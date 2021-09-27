Stock market news live updates: Stock futures opened little changed after cyclical-led session

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·4 min read

Stock futures opened near the flat line Monday evening on the heels of a mixed session, with cyclical stocks getting bid higher as optimism over the firming growth backdrop increased.

Contracts on the S&P 500 drifted sideways. Earlier, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell as Treasury yields climbed, putting pressure on heavily weighted growth and technology stocks in the indexes. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note built on last week's gains to top 1.5%, reaching its highest level since June.

The Dow extended its winning streak into a fourth straight session. Shares of components including Dow Inc. (DOW), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Chevron (CVX) led the index higher as oil prices jumped. Positive economic data including a much stronger-than-expected durable goods report for last month helped underpin the move. West Texas intermediate crude oil futures (CL=F) rose for a fifth consecutive session to break above $75 a barrel, or the commodity's highest price since July. And Brent crude oil, the international standard, closed in on the $80 per-barrel level to reach its highest since 2018.

"Really what you're seeing is, across asset classes, the market [is adopting] a pro-cyclical view, which means better growth in the future, higher inflation, higher bond yields," Tom Essaye, The Sevens Report Research Founder, told Yahoo Finance Live on Monday. "You're seeing that from commodities through to equities." 

Investors also continued to watch developments out of Washington, with lawmakers facing a deadline this week to fund the government by Thursday night to avert a government shutdown. 

The effort to pass a new government budget has been swept into ongoing debates around whether or not to raise the federal debt ceiling and pass an expansive $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which would advance a number of initiatives central to President Joe Biden's economic agenda. 

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are also set to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday about the Fed and Treasury's responses to the pandemic. In prepared remarks, Yellen addressed the ongoing debt ceiling debate, reiterating her concern over the negative implications to the U.S. economy, should lawmakers fail to take action.

"It is imperative that Congress swiftly addresses the debt limit. If it does not, America would default for the first time in history," Yellen said in the remarks. "The full faith and credit of the United States would be impaired, and our country would likely face a financial crisis and economic recession."

For investors, the plethora of overlapping debates in Washington could be a near-term source of more market choppiness. 

"I think there's the opportunity for volatility to pick up a little bit," Eric Freedman, U.S. Bank Wealth Management chief investment officer, told Yahoo Finance Live on Monday.

"Not only do you have concerns about the debt ceiling and what legislation may come out, but you also have concerns about when the Federal Reserve may step in, and you also have earnings come up," he added. "So we're in that shoulder period for the next couple of days when the only announcements coming from companies tend to be negative ones. We've had some of those over the past week, particularly focusing on cost pressures."

6:07 p.m. ET Monday: Stock futures drift sideways

Here were the main moves in markets as of Monday evening:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): -2.75 points (-0.06%), to 4,430.25

  • Dow futures (YM=F): -3 points (-0.01%), to 34,740.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): -17 points (-0.11%) to 15,177.75

A trader works at the trading floor in the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, Sept. 20, 2021. U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday as selling pressure intensified on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 614.41 points, or 1.78 percent, to close at 33,970.47, after shedding by more than 970 points at its session low. The S&P 500 dropped 75.26 points, or 1.70 percent, to 4,357.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 330.06 points, or 2.19 percent, to 14,713.90. (Photo by Xinhua via Getty Images)
A trader works at the trading floor in the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, Sept. 20, 2021. U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday as selling pressure intensified on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 614.41 points, or 1.78 percent, to close at 33,970.47, after shedding by more than 970 points at its session low. The S&P 500 dropped 75.26 points, or 1.70 percent, to 4,357.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 330.06 points, or 2.19 percent, to 14,713.90. (Photo by Xinhua via Getty Images)

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end mixed as investors eye DC votes

    Stocks were mixed Monday as investors closely monitored developments in Washington, D.C., as lawmakers rush to try and avert a government shutdown and advance a bevy of new measures.

  • Market Recap: Monday, September 27

    Stocks were mixed Monday as investors closely monitored developments in Washington, DC. Larry Shover, D. Alexander Capital CIO and Tom Essaye, The Sevens Report Research Founder joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Pelosi Makes Infrastructure Move; AMD, Energy Stock Among 4 Passing Buy Points; Tesla Stock Surges

    The Dow Jones rose. Nancy Pelosi made an infrastructure bill move. AMD stock offered a buy point. Tesla stock gained, Apple stock fell.

