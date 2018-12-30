Investors whose nerves have been tested by a down year for stocks will have one more full day of trading on New Year's Eve Monday before closing the books on 2018.

The good news? Traders and 401(k) investors will get a day off on Tuesday, Jan. 1, as the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will both be closed for New Year's Day.

Bond investors, however, should know that the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, or SIFMA, recommends an early 2 p.m. close for fixed-income markets on New Year's Eve.

Full trading of stocks and bonds will resume in 2019 on Wednesday, Jan. 2, giving investors a first look at how markets – which were wildly volatile in 2018 – will fare in the new year.

Heading into the final full day of trading on New Year's Eve, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 6.7 percent in 2018, on track for its worst annual performance since 2008.

More: Stock market: 19 stocks to buy next year

More: Economy's strengths in 2019: Strong job market, consumer spending and low inflation

More: A bear market still lurks despite this week's stock rally on the Dow

Market volatility is expected to persist in 2019 as investors continue to weigh the impact of rising interest rates, slowing economies around the world and await the outcome of the U.S.-China trade skirmish.

January has historically been a bullish month for U.S. stocks, although the past 20 years have been difficult. Over the past 100 years, the Dow has gained about 1% in January and finished higher 63 percent of the time. But in the past 20 years, the blue chip stock average has fallen roughly 1.25 percent on average in the first month of the year and posted losses more than half of the time (55 percent).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stock market is open for full day of trading New Year's Eve, but closed Jan. 1 for New Year's Day