Stock market news today: Stocks inch lower ahead of Powell testimony

29
Myles Udland
·Head of News
·2 min read

Stocks opened Tuesday's trading session fractionally lower on Tuesday as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's latest appearance before lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Shortly after the opening bell on Tuesday the S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq were each down by less than 0.1%. Stocks rallied early Monday before paring gains to finish virtually unchanged.

Powell will speak before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday and the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday as part of his semi-annual trip to Capitol Hill to update members of Congress on the Fed's actions. Powell's prepared remarks are set for release at 10 a.m. ET, with the Fed chair set to face questions from lawmakers beginning shortly thereafter.

Investors will be paying close attention to any shift in the Fed chair's tone regarding the likelihood of further interest rate increases. Markets have begun to price in at least two additional 0.25% rate hikes from the central bank over its next two meetings; investors began the year with optimism the Fed would stop its rate-hiking campaign as soon as February.

The Fed will kick off its next two-day policy meeting in two weeks with a policy announcement set for the afternoon of March 22.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell prepares to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Washington. When Powell last appeared before Congress, inflation had reached a four-decade high of nearly 9% and showed no sign of easing. This week, Powell returns to Capitol Hill for two days of hearings under far different circumstances.(AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell prepares to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Washington. When Powell last appeared before Congress, inflation had reached a four-decade high of nearly 9% and showed no sign of easing. This week, Powell returns to Capitol Hill for two days of hearings under far different circumstances.(AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

Elsewhere in markets, WTI crude oil was little changed early Tuesday, off about 0.5% to trade near $80 a barrel. The 10-year Treasury yield, which has been a focal point of market action over the last few weeks, stood just below 4% early Tuesday.

On the earnings side, results from Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) early this morning sent shares of the sporting goods retailer up as much as 6%.

The company offered full-year earnings per share guidance that came in more than $1 per share above expectations, according to Bloomberg data. Dick's expects to earn $12.90-$13.80 per share in its fiscal 2023, up from the $12.04 the company earned last year.

Same-store sales in the company's fourth quarter rose 5.3% with CEO Ed Stack telling investors the company's inventory levels are in "great shape" to start 2023.

Elsewhere in single-stock moves, shares of Snap (SNAP) gained more than 9% on Monday and were up another 4% early Tuesday, with Bloomberg attributing the rally to optimism over a TikTok ban in the U.S.

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • GE stock has skyrocketed 80% in 5 months — JPMorgan says that's a problem

    GE's stock is too richly valued, warns the influential JPM coverage team.

  • Salesforce hits the hyper-space button on AI with Einstein GPT

    Salesforce goes into the deep end of the AI craze.

  • Fed's Powell, in Hill appearance, to update views on status of 'disinflation'

    At his last press conference U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said confidently a "disinflationary process" had begun, showing a "gratifying" corner had been turned even as he pledged the central bank's fight against rising prices was not over. But inflation data since his Feb. 1 remarks has moved in the other direction - an inflation "surprise" index from Citigroup rose in February for the first time in months - and when Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday the focus will be on whether he remains as confident as he was then that the Fed is on the right path to keep inflation steadily falling towards its 2% target. Policymakers who have spoken since the most recent inflation data have opened the door to pushing interest rates even higher in response, with investors and economists raising their own expectations for how high the Fed may ultimately increase the target interest rate.

  • What History Says the Stock Market Will Do After Powell Speaks to Congress

    The stock market is waiting for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to begin his testimony to Congress before making a move. Everyone seems to be waiting to see what Powell says about the U.S. economy, the path of rate increases, and even the debt ceiling before making a move. History, though, shows that the stock market might not react all that much to what Powell has to say.

  • Investors should brace for a sell-off in tech stocks with Fed chair Powell set to deliver a hawkish message to lawmakers, Gene Munster says

    A hawkish message from Fed boss Jerome Powell this week will "lay the groundwork" for a sell-off in tech stocks, Deepwater's Gene Munster said.

  • Dick’s Sporting Goods beats Q4 earnings estimates, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Jared Blikre discuss the rise in stock for Dick’s Sporting Goods following fourth-quarter earnings.

  • Retail traders have fallen in love with bonds: Morning Brief

    Bonds are so popular that retail investors crashed the TreasuryDirect website.

  • Dow Jones Falls 150 Points As Powell Says Interest Rates Are 'Likely To Be Higher' Than Expected

    The Dow Jones fell Tuesday on Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's comments. Facebook-parent Meta climbed on more planned layoffs.

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • SoFi Bank sues to block Biden's student loan payment pause

    A private bank is trying to force the Biden administration to end its pause on federal student loan payments, arguing the moratorium has no legal basis and has cost the bank, known for its refinancing business, millions of dollars in profits. In a federal lawsuit filed Friday in Washington, SoFi Bank N.A. asked a federal judge to overturn President Joe Biden’s latest extension of the payment pause. Student loan payments first were halted at the start of the pandemic by President Donald Trump's administration.

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • IRS: Watch out for tax refund schemes that could land you in hot water

    Online scammers are telling taxpayers to make up fake income and substantial withholdings and then to enter the figures into tax-filing software to get larger refunds.

  • Dollar rises ahead of Powell speech; China data knocks commodities

    LONDON (Reuters) -Global shares eased and the dollar rose on Tuesday, ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony that could offer a steer on the outlook for U.S. rates, while weak Chinese trade data dented oil and copper. Data showed China's exports and imports both fell sharply in January-February, reflecting a slowdown in the global economy and weak domestic demand, knocking Chinese blue chips, while the offshore yuan edged up against the dollar. Shipments of some raw materials into China dropped over those two months, stirring some concern that activity in the world's largest commodity importer might be sputtering.

  • Markets Little Changed Ahead of Powell Testimony

    U.S. stocks were mostly flat on Monday, March 6, 2023, with testimony from the Fed chair and February labor data looming later in the week.

  • If You'd Invested $100 in Shiba Inu at the Start of 2021, Here's the Mind-Blowing Amount You'd Have Now

    The star of that show was an obscure dog-themed meme token called Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which delivered one of the greatest gains in financial history during that year. Had you invested $100 in Shiba Inu on Jan. 1, 2021, I'll show you the mind-blowing amount you'd have today -- despite the token, and the broader crypto sector, plunging in value during the past year or so. Shiba Inu is no exception, but it does have a passionate community behind it, including developers who continue to create new use cases.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million in a Decade

    This fintech company should benefit as artificial intelligence software sees broader adoption in the coming years.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income

    The traditional retirement planning approaches no longer cover all expenses in nest egg years. So what can retirees do? Thankfully, there are alternative investments that provide steady, higher-rate income streams to replace dwindling bond yields.

  • Top Reasons Not To Roll Over Your 401(k) To an IRA

    Five cases in which keeping your plan in place—or employing another non-IRA strategy—is the better move.