U.S. stock markets will be closed Friday, April 10 in observance of Good Friday.

The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will resume normal trading hours on Monday.

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association recommended the U.S. bond market close Friday. It also advised that the bond market shutter early on Thursday, April 9 at 2 p.m. Eastern.

U.S. commodities markets including gold and oil futures also won't be open for trading Friday.

Stock markets in Europe will close on Good Friday and on Monday in observance of Easter.

The next market holiday is Memorial Day, which falls on Monday, May 25.

The "Fearless Girl" statue stands in front of the New York Stock Exchange on March 16, 2020. More

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dow: Is the stock market open on Good Friday?