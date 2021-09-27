Stock market news live updates: Stock futures opened little changed after cyclical-led session

Stock futures opened near the flat line Monday evening on the heels of a mixed session, with cyclical stocks getting bid higher as optimism over the firming growth backdrop increased.

Contracts on the S&P 500 drifted sideways. Earlier, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell as Treasury yields climbed, putting pressure on heavily weighted growth and technology stocks in the indexes. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note built on last week's gains to top 1.5%, reaching its highest level since June.

The Dow extended its winning streak into a fourth straight session. Shares of components including Dow Inc. (DOW), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Chevron (CVX) led the index higher as oil prices jumped. Positive economic data including a much stronger-than-expected durable goods report for last month helped underpin the move. West Texas intermediate crude oil futures (CL=F) rose for a fifth consecutive session to break above $75 a barrel, or the commodity's highest price since July. And Brent crude oil, the international standard, closed in on the $80 per-barrel level to reach its highest since 2018.

"Really what you're seeing is, across asset classes, the market [is adopting] a pro-cyclical view, which means better growth in the future, higher inflation, higher bond yields," Tom Essaye, The Sevens Report Research Founder, told Yahoo Finance Live on Monday. "You're seeing that from commodities through to equities."

Investors also continued to watch developments out of Washington, with lawmakers facing a deadline this week to fund the government by Thursday night to avert a government shutdown.

The effort to pass a new government budget has been swept into ongoing debates around whether or not to raise the federal debt ceiling and pass an expansive $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which would advance a number of initiatives central to President Joe Biden's economic agenda.

Story continues

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are also set to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday about the Fed and Treasury's responses to the pandemic. In prepared remarks, Yellen addressed the ongoing debt ceiling debate, reiterating her concern over the negative implications to the U.S. economy, should lawmakers fail to take action.

"It is imperative that Congress swiftly addresses the debt limit. If it does not, America would default for the first time in history," Yellen said in the remarks. "The full faith and credit of the United States would be impaired, and our country would likely face a financial crisis and economic recession."

For investors, the plethora of overlapping debates in Washington could be a near-term source of more market choppiness.

"I think there's the opportunity for volatility to pick up a little bit," Eric Freedman, U.S. Bank Wealth Management chief investment officer, told Yahoo Finance Live on Monday.

"Not only do you have concerns about the debt ceiling and what legislation may come out, but you also have concerns about when the Federal Reserve may step in, and you also have earnings come up," he added. "So we're in that shoulder period for the next couple of days when the only announcements coming from companies tend to be negative ones. We've had some of those over the past week, particularly focusing on cost pressures."

—

6:07 p.m. ET Monday: Stock futures drift sideways

Here were the main moves in markets as of Monday evening:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : -2.75 points (-0.06%), to 4,430.25

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : -3 points (-0.01%), to 34,740.00

Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): -17 points (-0.11%) to 15,177.75

A trader works at the trading floor in the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, Sept. 20, 2021. U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday as selling pressure intensified on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 614.41 points, or 1.78 percent, to close at 33,970.47, after shedding by more than 970 points at its session low. The S&P 500 dropped 75.26 points, or 1.70 percent, to 4,357.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 330.06 points, or 2.19 percent, to 14,713.90. (Photo by Xinhua via Getty Images)

—

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter