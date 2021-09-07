Stock market news live updates: Wall Street aims to build on gains as COVID-era benefits expire

Javier E. David
·Editor focused on markets and the economy
·4 min read

Stock futures were marginally higher on Tuesday, suggesting that Wall Street indices would open close to last week's record highs, with analysts closely watching the end of pandemic-era jobless benefits and its impact on the labor market.

Last week, the S&P 500 Index set an all-time high, and the Nasdaq Composite briefly hitting an intraday record, despite August's jobs data falling far short of market expectations. While payrolls showed the economy creating a relatively slim 235,000 new positions, the data stoked speculation that the Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee (FOMC) could alter its timetable for scaling back its stimulative bond-buying, which has propped up investor confidence. 

"On balance, we expect the September FOMC statement to confirm the July minutes that tapering can begin later this year," wrote Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, in a morning research note.

"While the Fed will want to preserve the maximum flexibility, incorporating tapering into the statement would likely count as the ample notice [Fed Chair Jerome] Powell has promised in a way that notification in the FOMC minutes does not," Chandler wrote, adding that tapering would likely begin in December. 

While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic fueled by the Delta variant figured prominently in the miss, especially for softness in the leisure, hospitality and bars/restaurant sector, some analysts have also pointed to the labor shortage becoming a drag on jobs creation. A lack of available workers have prompted businesses to hike pay, adjust hours, and even lose some business.

"With respect to no job gains in leisure and hospitality, while I'm not discounting the influence of Delta on consumer behavior for some and the supply problems out of Asia because of Covid dictated restrictions, I'm mostly blaming the lack of workers," veteran market analyst Peter Boockvar said in a research note to clients on Tuesday.

He pointed to National Federation of Independent Business data on Friday that showed plans to hire, positions not able to fill and compensation all at 48-year highs, all records for the survey.

Still, investors have been mostly undaunted by the rise of the Delta variant, and dour data. The indexes' latest march to record highs has been powered by technology stocks, with the Nasdaq extending a run of outperformance from August. 

With the trading week shortened by Labor Day, traders will be keeping an eye on producer prices data for hints at inflation pressures, as well as the end of a crucial source of unemployment insurance during the pandemic.

Under Congress' Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, millions of Americans were offered additional unemployment support during the pandemic with augmented federal unemployment benefits. However, those benefits expired over the weekend, and economists think it will help bolster a labor market that's suffered from a lack of workers.

According to a Goldman Sachs analysis, "unemployed workers whose benefits ended early saw a statistically significant increase in their re-employment probability ... So we expect the benefit expiration to boost job growth in coming months."

8:00 a.m.: Goldman sees 'harder path ahead' for growth

A woman walks past a retail store in the fashion district of New York, January 14, 2010. U.S. consumers curbed their Christmas spending in December and more people filed claims for jobless benefits last week, casting fresh doubts on whether the economic recovery can last once government support fades. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS)
A woman walks past a retail store in the fashion district of New York, January 14, 2010. U.S. consumers curbed their Christmas spending in December and more people filed claims for jobless benefits last week, casting fresh doubts on whether the economic recovery can last once government support fades. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS)

Over the long weekend, Goldman Sachs downgraded its estimates for U.S. growth, based largely on the fact that the Delta variant is having a worse-than-expected impact on services and consumption. Economists see the economy growing at an annualized 3.5% pace in the current quarter, but now sees Q4 checking in at 5.5% in Q4 (previously 6.5%).

"Although we expect the Delta setback to be brief," the lack of fiscal support to consumers and already frothy levels of spending pose challenges to the outlook, the bank's economists wrote:

...consumers will need to rotate from a very elevated level of spending on goods back to a normal level of spending on services. Spending on goods is likely to continue falling, though delayed purchases due to shortages of items such as new cars should slow the decline. But the rest of the service sector recovery will be much slower than the easy phase that followed vaccination, and with Covid fears likely to persist through the winter virus season, it might take a while for spending to recover in still-depressed categories such as very high-contact and office-adjacent services.

