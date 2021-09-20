Stock market news live updates: Stock futures trade mixed after selloff, as investors eye Fed meeting

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
Stock futures traded mixed Monday evening after sliding during the regular trading day, as a bevy of concerns out of China and in Washington spurred a steep selloff across risk assets. Traders also turned their attention to the start of the Federal Reserve's latest two-day monetary policy-setting meeting.

Contracts on the S&P 500 added to losses after the blue-chip index logged its worst day since May by the end of Monday's session. Dow and Nasdaq futures traded little changed. Earlier, the Dow recovered losses of more than 900 points, or 2.8%, to close lower by about 1.8%. The Nasdaq shed more than 2%. 

Fears of a financial contagion that could ensue if China's largest real estate developer China Evergrande defaults under its massive debt burden served as one major point of concern for investors, triggering a global equity rout that put the S&P 500 on track for its third straight weekly decline. This built on worries from earlier this month as Wall Street pundits revised down economic and profit growth expectations for the remaining months of the year. 

And this week, investors are facing additional uncertainty over debates in Washington to raise the U.S. debt ceiling to prevent a government shutdown and U.S. government defaults on federal payments, and avoid what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said would become "widespread economic catastrophe."

Mid-week, the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is set to deliver its latest monetary policy decision, which is expected to show the Federal Reserve is nearing the announcement of the timing of its plan to begin tapering its asset-purchase program that had helped support the economic recovery. 

Still, a number of equity strategists offered a sanguine take despite the risks. 

"Markets are clearly having some angst on the potential spillover effects from Evergrande, along with some nervousness over the September FOMC meeting. We’ve been in the camp that we’re overdue for a correction," Cliff Hodge, chief investment officer for Cornerstone Wealth, wrote in an email. Monday evening. "At the moment, we’re not worried about a market crash. The Fed and Evergrande are not new. The market has known about both of these for a couple weeks in the case of Evergrande and a couple of months now for the Fed."

"Sentiment is overly bearish, and institutions are well-hedged going into these events," he added. "Markets don’t crash when everyone expects it. They crash when everyone is crowded and levered long."

Others struck a similar tone.

"I think what people are missing if you're leaning into this with a sell button is the fact that the economy is still expanding. Yes, it's slowed down from the late spring, early summer peak, but we still have an economic expansion that's likely to take hold here," Jason Ware, Albion Financial Group chief investment officer, told Yahoo Finance Live Monday afternoon

"We have an economy that's working, we have record earnings that we're going to hit this year, we have a Fed that's still very much in full accommodation mode — and by the way, at their meeting this week, they're probably going to be discussing what's happening in China [as] just another reason for them to not taper this month," he added. "And then finally, we have a fiscal authority that's still in full-on wanting to stimulate the economy with spending."  

6:15 p.m. ET Monday: Stock futures trade mixed after selloff 

Here were the main moves in markets as of Monday evening: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): -73 points (-1.65%), at 4,348.75

  • Dow futures (YM=F): +16 points (+0.05%), at 33,855.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): +3.25 points (+0.02%) to 15,012.75

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 16: People sit by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 16, 2021 in New York City. Despite a rise in retail sales, the Dow slipped lower on Thursday as investors continue to have concerns from the Delta variant and news of a slight rise in jobless claims. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

