash from donors in the pharmaceutical and health products industr

  • 3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

    Dividend stocks are a great way to start earning passive income. However, one minor inconvenience of most dividend stocks is that they only cut checks quarterly. Because of that, the dividend income can be somewhat lumpy.

  • 5 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) in 10 Years

    Although the stock market is completely unpredictable in the short term, history has shown time and again that patience is rewarded over the long run. The annual fees these members pay buoy relatively thin retail margins and allow Amazon to continually undercut brick-and-mortar retailers on price.