 

7:21 a.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures rise

Here's where markets were trading before the opening bell:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): 4,538.00, +3.50 (+0.08%)

  • Dow futures (YM=F): 35,398.00, +45.00 (+0.13%)

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): 15,648.50, -3.00 (-0.02%)

  • Crude (CL=F): $68.43 per barrel, -0.86 (-1.24%)

  • Gold (GC=F): $1,811.80, -$21.90 (-1.19%)

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): flat, yielding 1.3220%

By Javier E. David, editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him at @Teflongeek

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 things to cheer in August's jobs letdown — and one big worry: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

  • Ecuador Looks To Double Its Oil Production

    Following the surprise victory of Guillermo Lasso in Ecuador’s presidential elections the outlook for the country’s long-suffering oil industry is starting to look a little brighter

  • Why Is Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Down 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • What August's record breaking month for crypto flows means for bitcoin

    The crypto market looked like a rising tide for all coins last month, but growth across the asset class hasn’t been equal.

  • Exclusive: SEC Chair Gensler eyes corporate disclosures to curb consolidation

    U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler will lean on corporate disclosures as the Biden administration sets its eyes on curbing anti-competitive behavior.

  • Investors are ignoring the parallels between stocks today and ‘heady’ years of 1929, 1999 and 2007. Do this next, says strategist.

    Our call of the day from Miller Tabak + Co.'s Matt Maley warns of parallels between markets today and what's been seen in some pre-bear and bear years. Here's what he suggests investors do next.

  • If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

    As an investor, retirement likely means you're looking for a combination of safety, income, and some growth potential in your portfolio. These stocks deliver in all three areas.

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks That Could Be Millionaire Makers

    Outstanding quarterly results yet again prove these three pot stocks have the potential to turn your investment into millions.

  • These Stocks Turned $100,000 Into $1 Million, and They Could Do It Again

    Assuming that you had $100,000 to invest a decade ago and decided to split that money equally between shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), you would have easily been a millionaire by now thanks to their massive gains. Shares of these semiconductor stocks have crushed the broader market over the past 10 years, with ASML alone turning a $50,000 investment in 2011 into $945,000 now. Applied Materials has also been a terrific buy, as $50,000 invested in the stock a decade ago would now be worth $610,000.

  • China’s M&A Kings Cash Out Overseas Bets at Near-Record Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- Just a few years ago, Chinese firms spent lavishly overseas on everything from luxury hotels to soccer clubs. Now they are heading for the exit amid rising demand for anything that throws off cash.Companies in China announced divestment plans of their overseas assets worth $10.5 billion so far this year, the second-highest total since at least 1998, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At the current pace, 2021 could surpass last year’s $15 billion sum.“These days Chinese comp

  • Philippine Airlines to return 22 planes, reassures on survival

    Philippine Airlines will return 22 aircraft, mostly Airbus and Boeing jets, to lessors as it pursues a financial restructuring programme to survive after the pandemic has decimated global travel, executives said on Monday. Philippine Airlines last week filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy https://www.reuters.com/article/philippine-airlines-bankruptcy-idUSL1N2Q600A in the United States, allowing it to continue operations and generate fresh capital. With the company not expecting a return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024 to 2025, the carrier will return 22 aircraft to lessors, Philippine Airlines President Gilbert Santa Maria told a news conference.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is always making moves. Let's go over some of the star fund manager's noteworthy buys on Friday.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

    Dividend stocks can make great investments. The average dividend stock has generated a more than 12.8% total return from 1973 through the end of last year, according to data from Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. Meanwhile, the best results came from companies that steadily increased their dividends, with growers delivering a 13.2% total return.

  • 3 EV Stocks Under $10 That Could Double (or More)

    Detroit is seeing some stiff competition these days – and not just from Japan and Korea. The economy is shifting toward green tech, and new automotive companies are popping up to take advantage of the newly opened electric vehicle (EV) playing field. Just as a century and more ago there were scores of auto makers competing to build the best combustion engine cars, and scores of designs in the game, ranging from external combustion steam cars to rotary engine motorcycles, so today the EV field pr

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do now if you’re worried about inflation

    “The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high,” MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash reported last week. For investors, that news was, no doubt, worrisome, so we looked at what two financial bigwigs, Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi, as well as other pros, have told investors in the past about dealing with inflation (psst: both say you need to keep investing in stocks.) Here (and below) are Bankrate’s list of featured investing products for September. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • 10 Stocks Getting Attention of Elite Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks getting the attention of elite hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Getting Attention of Elite Hedge Funds. Hedge funds have not performed well in the past decade. In fact, hedge funds have been more […]

  • 10 High Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high yield dividend ETFs to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy Now. Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, are securities that track indexes, sectors, commodities, or other assets, […]