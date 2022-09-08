Stock market news live updates: Stock resume slide after rebound rally falters

U.S. stocks sank Thursday following a rebound rally in the prior trading session that helped all three major averages log gains of well above 1%.

The S&P 500 tumbled 0.8% at the start of trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 220 points, or about 0.7%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite led the way down — declining about 0.8%.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 surged 1.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average about 1.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite 2.1% – snapping a seven-day streak of declines and notching its biggest jump in four weeks.

On the economic date front, initial jobless claims fell to the lowest reading since May. Filings for first-time unemployment insurance totaled 222,000 in the week ended Sept. 3, the Labor Department said Thursday. Economists called for 240,00 claims, according to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

All eyes are on Federal Reserve Chair Powell Thursday morning as he speaks at the Cato Institute’s 40th Annual Monetary Conference in Washington D.C. The appearance will mark Powell’s final public remarks before the U.S. central bank’s next policy announcement September 21.

Across the Atlantic, the European Central Bank delivered an unprecedented 75 basis point interest rate hike and signaled further increases after inflation in the eurozone hit a new record high.

The increase will come just two weeks before the Federal Reserve is poised to raise interest rates in the U.S. by 0.75% for the third consecutive time. Some market participants had hoped that policymakers would slow the pace of their rate-hiking campaign this fall, but strong economic data on the labor and manufacturing fronts have tempered those expectations.

U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell listens during his re-nominations hearing of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., January 11, 2022. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

CME Group's Fedwatch tool reflects expectations for a bump of three quarters of a percentage at about 76%, up from 69% one week ago.

Goldman Sachs has also raised its rate estimates to a 75-basis-point hike in September from its previous expectation of a 0.50% increase, per a note from economists led by Jan Hatzius.

Shares of GameStop (GME) were up nearly 3% after the meme-stock darling announced a partnership with crypto platform FTX late Wednesday. The video-game retailer also reported second-quarter earnings that showed losses widened to $108.7 million while sales declined 4% from a year ago to $1.14 billion.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) shares tanked more than 10% early in the session after the company missed on earnings, paused its quarterly dividend, and warned “demand trends remain difficult” in the current quarter.

In commodity markets, oil prices nudged slightly higher after settling at a fresh seven-month low. On Wednesday, West Texas Intermediate crude oil tumbled 5.7% to settle at $82.32 per barrel, the lowest level since Jan. 13., and brent futures dropped 5.4% to settle at $87.62 per barrel.