  • Crypto is ‘in the early stages’ of a ‘long-term upward trend’: Analyst

    The vast majority of money managers remain cautious on cryptocurrency investing, despite some big name investors putting their money behind digital coins, according to one analyst.

  • A Government Shutdown Is Looming. What It Means for the Stock Market.

    Government shutdowns historically haven't significantly impacted the stock market. In fact, markets usually make a quick recovery after a shutdown of five days or more.

  • Why Stocks May Soar After the Government Shutdown

    The stock market has shrugged off past U.S. federal government shutdowns, giving investors some hope amid the 2021 budget impasse.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • Orders for U.S. Business Equipment Rise for Sixth Straight Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Orders placed with U.S. manufacturers for business equipment strengthened in August, extending to six months a solid run of robust capital investment that’s helping fuel economic growth.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe value of core capital goods

  • UPDATE 4-Pelosi sets Thursday vote on infrastructure, eyes smaller social spending bill

    U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday set a vote on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill for Thursday and voiced confidence it would pass. Debate on the legislation, which passed the Senate with Democratic and Republican support on Aug. 10 and would help fund road, bridge, airport, school and other construction projects, will begin on Monday, she added. Pelosi has not yet set a date to bring to the floor a larger, $3.5 trillion social welfare and climate bill - whose cost has divided her fellow Democrats - and said it is still under negotiation.

  • Top Netflix Hit ‘Squid Game’ Sparks Korean Media Stock Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest smash hit from the Korean entertainment world “Squid Game” is also proving popular with investors, who have been snapping up shares of at least two companies related to the thriller series.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignA dramatized surv

  • US STOCKS-Tech pulls Nasdaq, S&P 500 down as Treasury yields rise

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes ended lower on Monday with investors pivoting to value as tech shares, hurt by rising Treasury yields, weighed on equities in the quarter's final week. Economically sensitive smallcaps and transports outperformed the broader market.

  • Stock futures mixed as lawmakers rush to avert a government shutdown

    Stock futures traded mixed Monday morning as investors closely monitored developments in Washington, D.C., as lawmakers rush to try and avert a government shutdown. Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi and Brian Cheung weigh in.&nbsp;

  • Why Naked Brand Shares Continue To Rise Today

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is continuing to trade higher Monday after the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice, stated Friday that the company had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we believe the business combination will reward our patient shareholders," said Davis-Rice

  • Apple and Other Big Tech Stocks Slumped—but the Dow Was Unscathed. Here’s Why.

    Apple stock fell, as did the rest of the Big Tech gang. The however, rose because rising bond yields indicate that investors are feeling more confident about the economic recovery. First off, long-dated bond yields are rising, with the 10-year Treasury yield hitting as high as 1.5%.

  • U.S. to open program to replace Huawei equipment in U.S. networks

    The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Monday said it would open a $1.9 billion program to reimburse mostly rural U.S. telecom carriers for removing network equipment made by Chinese companies deemed national security threats like Huawei and ZTE Corp. Last year, the FCC designated Huawei and ZTE as national security threats to communications networks - a declaration that barred U.S. firms from tapping an $8.3 billion government fund to purchase equipment from the companies.

  • White House Council of Economic Advisers breaks down a busy week in D.C.

    Jared Bernstein White House Council of Economic Advisers joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the debt ceiling, the budget resolution and other debates ongoing on Capitol Hill.

  • Debt ceiling deadline looms, Biden's agenda in peril

    Rick Newman&nbsp;joins the Yahoo Finance panel to discuss the Democrats' efforts to pass Biden's 'Build Back Better Agenda' as the debate intensifies in Congress and the ramifications failing to raise the debt ceiling could have on the nation.

  • Why Amazon is giving away AWS credits to promote health equity

    Amazon is giving away $40 million in AWS credits to help address health inequity.

  • Why Snap Shares Are Falling

    Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading lower by 3.3% at $80.43 amid overall market weakness as technology and growth stocks dip on a rise in the 10-year treasury yield. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.517% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.484% level. The move in the 10-year note comes after the Federal Reserve last week spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Snap, which refers to itself as a camera company, has one of the most popular soci

  • Is Sundial Growers Too Cheap to Pass Up?

    One stock investors may be considering is pot producer Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). In the wake of that decline, is Sundial Growers a bargain worth buying, or should investors steer clear? Sundial Growers is no exception.